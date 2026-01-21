Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta Ushers in the Future of Print with the AccurioJet 30000

Family-owned AlphaGraphics South Charlotte Embraces High-speed Inkjet to Elevate Quality and Efficiency

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce AlphaGraphics South Charlotte has added a new AccurioJet 30000 HS-UV inkjet press to bring the latest digital printing capabilities to their customers and prepare for their next generation to run the family business, an AlphaGraphics franchise. Located in Charlotte, North Carolina, the business specializes in commercial print, signage, apparel and a wide range of marketing solutions.

AlphaGraphics South Charlotte initially invested in Konica Minolta's bizhub PRESS C1070 to support its digital color printing needs. As the business expanded, it added a range of equipment to meet growing customer demand for commercial print applications, including direct mail, pocket folders, posters and packaging. Following its move to a larger facility early last year, the company began searching for the right inkjet press - driven in part by a significant increase in print volume and the need for more advanced production capabilities.

Konica Minolta and AlphaGraphics South Charlotte executives pose with the newly installed AccurioJet 30000 HS-UV inkjet press.

Pictured L - R: Frank Mallozzi, President, Industrial Print and Production, Konica Minolta; Danielle Deckbar (Schepler), Sales Executive, AlphaGraphics;

Rich Schepler, Owner, AlphaGraphics; Jennifer Schepler, Owner, AlphaGraphics; Rich Schepler Jr., Sales and Business Development, AlphaGraphics;

Steve Malloy, Director of Industrial Print and Production Solutions, Konica Minolta

"An inkjet press has been on our radar the past few years," said Rich Schepler, Owner of AlphaGraphics South Charlotte, who runs the business with his children, Rich Jr. and Danielle. "We were outsourcing long-run books, posters, packaging and even pocket folders, and based on what I've seen over my 40-plus years in the printing business, inkjet allows for a different type of printing than traditional offset, with the same or even better results."

Schepler and his team conducted a thorough evaluation of several inkjet press options before selecting the AccurioJet 30000. After seeing the press in action, they were impressed by its intuitive operation and exceptional versatility - particularly for variable-data applications and jobs requiring solid white and spot color reproduction. The AccurioJet 30000's speed and advanced paper handling capabilities also presented a strategic advantage, enabling AlphaGraphics South Charlotte to bring previously outsourced work back in-house.

"We run a lot of duplexing jobs, and some of the other devices didn't handle duplexing or all the paper and substrate types we wanted to offer our clients nearly as well as the AccurioJet 30000. Additionally, with the UV inks, we don't need a second feature to coat stock," said Rich Schepler Jr.,Sales and Business Development, AlphaGraphics South Charlotte. "As one of the top-performing AlphaGraphics franchises, we support both local and national clients, and with the expanded capabilities of the AccurioJet 30000, we can now deliver an even broader range of high-quality services to all of them."

Other major selling points were usability and automated features, including the image quality inspection unit, which checks for fine lines and any stains while each job prints.

"The speed and color output are amazing; so much of our offset work will now move the AccurioJet 30000. We know in today's marketplace, there just aren't many experienced press operators anymore. The ease of use of the AccurioJet 30000 allows us to eventually expand into a multi-shift operation," said Danielle Schepler, Sales Executive, AlphaGraphics South Charlotte. "Ultimately, we chose the press for its ease of use, quality, sheet size and substrates, and maybe most importantly, the uptime. Konica Minolta knocked it out of the park with this new inkjet press."

"One of our top priorities is making it easy for customers to do business with us, and we found that Konica Minolta shares that same philosophy," said Rich Schepler, Sr. "The entire purchasing experience was seamless, and it was clear from the start that this investment was about more than just acquiring a press - it was about building a long-term partnership. For our family, this investment also represents a commitment to working together and preparing the next generation to lead. The AccurioJet 30000 positions us at the forefront of print technology and strengthens our role as consultants who can bring our customers' ideas to life. We're excited about the possibilities ahead."

"We're incredibly proud to partner with AlphaGraphics South Charlotte as they continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in digital print," said Frank Mallozzi, President, IPP, Konica Minolta. "They're taking steps to continue growing what was already a very successful family business and positioning the next generation to deliver the variety of printed products their customers want now and going forward, with new offerings. The AccurioJet 30000 is a perfect match for the wide-ranging work they produce, offering the versatility, speed, offset-quality output and automation needed to deliver exceptional results."

The AccurioJet 30000 is Konica Minolta's most innovative digital UV inkjet press to date. As the successor to the tremendously successful AccurioJet KM-1e, with more than 350 installations worldwide, the AccurioJet 30000 continues Konica Minolta's unsurpassed, proven and stable technology with insistence on professional quality. With new functions to maximize throughput and operator performance, improve productivity and image quality and ensure labor savings through automation, the technology will ultimately contribute to increased revenue for customers. Learn more here.

About AlphaGraphics South Charlotte

This premier custom print shop, marketing and signage company is located in the heart of Charlotte, NC, and has served this market for more than 30 years. The business makes its customers' success their biggest priority, with an expert team of marketing and communications staff that truly cares about product quality, customer satisfaction and establishing long-term partnerships to achieve results in a wide range of competitive industries. AlphaGraphics South Charlotte owner Rich Schepler brings more than 40 years of commercial printing and packaging industry experience to benefit customers in manufacturing, government, schools, sports teams, homebuilders, restaurants and more. His children, Rich Jr. and Danielle Schepler, will continue building the family business in the years to come.

