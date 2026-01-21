

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - YouTube CEO Neal Mohan said tackling low-quality, AI-generated content and deepfakes will be a top priority for the video platform in 2026, as artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes online creativity.



In his annual letter published Wednesday, Mohan warned that it is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish real content from material generated or altered by AI, calling the issue particularly critical when it comes to deepfakes.



As AI tools proliferate across social media, YouTube has seen a surge in AI-generated videos, often referred to as 'AI slop,' which can dilute quality and undermine trust.



Mohan said the company is strengthening systems already used to combat spam and clickbait to curb the spread of repetitive and low-quality AI content, while continuing to clearly label AI-created videos and require creator disclosures for altered material.



He emphasized that YouTube would use AI as a tool rather than a replacement for human creativity. More than one million channels used YouTube's AI creation tools daily in December, he said, and new features are planned for Shorts, including tools that allow creators to use their own likeness, generate games from text prompts, and experiment with music.



Mohan also highlighted expanded protections against harmful synthetic media, new monetization options for creators, and renewed efforts to make YouTube safer and more intuitive for kids and teens. Keeping the platform valuable for users, creators, and advertisers, he said, remains central to YouTube's long-term growth.



