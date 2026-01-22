Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY0) ("Riverside" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce, alongside Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) ("Questcorp"), high grade 20.2 g/t Au and 226 g/t Ag with 2.7% Zn in 30 m long continuous chip-channel ("channel") sampling from the Union Mine area, plus full complete drill results from the La Union Project in Sonora, Mexico. This news release focuses on the channel sampling and the second and final set of drill results from the Union Mine, Union Norte and El Cobre targets.

Highlights of Chip-Channel Sampling and Phase 1 Final Drill Results

Rock chip-channel sampling returned 30m grading 20 g/t Au and 226 g/t Ag along the access wall to the upper part of the Union Mine.

Reporting results from the final six holes of the total 12-hole program, with new assays from target areas: Union Mine, Union Norte, and El Cobre that successfully found zinc related to CRD in all 3 areas.

The Phase 1 drill program intersected gold in six different drilled targets.

Drilling at all three target areas hit Carbonate Replacement Deposit (" CRD ") style of mineralization with favorable indications, including anomalous levels of zinc, silver, gold, and lead, consistent with previous mining and positive for the program.

Drilling at Union Mine found upper parts of possible Carlin-like sediment-hosted gold indicators, with the favorable formations in the lower carbonates above the productive shales which can be immediate focus for Phase 2 exploration program.

Questcorp announced on January 13, 2026: drilling at Luis Hill intersected a sediment-hosted gold target with 42 m at 0.3 g/t gold in black shales and carbonate strata similar to Carlin Nevada style. (See Questcorp Press Release). This first hole is now to be followed up and provides expansive gold potential.

"Riverside is excited by the high grade of 30 meters chip-channel sampling within the oxidized upper part of the Union Mine," said John-Mark Staude, President and CEO of Riverside Resources. "These results, together with the completed Phase 1 drill assays from Union Mine, Union Norte and El Cobre, reinforce that drilling is intersecting the types of CRD-style alteration and multi-element signatures we were targeting, including anomalous zinc, silver, gold and lead consistent with the historic mining district and also finding sediment-hosted gold ("SHGD") indicators is a key development in progressing the Union Project and now we are ready for follow-up drilling in 2026."

Chip-channel Sampling, Union Mine Area

Rock wall chip-channel sampling at the Union Mine returned high grade gold and supports follow-up exploration, with the potential to drill from the upper most mine workings or from surface to expand upon the 30m grading 20 g/t gold zone. Full assay results for the gossan oxide samples are provided in Table 1 below and include high-grade zinc, which is typical of CRD systems in the region. Comparable zinc-rich CRD mineralization occurs at the Hermosa Project with the Taylor Deposit, which US$10B value major mining company South32 is currently advancing in southernmost Arizona near the Sonora border, immediately northeast of the Union Project where South32 is investing US$2.1B in Capex (South32 corporate disclosure, 2025). Riverside's project is separate from South32's and is included as a comparison to illustrate the target deposit type and the potential scale of similar deposits. Arizona and Sonora have both been major mining jurisdictions for these deposit types for more than 150 years. To date, the Union Project has not been investigated as extensively as South32's Hermosa Project.

Table 1: Full 30m chip-channel sampling results with the interval. For reference, using a 24m continuous subset of the channel interval, the weighted average grade is 25 g/t Au and 277 g/t Ag over 24 metres . Channel sampling along the mine adit entrance access wall and does not represent true width but shows high grade shallow targets remain.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6101/281166_395346c284234b0d_002full.jpg

On the cross section, holes 1 and 8 are shown along with the gold-rich channel sampling results (Figure 1). The cross section provides context for the 30 m gold-silver-zinc sampling interval relative to several known ore bodies and highlights areas where follow-up and expansion work could be completed at the Union Mine area, particularly to the right (southeast) of Figure 1. Drilling completed across the district has helped define the stratigraphy and identify SHGD-style mineralization that is comparable to eastern Nevada.

