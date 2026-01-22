Probe Gold Inc.: Fresnillo Completes Acquisition of Probe Gold

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Probe Gold Inc. ("Probe" or the "Company") (TSX: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) and Fresnillo plc (the "Parent") are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced acquisition of Probe by Fresnillo Quebec Acquisition Inc. (the "Purchaser"), a wholly-owned affiliate of the Parent, pursuant to a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") whereby the Purchaser has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Probe (the "Shares") for C$3.65 in cash per Share. The Arrangement, which was announced on October 31, 2025, was approved by shareholders of the Company at a special meeting held on January 13, 2026.

In connection with the closing of the Arrangement, it is expected that the Shares will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") on or about January 22, 2026. Probe will also apply to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Probe Gold Inc.

Probe Gold Inc. owns the multimillion-ounce Novador Gold Project in Val-d'Or. Québec and the early-stage Detour Gold Quebec project, which form part of the Company's approximately 1,798-square-kilometre land package of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Québec.

