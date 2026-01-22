Anzeige
WKN: A1JBXU | ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 | Ticker-Symbol: 4VL
Tradegate
21.01.26 | 21:57
0,688 Euro
+0,88 % +0,006
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6620,68909:18
0,6660,68809:02
Dow Jones News
22.01.2026 08:33 Uhr
186 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Genel Energy PLC: Appointment of Chair

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Appointment of Chair 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Appointment of Chair 
22-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
22 January 2026 

Genel Energy plc 

Appointment of Chair 

Genel Energy plc ('Genel') is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Allman-Ward as an Independent 
Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board, with effect from 9 February 2026. 

Patrick is a globally respected energy leader with over 40 years of international upstream experience.  He served as 
CEO of Dana Gas from 2013 to 2024, where he led transformative change, strengthening governance and capital discipline 
while delivering sustained operational and shareholder value. Prior to this, he built a distinguished 30-year executive 
career with Shell across several regions. 

Currently, Patrick also serves as Chair of Terra Mining and Vice Chair of United Terra Enterprises, both of which are 
private companies. 
 
On his appointment, Patrick will be appointed as Chair of the Reserves Committee and Nomination Committee and a member 
of the Remuneration Committee. Canan Ediboglu will revert to the position of Senior Independent Director. 
 
Canan Ediboglu, Interim Chair of Genel, said: 
 
"We are delighted to welcome Patrick to the Company. He brings deep strategic insight, technical experience, sound 
judgement and a strong commitment to governance, integrity, ESG matters and long-term value creation.  We look forward 
to benefiting from his wealth of industry experience, insights and skills as the Company seeks to fulfil its strategic 
objectives and create shareholder value." 

Patrick Allman-Ward, Chair Designate of Genel, said: 
 
"I am honoured to join the Board and support the Company as it seeks to deliver on its strategic goals and pursue 
opportunities that lie ahead whilst upholding the Company's commitment to be a socially responsible contributor to the 
global energy mix." 

No information is required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 6.4.8R. 

Genel instructed independent board search and advisory consultants Cripps Leadership Advisors in connection with the 
appointment. 

-ends- 

For further information, please contact: 
 
Genel Energy 
           +44 20 7659 5100 
Luke Clements 

Vigo Consulting 
           +44 20 7390 0230 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:     GENL 
LEI Code:   549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.: 415674 
EQS News ID:  2264026 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2264026&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
