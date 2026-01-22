

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Associated British Foods PLC (ABF.L) on Thursday reported revenue results for the 16 weeks to January 3 2026.



The food conglomerate posted group revenue of £6.759 billion, in line with the prior-period levels and 1% above the company's estimates.



Retail revenue rose 4.2% to £3.502 billion, while Grocery was largely flat at £1.385 billion. Ingredients revenue fell 2.9% to £667 million, and Sugar declined 4.3% to £675 million. Agriculture revenue decreased 4.1% to £521 million.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News