

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to more than 1-1/2-year high of 108.03 against the yen and a 9-month high of 1.7174 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 107.04 and 1.7280, respectively.



Against the U.S., the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie advanced to more than a 1-year high of 0.6811, nearly a 3-year high of 0.9409 and a 3-year high of 0.9409 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.6761, 0.9355 and 1.1572, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 110.00 against the yen, 1.70 against the euro, 0.69 against the greenback, 0.95 against the loonie and 1.17 against the kiwi.



