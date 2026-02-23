Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - SOL Global Investments Corp. (CSE: SOL) (FSE: 9SB) ("SOL Global" or the "Company"), today announced that Mr. Davide Marcotti has resigned from his positions as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Marcotti has agreed to remain with the Company as an advisor to assist with an orderly transition of leadership and the furtherance of the Company's crypto markets strategy.

The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Marcotti for his service and contributions to the Company and looks forward to continuing to benefit from his expertise in an advisory capacity.

The Company further announces that the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Pad Gopal as Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Gopal is currently the Chief Financial Officer of the Company and will continue to serve in that capacity while acting as Interim Chief Executive Officer. In connection with his appointment, Mr. Gopal has also been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Gopal is a Certified Public Accountant with over 18 years of experience in senior finance roles and corporate leadership. He joined the Company in 2018 and has demonstrated strong leadership in financial reporting, regulatory compliance and strategic planning. Mr. Gopal currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He holds a Bachelor of Applied Business in Accounting and Finance.

The Company is pleased to welcome Mr. Gopal as Interim Chief Executive Officer and as a director of the Company. Pad has demonstrated strong leadership capabilities, supported by over a decade of finance and executive leadership experience, and we are confident in his ability to guide the Company during this transition.

Additionally, the Company announces that it has granted an aggregate of 306,000 performance share units ("PSUs") to a consultant of the Company in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan. The PSUs will vest in accordance with the terms set by the Board of Directors and remain subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of grant, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About SOL Global Investments Corp.

SOL Global is pioneering institutional investment in the Solana ecosystem. As one of the first publicly traded companies globally focused on Solana investment, SOL Global aims to provide unprecedented public exposure to the Solana blockchain through token acquisition, staking for yield generation, and investments in early-stage ventures being built on Solana.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's expectations related to its Solana assets; and the Company's investment strategies and future business growth and performance. Forward-looking information reflects the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, technical, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation, the Company's ability to execute on its business and investment plans; the Company's ability to raise debt or equity through future financing activities; the Company's ability to increase its investments in the Solana blockchain and Solana-based technologies; any adverse changes and developments in the Solana blockchain and ecosystem; the growth and development of decentralized finance and the digital asset sector; any new rules and regulations with respect to decentralized finance and digital assets; the inherent volatility in the prices of certain cryptocurrencies including Solana tokens; increasing competition in the crypto and blockchain industries; general economic, political and social uncertainties in Canada and the United States; currency exchange rates and interest rates; the limited resources of the Company; the Company's reliance on the expertise and judgment of senior management and the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel; the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies in general; and the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

