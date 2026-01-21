Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40ZGN | ISIN: US45784E3045 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
20.01.26 | 22:00
0,034 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INSPIRE VETERINARY PARTNERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INSPIRE VETERINARY PARTNERS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
21.01.2026 19:50 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

INSPIRE VETERINARY PARTNERS, INC.: Inspire Veterinary Partners Class A Common Stock Now Trades on OTCQB

Company listed under ticker symbol IVPR

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (OTCQB:IVPR) ("Inspire" or the "Company"), an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the U.S., today announced that shares of its Class A common stock now trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker symbol "IVPR".

"Inspire continues to execute its business strategy and we believe this move to the OTCQB Venture Market is right for us," shared President and CEO Kimball Carr. "After accomplishing so much that we're proud of in 2025, we're focused on efficiency, unit level operations and continued margin improvement in 2026. As it provides us additional ability to focus on our business, we are confident the move to the OTCQB is a positive change for Inspire."

The Company stated it intends to continue its growth of existing locations in 2026 as well as prepare for the pending launch of its online pet pharmacy in the first half of the year. The Company intends to continue to file periodic and current reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.
Inspire Veterinary Partners is an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the US. For more information, please visit: www.inspirevet.com.

Facebook | LinkedIn | X

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding plans to launch an online pet pharmacy and management's expectations of future financial and operational performance and expected growth and business outlook. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks associated with our limited operating history and history of losses; our ability to continue operating as a going concern; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to complete additional acquisitions; our ability to recruit and retain skilled veterinarians; our ability to retain existing customers and add new customers; the continued growth of the market in which we operate; our ability to manage our growth effectively over the long-term to maintain our high level of service; the price volatility of our Class A common stock; the impact of geopolitical conflicts, inflation, and macroeconomic instability on our business, the broader economy, and our ability to forecast our future financial performance; and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact
investors@inspirevet.com

General Inquires
Morgan Wood
Mwood@inspirevet.com

SOURCE: INSPIRE VETERINARY PARTNERS, INC.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/inspire-veterinary-partners-class-a-common-stock-now-trades-on-o-1129775

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.