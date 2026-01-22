

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Tryg A/S (TRYG.CO) on Thursday reported higher full-year profit, supported by an increase in its insurance service result.



The insurer also launched a share buyback programme of up to DKK 1 billion, running from January 22 to May 13, 2026.



Tryg posted a profit before tax of DKK 7.212 billion, up from DKK 6.303 billion a year ago.



Profit after tax increased to DKK 5.405 billion from DKK 4.816 billion.



The insurance service result grew to DKK 7.945 billion in 2025 from DKK 7.056 billion, while the combined ratio improved to 80.3% from 81.7% the previous year.



The investment result declined to DKK 778 million from DKK 911 million.



The company has proposed a dividend of DKK 8.20 per share for the year, up from DKK 7.80 a year earlier.



