

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - EQT AB (EQT.ST, EQBBF), a Swedish investment company, said on Thursday that it has inked a deal to acquire Coller Capital, a British private equity company, for a base consideration of $3.2 billion on a cash-and debt-free basis.



This acquisition will be funded in EQT shares at SEK 355 per share, corresponding to around 81 million shares, or approximately 7% of shares outstanding.



The contingent consideration of up to $500 million will be based on Coller Capital's business performance in the 12 months up to and including March 2029, to be funded in cash.



The transaction is expected to be closed in the third quarter of 2026.



The acquisition is anticipated to be mid-single-digit accretive to the acquirer's fee-related profit.



Per Franzén, CEO of EQT, said: 'Entering the secondaries space with Coller represents a natural and important step in EQT's strategic development. Secondaries have become an increasingly important tool for clients in managing liquidity and portfolio construction, and in supporting long-term ownership of high-quality assets. Coller is a global leader in this field, with deep expertise. The transaction unlocks growth opportunities for both firms.'



Coller Capital is a secondaries firm with nearly $50 billion in total assets under management (AUM) and $33 billion in fee-generating AUM.



