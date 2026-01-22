Regulatory News:

CTP N.V. ('CTP' or the 'Company'), Europe's largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, will announce its FY-2025 results on Thursday, 26 February 2026.

On the day, at 09.00 am (GMT) and 10.00 am (CET) the Company will host a video presentation and Q&A session for analysts and investors, via a live webcast and audio conference call.

The live webcast can be viewed through the following link: https://www.investis-live.com/ctp/6966135a60049000159a42e5/qplcg

To join the presentation by telephone, please dial one of the following numbers and enter the participant access code 375644

Germany +49 32 22109 8334 France +33 9 70 73 39 58 The Netherlands +31 85 888 7233 United Kingdom +44 20 3936 2999 United States +1 646 233 4753

Press *1 to ask a question, *2 to withdraw your question, or *0 for operator assistance.

A recording will be available on CTP's website within 24 hours after the presentation: https://ctp.eu/investors/financial-results/

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed owner, developer, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, owning 13.8 million sqm of GLA across 10 countries as at 30 September 2025. CTP certifies all new buildings to BREEAM Very good or better and earned a negligible-risk ESG rating by Sustainalytics, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP's corporate website: www.ctp.eu

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260121892658/en/

Contacts:

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:

Rob Jones, Head of Investor Relations and PR

Mobile: +420 605 482 873

Email: rob.jones@ctp.eu

Pavel Švihálek, Funding and IR Manager

Mobile: +420 724 928 828

Email: pavel.svihalek@ctp.eu