ACCESS Newswire
21.01.2026 22:14 Uhr
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.: Cedar Realty Trust Announces Tax Information for 2025 Distributions

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDRpB)(NYSE:CDRpC) (the "Company") today announced the federal income tax treatment of its 2025 distributions to the holders of its preferred shares.

Series B Preferred Stock

Symbol: CDRpB

CUSIP: 150602407

Total

Section

Distribution

Ordinary

199A

Nondividend

Record Date

Payable Date

Per Share

Dividends

Dividends

Distribution

2/10/2025

2/20/2025

$0.453125

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.453125

5/9/2025

5/20/2025

$0.453125

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.453125

8/8/2025

8/20/2025

$0.453125

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.453125

11/10/2025

11/20/2025

$0.453125

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.453125

Totals

$1.812500

$0.000000

$0.000000

$1.812500

Series C Preferred Stock

Symbol: CDRpC

CUSIP: 150602506

Total

Section

Distribution

Ordinary

199A

Nondividend

Record Date

Payable Date

Per Share

Dividends

Dividends

Distribution

2/10/2025

2/20/2025

$0.406250

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.406250

5/9/2025

5/20/2025

$0.406250

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.406250

8/8/2025

8/20/2025

$0.406250

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.406250

11/10/2025

11/20/2025

$0.406250

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.406250

Totals

$1.625000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$1.625000

Shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisor about the specific tax treatment of 2025 dividends.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc., is a Maryland corporation (taxed as a real estate investment trust) that focuses on owning and operating income producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored shopping centers.

For additional financial and descriptive information on the Company, its operations, and its portfolio, please refer to the Company's website at www.whlr.us.

Contact Information:
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.
(757) 627-9088

SOURCE: Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/cedar-realty-trust-announces-tax-information-for-2025-distributions-1129423

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
