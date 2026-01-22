Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") along with its partner Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY0) ("Riverside"), is pleased to report a high grade interval of 20.2 g/t gold and 226 g/t silver with 2.7% zinc over a 30 m long continuous chip channel sample along the decline wall at the Union Mine area, completed during the 2025 Phase I exploration and drill program at the La Union Project in Sonora, Mexico. The Company is also releasing the remaining results from the drill program following up on the 2026-Jan-12 News Release of initial results.

Final Highlights of the Phase 1 Drill and Exploration Program

Chip channel sampling oblique to strike along the decline wall at the Union Mine returned 30 m @ 20 g/t gold and 226 g/t silver (600 gram-metres gold and 6780 gram-metres silver) suggesting significant mineralization remains in place.

Drilling at the Union Mine, Union Norte, and El Cobre target areas hit Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) style of mineralization with favorable indications, including anomalous levels of zinc, silver, gold, and lead, consistent with previous mining and positive for the program.

This compliments the comparable results from Famosa and Famosa EM target reported earlier.

Indications of possible Carlin-like sediment-hosted gold indicators in the upper parts of the Union Mine drilling, indicate a potential disseminated gold target on the property, complimenting the Luis Hill target where the one drill hole intersected a sediment-hosted gold target with 42 m at 0.3 g/t gold in black shales and carbonate strata similar to Carlin Nevada style.

"We are extremely pleased with the success of our initial Phase I drilling and chip channel sampling at La Union. The drilling and exploration continue to support the CRD model envisaged by John-Mark Staude and his team at Riverside. The unexpected Luis Hill discovery of "Carlin" type gold mineralization further enhances the productivity of the La Union project. We see flashing green to continue forward with our exploration journey," said Saf Dhillon, President & CEO of Questcorp.

"Riverside is excited by the high grade of 600 gram-metres gold and 6,780 gram-metres silver represented by the 30 metres of continuous chip channel sampling from the Union Mine area," said John-Mark Staude, President and CEO of Riverside Resources. "These results, together with the completed Phase 1 drill assays from Union Mine, Union Norte and El Cobre, reinforce that drilling is intersecting the types of CRD-style alteration and multi-element signatures we were targeting, including anomalous zinc, silver, gold and lead consistent with the historic mining district and also finding sediment-hosted gold ("SHGD") indicators is a key development in progressing the Union Project and supports the technical rationale for aggressive follow-up work in 2026."

Chip Channel Sampling, Union Mine Area

Chip channel sampling along the decline wall at the Union Mine returned high grade gold and supports follow-up exploration, with the potential to drill from the upper most mine workings or from surface to expand upon the 30 m at 20 g/t gold and 226 g/t silver zone. Table 1 discloses the full assay results of the gossan oxides with high grade zinc as is typical of CRDs in the region. The type deposit in the region is Hermosa's South32 Taylor Deposit in southernmost Arizona near the Sonora border immediately north of the Union Project hosting probable reserves of 65Mt 4.35% zinc, 4.90% lead and 82 g/t silver and measured and indicated resources of 124Mt 3.66% zinc, 4.02% lead and 73 g/t silver. Hermosa South32 is currently investing $2.6 billion to develop the Hermosa Project. Sources: South32 2025 Annual Report; https://south32hermosa.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/S32_Hermosa-Project-Overview-EN_050125-Web-1.pdf.

Table 1. Chip Channel Sample Results from Union Mine Decline

30 meter continuous chip channel sampling interval Union Mine Adit

SampleID SampleType Width_m RockType Au_ppm Ag_ppm Zn_% As_ppm Cu_ppm Pb_ppm RRI 13959 Chip Channel 3 Gossan oxides of CRD Dolomite 0.161 33 3.21 358 392 467 RRI 13961 Chip Channel 3 Gossan oxides of CRD Dolomite 0.048 5 3.53 619 1160 171 RRI 13962 Chip Channel 3 Gossan oxides of CRD Dolomite 11.57 55 2.8 3420 1080 2840 RRI 13963 Chip Channel 3 Gossan oxides of CRD Dolomite 6 1083 2.31 >5000 1030 759 RRI 13964 Chip Channel 3 Gossan oxides of CRD Dolomite 12.75 610 4.06 >5000 2160 722 RRI 13965 Chip Channel 3 Gossan oxides of CRD Dolomite 0.159 107 2.25 >5000 1630 1190 RRI 13966 Chip Channel 3 Gossan oxides of CRD Dolomite 1.115 197 4.35 >5000 426 1020 RRI 13967 Chip Channel 3 Gossan oxides of CRD Dolomite 0.282 50 0.7 >5000 61 242 RRI 13968 Chip Channel 3 Gossan oxides of CRD Dolomite 14.73 66 3.11 >5000 2040 2650 RRI 13969 Chip Channel 3 Gossan oxides of CRD Dolomite 155.41 54 0.4 4330 214 2660



















