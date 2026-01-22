Critical Mineral Resources Plc - Issue of Equity

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 22

22 January 2026

Critical Mineral Resources Plc

2026 Resource Drilling Plan and Placing

Critical Mineral Resources plc ("CMR", "Company"), which has a diversified portfolio of high-quality development and exploration projects in Morocco, announces the successful completion of a heavily oversubscribed fundraise completed by Shard Capital Partners to raise £2.925 million before expenses and provides an update on its near-term resource drilling plans for enhancing the value of its portfolio.

The fundraise is subject to the approval of a prospectus by the Financial Conduct Authority. The Company is pleased to report that it is in the final stages of obtaining approval of a prospectus. Once approval has been obtained, the Company will make an application for the new ordinary shares issued in relation to the fundraise to be admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange which is expected to be on or around 29 January 2026.

PLACING OF NEW SHARES

Placing of 108,888,885 million new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at 2.25p for gross proceeds of £2.45m.

Subscription of 21,111,110 million new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at 2.25p for gross proceeds of £0.475m.

Continued support from CMR's strategic major shareholder.

Grant of Placing Warrants for all subscribers in the fundraising at 4.5p per share on a 1 for 1 basis.

Shard Capital Partners appointed as joint broker to the Company.

USE OF FUNDS AND FAST TRACK DEVELOPMENT

As part of CMR's strategy to become a mid-sized North African Copper producer, the company plans to continue resource drilling of near surface mineralisation discovered at Zone 1 and Zone 2 at Agadir Melloul.

The Company's diamond drilling rig and a contractor drill rig will both be turning with the aim of drilling 1,000 metres per month to fast track the project's first JORC compliant mineral resource estimate by early Q3 2026.

CMR is currently evaluating several value-accretive potential acquisitions in Morocco.

ABOUT AGADIR MELLOUL

A shallow, near-surface tabular copper deposit that offers low capex and a rapid development path. Its geometry is suitable for open-pit operations, enabling our investors to benefit from the favourable economics of surface assets while capitalising on scale potential.

Less than 1% of the project area drilled. Ongoing mapping confirms a district wide mineralised envelope, consistent with our 25 million tonne Initial Exploration Target with an equivalent grade of 1.2% copper.

The existence of potential economic grades of gold and silver within the permits, providing our investors with additional upside.

The rhyolite copper-silver discovery, a second style of mineralisation which has potential to become a new project alongside the existing sedimentary copper target.

Agadir Melloul is proximal to the Tizert Project (resource of 130Mt grading 0.9% copper) and shares the same geology and style of copper mineralisation.

Drilling, mapping, trenching, channel sampling and initial metallurgical test work has been completed.

Metallurgical testwork returned recoveries of 80.1% and 61.3% for copper and silver respectively.

Initial drill results include: 5.8m at 1.12% copper and 19g/t silver, 6.5m at 1.03% copper 4.7m at 1.48% copper, 4.7m at 1.03% copper, 6.0m at 1.4% copper and 31g/t silver, 10.0m at 1.1% copper and 20g/t silver and 0.12g/t, 1.0m at 2.5g/t gold from 5.0m, 1.0m at 1.05g/t gold, 0.8m at 1.67g/t gold.

Fig.1Zone 1 North, long section showing shallow undulating mineralisation

Source: Company

Charlie Long CEO commented:

"This exceptional achievement underscores strong market confidence in CMR's strategic vision and its growth potential. It is also very pleasing that our strategic investor has anchored the capital raise, demonstrating its conviction.

We are very grateful for this support and from new shareholders of CMR. We are now able to drill more than 1,000m per month to test the near surface mineralisation discovered at Agadir Melloul. We expect around 20 shallow drill holes to be completed per month and for the results to delineate a maiden JORC compliant resource in approximately 6 months' time".

Critical Mineral Resources (CMR) PLC is an exploration and development company focused on developing assets that produce critical minerals for the global economy, including those essential for electrification and the clean energy revolution. Many of these commodities are widely recognised as being at the start of a supply and demand super cycle.

CMR is building a diversified portfolio of high-quality metals exploration and development projects in Morocco, focusing on copper, silver and potentially other critical minerals and metals. CMR identified Morocco as an ideal mining-friendly jurisdiction that meets its acquisition and operational criteria. The country is perfectly located to supply raw materials to Europe and possesses excellent prospective geology, good infrastructure and attractive permitting, tax and royalty conditions. In 2023, the Company acquired an 80% stake in leading Moroccan exploration and geological services company Atlantic Research Minerals SARL.

The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange (CMRS.L). More information regarding the Company can be found at www.cmrplc.com