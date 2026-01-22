

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - EQT AB (EQT.ST) reported earnings for second half that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR382 million, or EUR0.325 per share. This compares with EUR494 million, or EUR0.418 per share, last year.



Excluding items, EQT AB reported adjusted earnings of EUR640 million or EUR0.544 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.3% to EUR1.360 billion from EUR1.421 billion last year.



EQT AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR382 Mln. vs. EUR494 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.325 vs. EUR0.418 last year. -Revenue: EUR1.360 Bln vs. EUR1.421 Bln last year.



