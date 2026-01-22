Anzeige
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
WKN: A2DS20 | ISIN: SE0009922164 | Ticker-Symbol: ESWB
Tradegate
21.01.26 | 20:42
25,820 Euro
+0,43 % +0,110
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSITY AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSITY AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,72025,73007:13
25,71025,72007:14
22.01.2026 07:06 Uhr
Save the date - Essity's Capital Markets Day, May 7, 2026

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 7, 2026, the hygiene and health company Essity will hold a Capital Markets Day at its office in Gothenburg, Sweden.

President and CEO Ulrika Kolsrud will, together with members of the Executive Management Team, present Essity's strategy to deliver profitable volume growth and initiatives to accelerate the achievement of the company's financial targets.

The day is expected to start at 09:00 CET. The presentations will also be available to follow virtually. In the afternoon, there will be an opportunity to visit R&D operations and production facilities in the region.

The Capital Markets Day is an opportunity for institutional investors, analysts and the media to receive an update on Essity's strategy and progress.

More information about the event and registration will be provided shortly.

For additional information, please contact:
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +46 (0) 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, Tel: +46 (0) 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/save-the-date---essity-s-capital-markets-day--may-7--2026,c4295889

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/4295889/3890427.pdf

Save the date - Essity's Capital Markets Day, May 7, 2026 (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/essity-gothenburg-cmd-2026,c3503331

Essity Gothenburg CMD 2026

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/save-the-date---essitys-capital-markets-day-may-7-2026-302667641.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
