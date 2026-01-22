

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The greenback rose to 1.1676 against the euro, 0.7669 against the franc and 158.53 against the yen.



The greenback advanced to a 2-day high of 1.3401 against the pound.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.12 against the euro, 0.88 against the franc, 160.00 against the yen and 1.23 against the pound.