Within the Union Mine area, historic mine workings related to the CRD system were intersected in drill hole 8, with additional indications of CRD-related metals at the bottom of the hole. The hole also encountered manto horizons along its length, including 15.85m averaging 214 ppm Zn in dolomitized limestone. Drill hole 7 also intersected zinc mineralization in the Union Mine area, returning 14m averaging 0.1% Zn, although this hole is located to the north and is not shown on the Figure 1 cross section.

Figure 1: Cross section through the Union Mine area showing Phase 1 drill holes (including holes 1 and 8), interpreted mine workings/ore zones, and the location of the continuous chip-channel sample along the Union Mine decline wall. The section illustrates the spatial relationship between the high-grade Au-Ag-Zn channel interval from the adit wall of the Union Mine and nearby drill intercepts and provides geological context for potential follow-up targeting both CRD and SHGD.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6101/281166_395346c284234b0d_003full.jpg

The drill map (Figure 2) highlights the Union Mine area as well as Union Norte, Luis Hill and El Cobre. This news release provides the data for the three target areas and includes commentary about the significance of Luis Hill. The drilling and sampling at the Union Mine area is located in the red oval labelled Union Mine, and the cross section with the upper area of the past ore bodies at Union Mine and the new sampling with high grade zinc, silver and gold in the oxide zone accessed at from the surface mine decline.

Figure 2: Union project targets location map and drill hole locations for 1600m with 12 total holes in Phase 1 program.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6101/281166_395346c284234b0d_004full.jpg

Union Mine Target Detail

Union Mine, with CRD in past oxide operations, had three holes drilled in this round (UND25-1, 7, 8). Drilling intersected zinc in the right types of alteration for the CRD, and drilling was lost when it hit underground workings. Follow-up drilling will be completed to better test these precious and base metal zones, and particularly the SHGD potential.

Luis Hill Target Detail

Hole 9 was drilled vertically in the southern part of the Luis Hill target, a large 1,500m by 500m magnetic high. Although the hole did not intersect an obvious large magnetic source, it cut several magnetic dioritic dikes, which may be related to a deeper and larger magnetic body, likely an intermediate-composition intrusion. The discovery interval comprises gold hosted in silica replaced black shale, jasperoid-like dolomite and silica-flooded siltstone, which is comparable to some sediment-hosted gold deposits in Nevada (Carlin Deposits, USGS Prof. Paper 1267, 1985). This represents a new finding for this part of Sonora and is significant for both the property and the region, as it indicates potential for previously unrecognized sediment-hosted gold within one of Mexico's most prolific gold belts, the Sonora Gold Belt (also referred to as the Megashear Gold Belt in past scientific studies). Folding and Basin and Range block faulting are expected to bring the mineralized formations closer to surface, supporting additional drilling in first half 2026 within the magnetic target area. Riverside and Questcorp believe Luis Hill has the potential to become a major new discovery in Mexico.

A new discovery (highlighted by Questcorp press release on January 13, 2026) at Luis Hill has identified previously unrecognized Carlin-like, sediment-hosted gold mineralization in black shales and carbonate strata, returning 0.3 g/t gold over 42m , with results to date indicating sulfides, mineralization styles, and intrusions consistent with a carbonate-hosted metal system. The 42m interval comprises 23 assay intervals ranging from 0.45m to 2m in width, with gold values from 0.005 g/t to 1.31 g/t; fifteen intervals returned greater than 0.1 g/t Au, including three intervals exceeding 0.5 g/t Au. This style of thick, continuous mineralization is new for this part of Sonora. Farther east, the Santa Gertrudis mine hosts more than 2 Moz of gold in siltstone, shale-, and carbonate-hosted sedimentary rocks, with past production and more than 1 Moz Au still reported as resources (Agnico Eagle, 2025 Annual Report).

