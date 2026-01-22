S&P Dow Jones Indices: Winmark Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600, replacing Guess? Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Winmark Corp. (NASD: WINA) will replace Guess? Inc. (NYSE: GES) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, January 26. Authentic Brands Group LLC and the Rolling Stockholders are acquiring Guess? in a deal expected to close soon pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Jan 26, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Winmark WINA Consumer Discretionary Jan 26, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Guess? GES Consumer Discretionary

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

