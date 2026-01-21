

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - At least 88 new measles cases have been reported in South Carolina, pushing the total number of infections in the state to 646 since October, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Health.



In South Carolina, the outbreak is mainly centered in Spartanburg County. Health officials say people may have been exposed at several places, including schools, a Publix supermarket, and the South Carolina State Museum.



More than 500 people, including students from 15 schools, are currently in quarantine after coming into contact with the virus.



This is the worst measles outbreak since Texas reported more than 700 cases in 2025, and it puts the U.S. at risk of losing its elimination status. According to the World Health Organization, a country is considered to have eliminated measles when there are no locally spread cases or outbreaks lasting more than 12 months.



'I don't have faith that we're in a place where we can say that we're handling measles very well. Texas was an example. South Carolina is now the new example,' Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, an infectious disease physician and former leader of immunization and respiratory disease strategy at the CDC, told CBS News. 'South Carolina is another example of what we see when there's low vaccination rates and a public health system that's not really able to robustly address what's happening.'



Measles is one of the most contagious diseases in the world. It spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. If exposed, up to 90 percent of unvaccinated people nearby can become infected. Doctors say the measles vaccine, usually given as part of the MMR vaccine in childhood, is very safe and effective. However, vaccination rates have dropped in recent years, and many areas no longer have enough coverage to stop the disease from spreading.



In 2025, the U.S. recorded more than 2,240 measles cases, the highest number in 30 years, according to the CDC data. Many of those cases were linked to an outbreak in West Texas. So far in 2026, the U.S. has reported 171 measles cases as of January 13, the CDC said. Updated case numbers are expected to be released on Friday.



