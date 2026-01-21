RTX's Collins Aerospace signs three-year parts distribution agreements for C-130 wheels and brakes

Agreements will enhance hardware and logistics support

TROY, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has entered into three-year parts distribution agreements with Integrated Procurement Technologies, S3 AeroDefense and Derco, a Lockheed Martin company, to enhance hardware and logistics support for wheels and brakes on the C-130 Hercules.

By expanding its network of distribution partners, Collins Aerospace ensures targeted support for C-130 operators throughout the hardware lifecycle. This benefits international customers currently flying the C-130 with Collins wheels and brakes, as well as those considering upgrading their fleet.

"The C-130 Hercules plays a vital role in global air mobility, supporting everything from combat operations to humanitarian relief," said Matt Maurer, vice president and general manager of Landing Systems at Collins Aerospace. "Wheels and brakes are mission-critical components for the aircraft, enabling safe takeoffs, landings and ground operations on some of the world's most challenging runways. These distribution agreements will help ensure fleet readiness for our customers, enabling them to operate where they're needed most."

The C-130 Hercules is one of the most successful and longest-serving aircraft in military history. Operated by more than 70 countries, it has been used in every major U.S. conflict since 1954. The aircraft is capable of landing on short, rough or unpaved runways where fighter jets cannot.

Featuring DURACARB® technology, Collins' brakes offer customers exceptional value through longer life service, reduced maintenance requirements, and increased savings and operational efficiencies.

Collins Aerospace's wheels and brakes are on over 30,000 commercial and military aircraft and are manufactured in Troy, Ohio. Visit our website to learn more.

