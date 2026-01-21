Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - AJN Resources Inc. (CSE: AJN) (FSE: 5AT) (AJN or the Company) is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's December 8, 2025, December 11, 2025 and December 22, 2025 news releases, it has closed a non-brokered private placement of units (each, a Unit) in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.15 per Unit to raise total gross proceeds of $550,025 via the issuance of a total of 3,666,833 Units. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant (Warrant), where each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share (Warrant Share) at an exercise price of $0.25 per Warrant Share for a two-year period.

The securities issued pursuant to the private placement are, and any Warrant Shares to be issued on the exercise of Warrants will be, restricted from trading until May 22, 2026. The net proceeds of the private placement will be used for technical, legal and financial due diligence on Giro Goldfields SARL and on the Giro Gold Project; negotiation, preparation and closing of a formal agreement; and mineral exploration activities on the Giro Gold Project.

Change of Name:

Further to the Company's December 8, 2025 news release, the Company is proceeding with a change of name from "AJN Resources Inc." to "DRC Gold Corp." effective January 26, 2026. The Company's common shares will commence trading on the CSE on January 26, 2026 under the new name and under the new trading symbol "DRC".

The Company's new CUSIP number following the name change will be 23347H106 and its new ISIN will be CA23347H1064. The share capital of the Company remains unchanged. No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of the Company in the current name of the Company will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged.

About AJN Resources Inc.

AJN is a junior exploration company. AJN's management and directors possess over 50 years of collective industry experience and have been very successful in the areas of exploration, financing and developing major mines throughout the world, with a focus on Africa.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release may include certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although AJN Resources Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, AJN Resources Inc. disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281175

Source: AJN Resources Inc.