

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen fell to a 35-year low of 185.68 against the euro, a 2-day low of 213.27 against the pound and a 1-week low of 158.85 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 184.96, 212.58 and 158.27, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the yen edged down to 119.92 against the Swiss franc from an early 2-day high of 198.82.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to 1-1/2-year lows of 93.02 and 114.94 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 92.50 and 114.42, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 186.00 against the euro, 214.00 against the pound, 159.00 against the greenback, 201.00 against the franc, 94.00 against the kiwi and 116.00 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News