

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After a weak start and a further drop, the Switzerland market stayed notably lower till well past mid afternoon on Wednesday, and then staged a recovery to finally end the day's session just marginally down.



While concerns about rising geopolitical tensions and tariffs rendered the mood bearish for much of the day's trading session, the market managed to regain some lost ground after U.S. President Donald Trump's speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.



The benchmark SMI, which dropped to a low of 13,063.67, ended the session at 13,156.81, down 13.15 points or 0.1% from previous close.



Alcon climbed nearly 4%. Lonza Group gained 2.54%, while Straumann Holding, Sonova, Givaudan, VAT Group, Kuehne + Nagel and Sandoz Group closed up by 1.2 to 1.7%.



UBS Group gained about 1.1% and Sika moved up nearly 1%. Holcim, Richemont and Amrize posted moderate gains.



Zurich Insurance closed down by 2.36%. Swiss Re, Nestle, Swiss Life Holding and Helvetia Baloise Holding lost 1 to 1.6%. Geberit and Lindt & Spruengli also closed weak.



The U.S. President ruled out the use of military force to take control of Greenland during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.



'We probably won't get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force, where we would be, frankly, unstoppable. But I won't do that. Okay?' Trump said.



'Now everyone's saying, 'Oh, good.' That's probably the biggest statement I made, because people thought I would use force,' he continued. 'I don't have to use force. I don't want to use force. I won't use force.'



Rather than using military force, Trump called for 'immediate negotiations' with Denmark to 'discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the United States.'



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