Total Amounts

30 Total Grams over 30 m = 202 2257 26720

























Interval

30 m @ 20.2g Au, 226 g Ag, 2.7% Zn













Table 1: Full 30m channel sampling results with the interval. For reference, using a 24 m continuous subset of the channel interval, the average weighted grade is 25 g/t gold and 290 g/t silver. The sampling is oblique to strike.

The Union Mine cross section (Figure 1) shows holes 1 and 8 along with the gold-rich channel sampling results, providing context for the 30 m gold-silver-zinc interval relative to some of the known ore bodies. Areas for follow-up and expansion at Union Mine area are clearly indicated to the right (southeast) in Figure 1 as the 2025 drilling has helped define the stratigraphy and highlighted areas of SHGD styles of mineralization similar to eastern Nevada. The bottom of hole 8 hit strong indications of CRD mineralization prior to intersecting the mine workings, as well as manto horizons along the drill hole with 15.85m @ 214 ppm Zn in dolomitized limestone. Drill hole 7, drilled north of holes 1 and 8 and the cross section hit 14m @ 0.1% Zn in the Union Mine area as well.





Figure 1: Cross section through the Union Mine area showing Phase 1 drill holes (including holes 1 and 8), interpreted mine workings/ore zones, and the location of the continuous channel sample along the Union Mine decline wall. The section illustrates the spatial relationship between the high-grade Au-Ag-Zn channel interval and nearby drill intercepts and provides geological context for potential follow-up targeting for both CRD and SHGD.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10197/281197_44ef014414fe69cd_001full.jpg

The second Union Mine cross section (Figure 2) shows the channel sampling along with the location of historic mining, highlighting areas with remaining CRD potential.





Figure 2: Cross section of the Union underground sampling and some of the orebodies previously mined that could have remaining potential as CRD targets for next round of follow up.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10197/281197_44ef014414fe69cd_002full.jpg

Phase 1 Drill and Exploration Program Highlights

The location of all 12 drill holes from the 2025 Phase I programs are shown in the drill plan (Figure 3), with the channel sampling area and the Union Mine, Union Norte and El Cobre target areas highlighted.





Figure 3: Union project drill hole locations for 1600m with 12 total holes in Phase 1 program with Questcorp and Riverside working together during 2025 exploration program.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10197/281197_44ef014414fe69cd_003full.jpg

While the results from the Famosa Targets and Luis Hill were disclosed in the 2026-Jan-12 News Release, Table 2 discloses the full results from the 2025 program, with the previously drilled holes highlighted in yellow. Hole 3 is not shown as it is aborted early due to poor drilling conditions, it was redrilled as hole 6 to test and hit mineralization in the target area initially planned for hole 3. Further drilling at Union Norte can be pursued and is recommended for both CRD and SDHG targets.

Target Hole ID From To Width g/t Au g/t Ag ppm Pb ppm Zn Union Mine UND25-001 64.8 65.6 0.8





227 UND25-001 68.75 77.8 9.05





116 UND25-001 133.05 134.2 1.15



179 1148 El Cobre UND25-002 86.5 87.65 1.15



568 743 UND25-002 148.5 149.95 1.45



749 2262 Famosa Mine UND25-004 19.1 34 14.9



120 141 UND25-005 35.05 46 10.95 0.066 3.34 102 61 including 39.1 40.95 1.85 0.354 13.40 485 243 Union Norte UND25-006 47.5 49 1.5 0.382 1.10 130 186 Union Mine UND25-007 139 141 2 0.084 1.20 398 537 UND25-007 146.85 147.9 1.05





