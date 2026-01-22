Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Herbal Dispatch Inc. (CSE: HERB) (OTCID: LUFFF) (FSE: HA9) ("Herbal Dispatch" or the "Company") a leading cannabis e-commerce and distribution platform, is pleased to announce that it has completed a 298kg export of medical cannabis that is destined for the German medical cannabis market. The export was exported through Portugal to a new export relationship that is expected to provide strong revenue opportunities for the Company in 2026 and beyond.

This marks the Company's inaugural shipment of medical cannabis to this European Union Good Manufacturing Practices (EU-GMP) licensed processor in Portugal. The Company anticipates multiple follow-on exports to this partner in the coming quarters. Following EU-GMP compliant processing in Portugal, the product is destined for Germany-the European Union's largest and most dynamic medical cannabis market, which saw record imports exceeding 140 tonnes in the first nine months of 2025 alone (with Q3 2025 reaching nearly 57 tonnes), driven by surging patient demand and an increased annual import quota to approximately 192.5 tonnes.

Germany continues to lead Europe's medical cannabis sector, with rapid patient growth, record import volumes, and projected market expansion significantly in 2025-2026, driven by increasing demand for high-quality, compliant products. This strategic partnership positions Herbal Dispatch to capitalize on Germany's position as the EU's premier market for medical cannabis, offering substantial long-term growth potential through recurring exports and strengthened European supply chain access.

"We are thrilled to achieve this milestone with our first export to our Portuguese partner, marking a key step in expanding our international footprint," said Philip Campbell, CEO of Herbal Dispatch. "Germany represents the most dynamic and largest medical cannabis opportunity in Europe, and we are excited about the future potential this new relationship unlocks. By leveraging euGMP processing in Portugal to supply this high-demand market, we anticipate building a robust, recurring revenue stream that will drive meaningful growth for the Company and deliver value to our shareholders in 2026 and beyond."

Herbal Dispatch Inc. (CSE: HERB) owns and operates leading cannabis e-commerce platforms in Canada, dedicated to providing top-quality cannabis and related products to informed consumers at affordable prices. The Company's flagship marketplace offers exclusive access to small-batch craft cannabis and a wide array of other products.For more information, please visit www.herbaldispatch.com or contact:

