

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Tryg A/S (TRYG.CO) reported earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at DKK5.405 billion, or DKK8.80 per share. This compares with DKK4.816 billion, or DKK7.70 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to DKK41.515 billion from DKK39.974 billion last year.



Tryg A/S earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: DKK5.405 Bln. vs. DKK4.816 Bln. last year. -EPS: DKK8.80 vs. DKK7.70 last year. -Revenue: DKK41.515 Bln vs. DKK39.974 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News