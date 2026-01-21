Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.: Cedar Realty Trust Announces Tax Information for 2025 Distributions

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDRpB)(NYSE:CDRpC) (the "Company") today announced the federal income tax treatment of its 2025 distributions to the holders of its preferred shares.

Series B Preferred Stock Symbol: CDRpB CUSIP: 150602407 Total Section Distribution Ordinary 199A Nondividend Record Date Payable Date Per Share Dividends Dividends Distribution 2/10/2025 2/20/2025 $0.453125 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.453125 5/9/2025 5/20/2025 $0.453125 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.453125 8/8/2025 8/20/2025 $0.453125 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.453125 11/10/2025 11/20/2025 $0.453125 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.453125 Totals $1.812500 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.812500 Series C Preferred Stock Symbol: CDRpC CUSIP: 150602506 Total Section Distribution Ordinary 199A Nondividend Record Date Payable Date Per Share Dividends Dividends Distribution 2/10/2025 2/20/2025 $0.406250 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.406250 5/9/2025 5/20/2025 $0.406250 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.406250 8/8/2025 8/20/2025 $0.406250 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.406250 11/10/2025 11/20/2025 $0.406250 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.406250 Totals $1.625000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.625000

Shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisor about the specific tax treatment of 2025 dividends.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc., is a Maryland corporation (taxed as a real estate investment trust) that focuses on owning and operating income producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored shopping centers.

For additional financial and descriptive information on the Company, its operations, and its portfolio, please refer to the Company's website at www.whlr.us.

Contact Information:

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.

(757) 627-9088

SOURCE: Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/cedar-realty-trust-announces-tax-information-for-2025-distributions-1129423