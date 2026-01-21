Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.01.2026
WKN: A41HY9 | ISIN: KYG8827C1006 | Ticker-Symbol: 1Z5
Frankfurt
21.01.26 | 15:25
14,400 Euro
+0,70 % +0,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
21.01.2026 16:12 Uhr
Malibu Life Holdings Limited - PDMR Announcement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 21

Date:21 January 2026

Company: Malibu Life Holdings Limited

LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Malibu Life Holdings Limited
(the "Company")

Announcement of Transactions by a Person Closely Associated ("PCA") with a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Company has been notified of the following transactions:

1.

Details of PDMR / PCA

a)

Name of PDMR

D imitri Goulandris

b)

Position / status

Chairman

c)

Name of PCA

N/A

d)

Relationship to PDMR

N/A

2.

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares

ISIN: KYG8827C1006

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

USD 17.50

5,700

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated Volume

Price


5,700
USD 99,750

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-01-20

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Currency

USD - Dollars

1.

Details of PDMR / PCA

a)

Name of PDMR

Richard Boléat

b)

Position / status

Non-Executive Director

c)

Name of PCA

N/A

d)

Relationship to PDMR

N/A

2.

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares

ISIN: KYG8827C1006

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

USD 17.5325

1,400

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated Volume

Price


1,400

USD 24,545.50

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-01-20

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Currency

USD - Dollars

Enquiries:

Walkers Corporate Limited(Company secretary to the Company)

Michael Beck +1 (345) 814-7600


© 2026 PR Newswire
