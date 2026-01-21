Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - SOL Global Investments Corp. (CSE: SOL) (OTCID: SOLCD) (FSE: 9SB0) ("SOL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has satisfied its obligation to repay outstanding indebtedness totalling approximately $566,306 to holders (the "Debentureholders") of certain convertible debentures of the Company (the "Debentures") by issuing 3,612,540 common shares of the Company (the "Settlement Shares") at a deemed price of $0.1567 per Settlement Share to the Debentureholders in lieu of cash repayment (the "Settlement"). The Debentures were issued pursuant to a convertible debenture indenture dated January 21, 2025 (the "Indenture") and mature on January 21, 2026. The issuance of Settlement Shares in lieu of cash repayment was made in accordance with the terms of the Indenture and remains subject to applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Settlement Shares issued in connection with the Settlement are not expected to be subject to a statutory hold period pursuant to National Instrument 45-102 - Resale of Securities. All of the Debentureholders are arms-length to the Company.

About SOL Global Investments Corp.

SOL Global is one of the first publicly traded companies globally exclusively focused on digital assets. SOL Global aims to provide unprecedented public exposure to select ecosystems through token acquisitions, staking for yield generation, and investments in early-stage protocols.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may include, without limitation, the receipt of all applicable required approvals in respect of the Settlement, including but not limited to the approval of the CSE; the successful completion of the Settlement on the proposed terms as described herein or at all; the expectation that the Settlement Shares will not be subject to a statutory hold period; the Company's aim to provide unprecedented public exposure to select ecosystems through token acquisitions, staking for yield generation, and investments in early-stage protocols; and the Company's business aims, objectives and investment strategies. Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this press release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by its nature, forward-looking information involves assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the digital asset sector; the Company's ability to execute on its business and investment plans, including the Company's ability to raise debt or equity through future financing activities, and source and complete investments in early-stage ventures being built on the blockchain; the growth of the blockchain ecosystem; growth and development of decentralized finance and the digital asset sector; rules and regulations with respect to decentralized finance and digital assets; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; as well as other assumptions, risks and uncertainties applicable to digital assets and to SOL Global, including as set forth in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

