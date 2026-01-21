SouthState Bank N.A.: SouthState Accelerates Growth with Strategic Talent Acquisition to Drive 2026 Performance

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState (NYSE: SSB) is starting the year with a bold move to strengthen its revenue engine, announcing the addition of 32 seasoned producers across key markets. This infusion of top-tier talent underscores SouthState's commitment to expanding market share, deepening client relationships and delivering sustainable growth in 2026 and beyond.

"These hires represent a significant investment in our future," said Richard Murray, SouthState president. "By attracting proven leaders from respected institutions, we're enhancing our ability to execute on strategic priorities - driving commercial, mortgage and wealth management growth, while maintaining disciplined risk management. Their expertise positions us to capitalize on opportunities in high-growth regions and deliver long-term value for shareholders."

The producers joining SouthState's roster include:

Greg Atkinson - regional director of commercial and industrial banking, Denver - joins SouthState after serving as commercial banking market manager with BOK Financial for 15 years.

D Baron - mortgage sales manager, Dallas - brings more than two decades of proven mortgage experience. Previously with Truist, she is experienced in portfolio and specialty lending.

Patrick Brann - CRE relationship manager, Dallas - has an extensive career in tailoring financing solutions and managing credit risk to support business growth. He was previously with JPMorganChase for more than 20 years.

Jamie Coleman - middle market team leader, Atlanta - comes to the role with more than 30 years of experience driving middle-market growth through capital restructuring, relationship strategy and banker development. He most recently served as managing director, National Corporate Banking for CIBC US.

Jacob Egly - mortgage regional sales manager, Houston - brings 25 years' experience to the role. Egly was previously with First Horizon Bank.

Mariam Ehsani - premier private banker, Houston - delivers tailored financial solutions to high-net-worth clients. Previously at PNC, her areas of expertise include customized lending solutions, risk management and client relationship development.

Patrick Hellen - commercial relationship manager, Huntsville - joins SouthState after 10 years in the medical sales industry.

Albino (Al) Hernandez - commercial relationship manager, Houston - is a senior Commercial & Industrial banker, bringing a wide range bank experience, including former market leader, former bank CEO, and former FDIC examiner. Hernandez joins SouthState from BOK Financial, where he worked with growth-oriented commercial entities seeking acquisition financing and other growth strategies.

Brett Hinson - commercial relationship manager, Houston - joins SouthState Bank from Amegy Bank and brings seven years of experience in commercial and middle-market banking, advising clients on credit, treasury and relationship-based financial solutions.

Angela Holliday - director of business strategy & regional manager, San Antonio - brings a wealth of experience to the role, having served as president of a San Antonio-based registered investment adviser and broker-dealer, led financial advisors across Texas, and managed all operations and compliance functions for both advisory and brokerage firms. Holliday was previously with Frost Bank.

Lee King - middle market relationship manager, Raleigh - has spent almost 20 years in the middle market and commercial banking sector at Wells Fargo, where he most recently held the position of executive director, senior lead commercial banking relationship manager.

Jeffrey Levinson - commercial relationship manager, Miami - specializes in commercial real estate, SBA lending, professional loans and treasury management.

Heather Loeb - commercial relationship manager, Fort Collins - provides banking and lending solutions for small to mid-sized businesses. Loeb was previously at JPMorganChase.

Frank Lynch - CRE relationship manager, Birmingham - focuses on commercial real estate. Lynch was previously with Synovus, where he served as a commercial banker for several years.

Michael Malesick - middle market relationship manager, Nashville - joins SouthState after almost 15 years at PNC, where he held various roles of increasing responsibility, covering the state of Tennessee.

Ali Mirza - commercial relationship manager, Houston - focuses on CRE and C&I in his role at SouthState. Mirza was previously with Bank of America and has been in Commercial Banking for more than 20 years.

Manny Opoku Jr. - premier private banker, Raleigh - with more than 14 years of industry experience, Opoku is focused on developing and managing business banking and private wealth client relationships.

Rachel Pechacek - commercial relationship manager, Waco - specializes in commercial and real estate lending, with a background in credit analysis.

Anthony Perez - area executive, Tampa - oversees the growth and success of SouthState's commercial banking division in Hillsborough County. Perez has built deep roots in the Tampa area over the years as an executive at regional banks.

Collin Pettell - commercial relationship manager, Birmingham - has been a commercial banker since 2018 focused on serving the needs of commercial and real estate clients in the Birmingham market.

Adna Romero - commercial relationship manager, Longmont, Co. - is an experienced banker with 26 years of experience at the retail, lending and commercial banking levels of the industry.

Mark Schmidt - commercial relationship manager, Greeley - joins SouthState Bank with 35 years of experience as an executive with two community-based banks on Front Range of Northern Colorado. Schmidt has deep ties and business relationships and is skilled in commercial lending, deposit gathering and portfolio management.

Greg Sheldon - commercial relationship manager, Denver - comes to SouthState after five years at the Bank of Oklahoma, where he served as commercial banking team leader.

Chuck Shelton - commercial relationship team lead, Houston - is a skilled commercial banker joining SouthState from BOK Financial, where he previously held the roles of commercial team lead and corporate banker.

Jerry Smith - commercial relationship manager, Jacksonville - has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry and comes to SouthState from Bank OZK.

Zack Stanfield - director of EFG syndications, indirect markets, Tampa - joins SouthState from Regions Bank. With nearly 10 years in an indirect coverage position, he is focused on growing and managing bank exposure through equipment finance capital markets.

Lisa Streat - premier private banker, Richmond - licensed financial professional, bringing decades of experience advising high net worth clients on issues related to wealth accumulation and risk management. She brings previous senior leadership experience from First Horizon and Truist.

James Stueckler - middle market relationship manager, Charlotte - serves middle market clients in the greater Charlotte area. Stueckler has 10 years of C&I lending experience and was previously at Regions Bank.

Doug Thormahlen - commercial relationship manager, Englewood - has an extensive career in banking, ranging from real estate lending to business banking. He specializes in commercial lending, underwriting and credit.

Walter Torres - commercial relationship manager, Atlanta - is an experienced relationship manager with nearly 20 years at JPMorganChase.

Thomas Vo - commercial relationship manager, Houston - brings 30 years' experience to his role at SouthState. Vo has held various management and production positions in Commercial Lending.

Bon Vuong - commercial relationship team lead, Houston - has more than two decades of experience in commercial lending and relationship building, driving revenue growth and market expansion in the Greater Houston market.

