Malibu Life Holdings Limited - PDMR Announcement
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 21
Date:21 January 2026
Company: Malibu Life Holdings Limited
LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Malibu Life Holdings Limited
(the "Company")
Announcement of Transactions by a Person Closely Associated ("PCA") with a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")
In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Company has been notified of the following transactions:
1.
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name of PDMR
D imitri Goulandris
b)
Position / status
Chairman
c)
Name of PCA
N/A
d)
Relationship to PDMR
N/A
2.
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares
ISIN: KYG8827C1006
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ordinary shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated Volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2026-01-20
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
g)
Currency
USD - Dollars
1.
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name of PDMR
Richard Boléat
b)
Position / status
Non-Executive Director
c)
Name of PCA
N/A
d)
Relationship to PDMR
N/A
2.
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares
ISIN: KYG8827C1006
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ordinary shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated Volume
Price
USD 24,545.50
e)
Date of the transaction
2026-01-20
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
g)
Currency
USD - Dollars
Enquiries:
Walkers Corporate Limited(Company secretary to the Company)
Michael Beck +1 (345) 814-7600