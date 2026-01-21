Cummins Inc: Cummins Secures $2.1 Million from The Centralia Coal Transition Grants Energy Technology Fund to Advance Hybrid Haul Truck Technology and Drive Decarbonization in Mining

COLUMBUS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / Cummins

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI), a global leader in power technology, announced its selection for a $2.1M grant from the Centralia Coal Transition Grants Energy Technology Board to support the continued development and testing of hybrid haul truck systems at the Proving Grounds - Centralia (PGC) in Washington State. The funding, which will support activities through 2027 - including technology development and validation, training, documentation, and customer engagement - will accelerate Cummins' efforts to reduce carbon emissions in the global mining industry through its subsidiary, First Mode.

Cummins acquired First Mode assets in February 2025, continuing its mission to decarbonize heavy industry. Since 2022, First Mode has operated at the TransAlta Centralia Coal Mine, transforming the site into a hub for clean energy innovation. The newly awarded grant will fund critical testing, training, documentation, and customer engagement activities at PGC over the next two years, supporting both trial and limited production releases of hybrid haul truck systems.

"Cummins is proud to continue our mission of delivering impactful, sustainable solutions to the mining industry," said Molly Puga, general manager of First Mode. "This grant enables us to accelerate product development and showcase Centralia as a global center for clean technology innovation."

The hybrid system developed by First Mode captures energy from braking events and redeploys it to reduce diesel consumption and enhance truck productivity. With potential fuel savings of up to 30%, the technology presents a compelling business case for mine operators aiming to lower emissions without sacrificing performance.

In addition to advancing product development, the grant will support training programs for mine site personnel and regional maintainers, development of installation and maintenance manuals, and customer demonstrations - all designed to build trust and ensure safe, effective deployment of the hybrid systems worldwide.

"This investment not only supports environmental goals but also strengthens the local economy," said Mickey Dreher, Centralia Coal Transition Grants board member. "Cummins' commitment to community engagement and workforce development in Centralia aligns perfectly with our vision for a sustainable future."

Cummins plans to deliver up to five trial units and approximately 30 limited production units as part of this initiative, with a full production release targeted for late 2027. The company is also exploring opportunities to expand hybrid technology into other heavy industries, including freight rail.

For more information, visit https://firstmode.com.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is committed to powering a more prosperous world. Since 1919, we have delivered innovative solutions that move people, goods and economies forward. Our five business segments-Engine, Components, Distribution, Power Systems and Accelera by Cummins-offer a broad portfolio, including advanced diesel, alternative fuel, electric and hybrid powertrains; integrated power generation systems; critical components such as aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls, transmissions, axles and brakes; and zero-emissions technologies like battery and electric powertrain systems and electrolyzers. With a global footprint, deep technical expertise and an extensive service network, we deliver dependable, cutting-edge solutions tailored to our customers' needs, supporting them through the energy transition with our Destination Zero strategy. We create value for customers, investors and employees and strengthen communities through our corporate responsibility global priorities: education, equity and environment. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins employs approximately 70,000 people worldwide and earned $3.9 billion on $34.1 billion in sales in 2024.

About Centralia Coal Transition Funding Boards

Weatherization Board ($10M): established to fund energy efficiency and weatherization for the residents, employees, business, non-profit organizations and local governments within Lewis County and South Thurston County; up to $1 million shall be allocated to fund residential energy efficiency and weatherization measures for low-income and moderate-income residents of Lewis County and South Thurston County;

Economic & Community Development Board ($20M): established to fund education, retraining, economic development, and community enhancement; at least $5M shall be allocated to fund education, retraining and economic development specifically targeting the needs of workers displaced from the Centralia facility;

Energy Technology Board ($25M): established to fund energy technologies with the potential to create environmental benefits to the state of Washington.

