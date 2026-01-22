Onco-Innovations Limited: Onco-Innovations Engages i2i Marketing Group Engagement for Market Awareness Services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA:ONCO)(OTCQB:ONNVF)(Frankfurt:W1H, WKN: A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company") announces that it has engaged i2i Marketing Group, LLC (1107 Key Plaza, Suite 222, Key West, FL 33040, USA; email: contact@i2illc.com; telephone: (240) 315-4665; Contact: Joe Grubb) to provide market awareness and corporate communications services, including through content creation, project management, third-party media distribution, and digital market awareness initiatives.

The Company also announces that it has obtained a return of the remaining unused balance of €213,000 from its prior market awareness engagement with another provider (see Company press release dated October 30, 2025).

The initial market awareness budget under the agreement with i2i is USD $400,000. The program is scheduled to run until July 14, 2026, or budget exhaustion, and is structured to allow for ongoing evaluation and optimization based on market conditions. The Company believes that maintaining consistent, compliant market awareness is an important component of supporting visibility, and long-term shareholder base development.

To the Company's knowledge, i2i Marketing Group, LLC does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

