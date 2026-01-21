AMC Robotics Corporation: AMC Robotics Provides Business Update on New Product Development

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Robotics Corporation (Nasdaq: AMCI) ("AMC Robotics" or the "Company"), an AI-driven robotics solutions provider, today provided a business update highlighting product development progress following its December 2025 public listing on Nasdaq.

AMC Robotics announced that its warehouse logistics sorting robot, NovaArm is currently in the advanced research and development phase. The Company expects to complete all testing and formal acceptance by the end of March 2026, with an official commercial launch planned for later in the second quarter of 2026. The new solution is designed to enhance operational efficiency, improve sorting accuracy, and reduce labor costs for warehouses and distribution centers, addressing the accelerating demand for automation across the U.S. logistics sector. According to an industry report by Mordor Intelligence, the global warehouse robotics market is expected to grow from $10.96 billion in 2026 to $24.55 billion in 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5% (Source: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/warehouse-robotics-market).

The Company is encouraged by the rapid progress achieved since becoming a public company and believes the upcoming product launch underscores the strength of its technology platform and the growing market demand for intelligent automation solutions. The Company further noted that it remains focused on driving long-term shareholder value through continuous innovation, strong operational execution, and disciplined growth strategies.

AMC Robotics plans to continue investing in research and development while expanding its commercial footprint across key U.S. logistics and e-commerce markets.

About AMC Robotics Corporation

AMC Robotics (Nasdaq: AMCI) is an AI-driven robotics company focused on developing intelligent, scalable hardware and software solutions. For more information, please visit www.amcx.ai -

