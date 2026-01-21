

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - X3 Acquisition Corp. Ltd. (XCBEU), a blank check company focused on the financial services industry, has announced on Wednesday the pricing of its initial public offering.



The company will offer 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol 'XCBEU' and are expected to begin trading on January 21, 2026.



Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will be exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to certain adjustments.



The company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 units to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on January 22, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.



The Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols 'XCBE' and 'XCBEW,' respectively.



