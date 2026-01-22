FutureGen Industries Provides Shareholder Update on Expanded Investment Strategy in High-Growth Technology Sectors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / FutureGen Industries Corp. (formerly Right Season Investments Corp.) (TSXV:LITT) ("FutureGen Industries" or the "Company") is providing an update to its shareholders regarding the Company's expanded investment mandate focused on innovation-driven, high-growth technology sectors. The Company reports that, further to its press release dated June 19, 2025, it intends to advance its strategy by pursuing investment exposure through investments in companies operating within targeted industries, including defense systems, quantum computing, artificial intelligence ("AI"), robotics and biotechnology.

The Company's expanded investment mandate reflects the strategic direction initiated under the leadership of CEO Dr. Kristian Thorlund, as first communicated in the Company's June 19, 2025 announcement regarding its move toward innovation-driven, high-growth potential sectors. Since his appointment, Dr. Thorlund has led the Company in repositioning its portfolio and strategic priorities to aim to capitalize on technological advancement and long-term industry trends. As part of this evolution, the Company is structuring its investment approach to operate in a manner similar to an ETF-style technology strategy, with the goal of enabling exposure to both early-stage innovators and established competitive technology companies across defense systems, AI, biotechnology, robotics, and quantum computing. This model is designed to give investors diversified access to a broad spectrum of emerging and mature technology opportunities through a single investment vehicle.

The market outlook across these sectors continues to strengthen and supports the Company's intended strategic alignment with high growth technology fields. Market data shows that the global artificial intelligence market is expected to grow from 279 billion dollars in 2024 to 1.81 trillion dollars by 2030.[1] The biotechnology industry is projected to expand from 1.55 trillion dollars in 2023 to 3.88 trillion dollars by 2030.[2] The robotics market is also forecast to exceed 200 billion dollars by 2030 with AI driven robotics alone anticipated to reach 124.8 billion dollars.[3] In addition, the global quantum computing market is projected to grow from about 4 billion dollars in 2024 to as much as 72 billion dollars by 2035, with major applications expected across life sciences, chemicals, finance, and mobility.[4] These long term growth projections highlight the scale of the opportunity within these industries and support the Company's strategy of aiming to position itself for value creation across all five sectors.

"Our shift toward targeted investments in these high-growth technology sectors reflects our objective to build a diversified portfolio positioned for long-term growth across structural technology tailwinds. We intend to provide shareholders diversified exposure to innovation-driven and advanced technology markets through a single investment platform," stated Kristian Thorlund, CEO of FutureGen Industries Corp.

FutureGen Industries Corp. is a Canadian venture capital, investment and advisory firm that strives to actively drive innovation and accelerate growth for its shareholders. FutureGen invests capital into private and public companies that offer excellent growth opportunities.