175 UND25-007 152.2 166.2 14 0.018 0.96 70 1004 including 154.75 156.7 1.95





1512 including 161.65 163.15 1.5





2778 UND25-008 66.5 82.35 15.85





223 Luis Hill UND25-009 64.95 66.95 2 0.299 18.60 53 24 UND25-009 95.8 97.8 2 0.411 26.90 58 43 UND25-009 198.25 241.25 43 0.276 0.71 25 87 including 211.8 217.8 6 0.852 0.69 29 100 including 228.3 232.9 4.6 0.466 0.78 13 63 UND25-009 273.95 275 1.05 0.183 12.20 4680 3490 UND25-009 287.55 289.55 2 0.114 0.60 48 37 Famosa EM UND25-010 39.5 87.45 47.95





90 Famosa Mine UND25-010 146.4 148.05 1.65 0.135 0.25 2 17 UND25-011 11.5 23.35 11.85 0.018 13.09 224 157 UND25-012 9.65 25.8 16.15 0.031 3.65 138 124 including 12.9 16.9 4 0.084 6.60 398 287

Table 2: Full 2025 assay interval results from the 2025 Phase I drill program. Note: all intervals are down hole widths as true width is unknown at this time.

Union Mine Target Detail

Union Mine, with CRD in past oxide operations, had three holes drilled this round (UND25-1, 7, 8). Drilling intersected zinc in the right types of alteration for the CRD, with the holes ending in the old underground workings. Follow-up drilling will be completed to better test these precious and base metal zones and particularly the SHGD potential as well.

Luis Hill Target Detail (Previously Announced 2026-Jan-12)

Hole 9 was drilled vertically in the southern part of the Luis Hill target, a large 1,500 m by 500 m magnetic high. Although the hole did not intersect an obvious large magnetic source, it cut several magnetic dioritic dikes, which may be related to a deeper and larger magnetic body, likely an intermediate-composition intrusion. The discovery interval comprises gold hosted in siliceously replaced, jasperoid-like dolomite and silica-flooded black shale, which is comparable to some sediment-hosted gold deposits in Nevada (Carlin Deposits, USGS Prof. Paper 1267, 1985). This represents a new finding for this part of Sonora and is significant for both the property and the region, as it indicates potential for previously unrecognized sediment-hosted gold within one of Mexico's most prolific gold belts, the Sonora Gold Belt (also referred to as the Megashear Gold Belt in past scientific studies). Folding and Basin and Range block faulting are expected to bring the mineralized formations closer to surface, supporting additional drilling in H1 2026 within the magnetic target area. Riverside and Questcorp believe Luis Hill has the potential to become a major new discovery in Mexico.

The new discovery at Luis Hill identified previously unrecognized Carlin-like, sediment-hosted gold mineralization in black shales and carbonate strata, returning 0.3 g/t gold over 42 m, with results to date indicating sulfides, mineralization styles, and intrusions consistent with a carbonate-hosted metal system. The 42 m interval comprises 23 assay intervals ranging from 0.45 m to 2 m in width, with gold values from 0.005 g/t to 1.31 g/t; fifteen intervals returned greater than 0.1 g/t Au, including three intervals exceeding 0.5 g/t Au. This type of thick continuity is new for this part of Sonora, while further east the Santa Gertrudis mine produced 671K oz of gold and has indicated open pit resources of 19.27Mt @ 0.91 g/t Au for 563K oz gold, inferred open pit resources of 9.82Mt @ 1.36 g/t for 429K oz gold and inferred underground resources of 9.02Mt @ 3.44 g/t gold for 1.004M oz gold in siltstone, shale and carbonate sediment. Sources: Production: https://miningdataonline.com/property/1718/Santa-Gertrudis-Project.aspx, Resources: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Detailed Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Data as of December 31, 2024.

The geochemistry from the gold intercepts associated with shale horizons at Luis Hill are plotted in (Figure 4) and illustrate the relationship between gold and argillite-hosted horizons. This indicates that Luis Hill is not CRD mineralization; instead, it represents an SHGD-style system This indicates that Luis Hill is not CRD mineralization; instead, it represents an SHGD-style system:





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10197/281197_44ef014414fe69cd_004full.jpg

Figure 3: Gold with high Al + K + Na, meaning not with the dolomite and limestone for the sediment-hosted gold aspects like Nevada. Carlin geochemistry for the Luis Hill Hole 9.

