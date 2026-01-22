Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - Green Bridge Metals Corporation (CSE: GRBM) (OTCQB: GBMCF) (FSE: J48) (WKN: A3EW4S) ("Green Bridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be attending and exhibiting at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2026 ("VRIC 2026"), taking place January 25 and 26, 2026 at the Vancouver Convention Centre (West Building) in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Green Bridge will be available to meet with investors, analysts, and industry participants throughout the conference and invites attendees to visit the Company at Booth 611 in the exhibition hall. In addition, Green Bridge will be presenting on Monday, January 26, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. (PT) in Workshop 4, where the Company will provide an overview of Green Bridge's exploration strategy and key projects.

VRIC 2026 is a two-day resource investment conference that brings together keynote speakers from the commodities sector and a large exhibition hall of mining and resource companies. The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (PT) on January 25 and 26, 2026, and is designed for investors seeking insights, market perspectives, and direct access to public and private resource companies.

About Green Bridge Metals Corporation

Green Bridge Metals Corporation is a Canadian based exploration company focused on acquiring critical mineral rich assets and advancing exploration projects along the South Contact District of the Duluth Complex, north of Duluth, Minnesota. The Company is focused on copper, nickel and titanium systems in a stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction with existing infrastructure and a skilled workforce.

