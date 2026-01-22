Kawasaki and Tokyo, Japan, Jan 22, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and Mizuho Bank, Ltd. today announced a collaboration to develop a new order and payment processing service aimed at creating new value and supporting the sustainable growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This collaboration is driven by a shared goal to co-create next-generation data-driven services.Prior to the service development, both companies successfully established a technology to automatically convert and link disparate order data formats used by ordering/purchasing companies and receiving/delivering companies in the distribution industry. This achievement has enabled a reduction of up to 70% in order processing and reconciliation tasks (operations to clear outstanding balances related to accounts receivable and payable), which were previously performed manually.Through this initiative, both companies aim to jointly create next-generation corporate services that leverage data to support the creation of new value and sustainable growth for mid-sized and small and medium-sized enterprises.The two companies have successfully demonstrated a technology that automatically absorbs and converts differences in data structures and formats between Ryutsu Business Message Standard (Ryutsu BMS,) a standard EDI in the distribution industry used by purchasing companies, and Common EDI for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises used by receiving/delivering companies. This was achieved by utilizing Fujitsu Japan Limited's distribution EDI service TradeFront/6G.Through this demonstration, conducted with the cooperation of purchasing companies using Ryutsu BMS and delivering companies using Common EDI for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, it was confirmed that approximately 70% of order processing tasks were streamlined by eliminating manual input and conversion work.Based on this technology, Fujitsu and Mizuho Bank will promote the creation of next-generation services that fundamentally digitalize manual operations by integrating and linking disparate order data across different industries, beyond the distribution sector, on a single service platform. This will seamlessly connect order processing and payment operations that were previously fragmented between large enterprises and mid-sized and small and medium-sized enterprises. Furthermore, by addressing diverse funding needs through financing methods that utilize order data, the companies will respond to various customer requirements.BackgroundImproving the efficiency of corporate order processing and reconciliation tasks is a key management challenge for many companies, from the perspective of enhancing productivity and strengthening competitiveness. Some surveys indicate that approximately 70% of companies face challenges with payment reconciliation operations, with an average of about 2,500 transactions processed and approximately 170 hours spent per month.Currently, approximately 30% of inter-company transactions utilize Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) for order processing. However, except for standardized EDI in some industries, a large portion of transactions still involve different systems and formats even between EDIs. This leads to manual order processing and reconciliation tasks due to the inability to integrate data management and link with payment data.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuPress ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.