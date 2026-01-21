Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - Sirios Resources (TSXV: SOI) (OTCQB: SIREF) invites you to visit us at Booth #800 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 25 - Monday January 26, 2026.

Sirios Resources is entering a transformative phase with the recently announced acquisition of OVI Mining, which will strengthen its leadership team and create a consolidated, district-scale gold platform in Québec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region, with a focus on advancing the company's flagship Cheechoo Gold Project. The transaction will increase scale, add exploration upside, and strengthen the Company's development pipeline.

Both current CEO Dominique Doucet and incoming CEO Jean-Félix Lepage will be present to meet shareholders, discuss the strategic rationale behind the OVI acquisition, and answer questions on next steps, value creation, and the Company's forward strategy.

This year's VRIC conference promises an array of exceptional opportunities, including exclusive keynote sessions featuring 120 renowned speakers, unparalleled networking with over 5,000 industry professionals and investors, and interactive exhibits showcasing groundbreaking innovations across the resource sector. Attendees will gain invaluable insights into the commodities landscape, exploring emerging trends in precious metals, energy, critical minerals, and beyond.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference:

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference has been the epicenter of junior mining investment in Canada for 25 years and attracts over 5000 mining investors annually. Previous years have been attended by former Prime Minister Stephen Harper and former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon.

The VRIC will include a marketplace of over 300 investment opportunities in the mining industry, spanning early-stage exploration to advanced producing mines.

About Sirios Resources

Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI) (OTCQB: SIREF) (www.sirios.com) is a Québec-based mineral exploration company focused on developing its portfolio of high-potential gold properties in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Canada.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281093

Source: Cambridge House International