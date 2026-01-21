Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
WKN: A2PZ0R | ISIN: US75513E1010
21.01.2026
RTX's Collins Aerospace signs three-year parts distribution agreements for C-130 wheels and brakes

Agreements will enhance hardware and logistics support

TROY, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has entered into three-year parts distribution agreements with Integrated Procurement Technologies, S3 AeroDefense and Derco, a Lockheed Martin company, to enhance hardware and logistics support for wheels and brakes on the C-130 Hercules.

By expanding its network of distribution partners, Collins Aerospace ensures targeted support for C-130 operators throughout the hardware lifecycle. This benefits international customers currently flying the C-130 with Collins wheels and brakes, as well as those considering upgrading their fleet.

"The C-130 Hercules plays a vital role in global air mobility, supporting everything from combat operations to humanitarian relief," said Matt Maurer, vice president and general manager of Landing Systems at Collins Aerospace. "Wheels and brakes are mission-critical components for the aircraft, enabling safe takeoffs, landings and ground operations on some of the world's most challenging runways. These distribution agreements will help ensure fleet readiness for our customers, enabling them to operate where they're needed most."

The C-130 Hercules is one of the most successful and longest-serving aircraft in military history. Operated by more than 70 countries, it has been used in every major U.S. conflict since 1954. The aircraft is capable of landing on short, rough or unpaved runways where fighter jets cannot.

Featuring DURACARB® technology, Collins' brakes offer customers exceptional value through longer life service, reduced maintenance requirements, and increased savings and operational efficiencies.

Collins Aerospace's wheels and brakes are on over 30,000 commercial and military aircraft and are manufactured in Troy, Ohio. Visit our website to learn more.

About Collins Aerospace
 Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses - Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon - we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $68.9 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE RTX

© 2026 PR Newswire