The geochemistry from from the gold intercepts associated with shale horizons at Luis Hill are plotted in (Figure 3 and illustrate the relationship between gold and argillite-hosted horizons. This indicates that Luis Hill is not CRD mineralization; instead, it represents an SHGD-style system:

Figure 3: Gold with high Al + K + Na, meaning not with the dolomite and limestone for the sediment-hosted gold aspects like Nevada. Carlin geochemistry for the Luis Hill Hole 9.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6101/281166_395346c284234b0d_005full.jpg

Summary Phase 1 Drill Results:

The Phase 1 drill results presented in this table with the focus on holes from the three areas for this news release being the Union Mine 3 holes, 2 holes at Union Norte and 1 at El Cobre shown in yellow. The drill hole 3 is not shown as it was aborted early due to poor drilling conditions and then hole 6 was drilled to test and hit mineralization in the target area initially planned for hole 3. Further drilling at Union Norte can be pursued and is recommended for both CRD and SDHG targets.

Table 2: Summary of selected Phase 1 Drill program mineralized intercepts with true widths not known due to folding, faulting, and the early nature of this first phase of drilling. The yellow highlights are the new results for this news release, which were not previously announced by Questcorp.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6101/281166_395346c284234b0d_006full.jpg

Geological Model and Strategy

The 2025 Phase I program was designed to test interpreted down-dip manto horizons in the primary areas of historical mining and key magnetic targets, using only one or two holes in each area as an initial orientation to obtain core drill data. The program followed the geological model of the South 32 Taylor deposit (Hermosa Project) in southern Arizona. Drilling intersected gold, zinc, and silver indications consistent with vectors toward a major discovery.

Furthermore, the sediment-hosted gold style found at Luis Hill is comparable to Nevada's carbonate platform geology which hosts Carlin, Nevada gold deposits, making it an intriguing new development area for the Union Project.

Next Steps

After all assays are interpreted and released, the Companies will work together on organizing the first half 2026 Phase 2 exploration program, building from the Phase I exploration results. Along with follow-up drilling, Phase 2 will likely include geophysics, geochemistry and mapping.

The results announced here are encouraging for the western Luis Hill area, which has never been subjected to previous drilling, although small scale mines indicate potential drill locations. Based on these drill results, a focused follow-up is strongly warranted at Union for this target, as well as other targets.

The Companies are diligently working toward an expanded drill program for H1 2026, as all permits and access are in good standing. With the new data and targets ready to be further explored, the potential to immediately begin field work portions are in place for early this year.

Union Agreement

Questcorp currently holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the Union Project, on terms previously announced May 6, 2025. Questcorp and Riverside are aligned through Riverside's equity interest in Questcorp, which is initially 9.9% and may increase to 19.9% upon Questcorp satisfying the complete earn-in, with Riverside also retaining a 2.5% NSR royalty.

Sampling Procedures and QA/QC

Core was logged, saw-cut, and half-core samples were shipped for analysis. Samples from the first eight holes were delivered to Bureau Veritas (Hermosillo, Sonora) for gold fire assay, with pulps forwarded to Vancouver, Canada for Inductively Coupled Plasma-Mas Spectrometry ("ICP-MS") following four-acid digestion to determine silver, base metals, and pathfinders. Samples from the final four holes were shipped to ACT Labs Zacatecas, where preparation, gold assay, and multi-element ICP are completed in Mexico. The final 4 holes of the program were shipped to ACT Labs where they were similarly assayed using the same processing methods but with their initial preparation and assaying completed in Zacatecas, Mexico using the same ICP and gold fire assay methods. The change in lab halfway through the program was due to assay turn around issues. Samples were maintained in chain of custody being delivered to the laboratory in sealed bags. Remaining half-cores are retained for reference. Standards were inserted every 20 samples and blanks every 100 samples. The laboratory also duplicated every 20 samples as an additional check on quality control. The QA/QC was analyzed with a check for any variations in the standards beyond 2 standard deviations and the standards passed.

Qualified Person

The technical content of the news release has been reviewed and approved by Freeman Smith, P.Geo. (British Columbia), a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 who is non-independent and the Vice President Exploration for the Company.

