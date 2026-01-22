Anzeige
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
WKN: A3EKSZ | ISIN: CA68237C1059 | Ticker-Symbol: W1H
ACCESS Newswire
22.01.2026 00:02 Uhr
226 Leser
Onco-Innovations Limited: Onco-Innovations Engages i2i Marketing Group Engagement for Market Awareness Services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA:ONCO)(OTCQB:ONNVF)(Frankfurt:W1H, WKN: A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company") announces that it has engaged i2i Marketing Group, LLC (1107 Key Plaza, Suite 222, Key West, FL 33040, USA; email: contact@i2illc.com; telephone: (240) 315-4665; Contact: Joe Grubb) to provide market awareness and corporate communications services, including through content creation, project management, third-party media distribution, and digital market awareness initiatives.

The Company also announces that it has obtained a return of the remaining unused balance of €213,000 from its prior market awareness engagement with another provider (see Company press release dated October 30, 2025).

The initial market awareness budget under the agreement with i2i is USD $400,000. The program is scheduled to run until July 14, 2026, or budget exhaustion, and is structured to allow for ongoing evaluation and optimization based on market conditions. The Company believes that maintaining consistent, compliant market awareness is an important component of supporting visibility, and long-term shareholder base development.

To the Company's knowledge, i2i Marketing Group, LLC does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

ON BEHALF OF ONCO-INNOVATIONS LIMITED,

"Thomas O'Shaughnessy"
Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Thomas O'Shaughnessy
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: + 1 888 261 8055
investors@oncoinnovations.com

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains forward-looking statements, including in relation to the Company's business and plans generally, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "potential", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Onco-Innovations Limited



https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/onco-innovations-engages-i2i-marketing-group-engagement-for-market-aw-1129805