Table for Phase 1 Drilling Union Project H2, 2025 All Holes, 162 5 m total Hole _lD East ing Northing Elevat ion Azimuth Dip Total Depth Target UND25-001 376043 3347225 358.66 131 -50 198.25 Union Mine UND25-002 375606 3347813 381.37 65 -50 201.30 El Cobre UND25-003 376048 3347598 378.34 65 -50 25.90 Union Norte UND25-004 375137 3344629 360.47 110 -70 129.35 Famosa Mine UND25-005 375146 3344578 362.35 92 -70 104 .80 Famosa Mine UND25-006 376099 3347627 389.13 100 -80 118.45 Union Norte UND25-007 376199 3347156 355.46 280 -80 166.20 Union Mine UND25-008 376111 3347136 369.34 125 -80 128.10 Union Mine UND25-009 375261 3347551 400.64 0 -90 292 .80 Luis Hill UND25-010 374941 3344765 363.95 90 -70 161.60 Famosa EM UND25-011 375171 3344608 362.45 90 -85 51.00 Famosa Mine UND25-012 375171 3344608 362.45 90 -90 47.25 Famosa Mine

Table 3: Complete drill collar information. The drill results from the unshaded holes are being released today and include results from the Union Mine, Union Norte and El Cobre. The yellow-colored holes were announced 2026-Jan-12.

Geological Model and Strategy

The H2 2025 Phase I program was designed to test primary areas of historical mining and key magnetic targets. The program followed the geological model of the South32 Taylor deposit in southern Arizona. Drilling intersected gold, zinc, and silver indications consistent with vectors toward a major discovery.

Furthermore, the sediment-hosted gold style found at Luis Hill is comparable to Nevada's carbonate platform geology, making it an intriguing new development area for the Union Project.

Sampling Procedures and QA/QC

Core was logged, saw-cut, and half-core samples were shipped for analysis. Samples from the first eight holes were delivered to Bureau Veritas (Hermosillo, Sonora) for gold fire assay, with pulps forwarded to Vancouver, Canada for Inductively Coupled Plasma-Mas Spectrometry ("ICP-MS") following four-acid digestion to determine silver, base metals, and pathfinders. Samples from the final four holes were shipped to ACT Labs Zacatecas, where preparation, gold assay, and multi-element ICP are completed in Mexico. The final 4 holes of the program were shipped to ACT Labs where they were similarly assayed using the same processing methods but with their initial preparation and assaying completed in Zacatecas, Mexico using the same ICP and gold fire assay methods. The change in lab halfway through the program was due to assay turn around issues. Samples were maintained in chain of custody being delivered to the laboratory in sealed bags. Remaining half-cores are retained for reference. Standards were inserted every 20 samples and blanks every 100 samples. The laboratory also duplicated every 20 samples as an additional check on quality control. The QA/QC was analyzed with a check for any variations in the standards beyond 2 standard deviations and the standards passed.

Next Steps

With the interpretation and release of all assays, the Companies will work together on organizing the H1 2026 Phase 2 exploration program, building from the Phase I exploration results. Along with follow-up drilling, Phase 2 will likely include geophysics, geochemistry and mapping.

The encouraging results at Union Mine and at Luis Hill warrant further significant exploration and drilling and will be the primary focus of the next phase of La Union exploration.

The Companies are diligently working toward an expanded drill program for H1 2026, as all permits and access are in good standing. With the new data and targets ready to be further explored, the potential to immediately begin field work portions are in place for early this year.

Qualified Person

The technical content of the new release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P. Geo (British Columbia), a director of the company and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

The Union Agreement

Questcorp currently holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the Union Project, on terms previously announced May 6, 2025. Questcorp and Riverside are aligned through Riverside's equity interest in Questcorp, which is initially 9.9% and may increase to 19.9% upon Questcorp satisfying the complete earn-in, with Riverside also retaining a 2.5% NSR royalty.

About Questcorp Mining Inc.

Questcorp Mining is engaged in the business of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America, with the objective of locating and developing economic precious and base metals properties of merit. The company holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totaling 1,168.09 hectares comprising the North Island copper property, on Vancouver Island, B.C., subject to a royalty obligation. The company also holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totaling 2,520.2 hectares comprising the La Union project located in Sonora, Mexico, subject to a royalty obligation.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon

President & CEO

