Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.: Cedar Realty Trust Announces Tax Information for 2025 Distributions

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDRpB)(NYSE:CDRpC) (the "Company") today announced the federal income tax treatment of its 2025 distributions to the holders of its preferred shares.
Series B Preferred Stock
Symbol: CDRpB
CUSIP: 150602407
Total
Section
Distribution
Ordinary
199A
Nondividend
Record Date
Payable Date
Per Share
Dividends
Dividends
Distribution
2/10/2025
2/20/2025
$0.453125
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.453125
5/9/2025
5/20/2025
$0.453125
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.453125
8/8/2025
8/20/2025
$0.453125
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.453125
11/10/2025
11/20/2025
$0.453125
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.453125
Totals
$1.812500
$0.000000
$0.000000
$1.812500
Series C Preferred Stock
Symbol: CDRpC
CUSIP: 150602506
Total
Section
Distribution
Ordinary
199A
Nondividend
Record Date
Payable Date
Per Share
Dividends
Dividends
Distribution
2/10/2025
2/20/2025
$0.406250
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.406250
5/9/2025
5/20/2025
$0.406250
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.406250
8/8/2025
8/20/2025
$0.406250
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.406250
11/10/2025
11/20/2025
$0.406250
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.406250
Totals
$1.625000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$1.625000
Shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisor about the specific tax treatment of 2025 dividends.
About Cedar Realty Trust
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc., is a Maryland corporation (taxed as a real estate investment trust) that focuses on owning and operating income producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored shopping centers.
For additional financial and descriptive information on the Company, its operations, and its portfolio, please refer to the Company's website at www.whlr.us.
Contact Information:
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.
(757) 627-9088
SOURCE: Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/cedar-realty-trust-announces-tax-information-for-2025-distributions-1129423