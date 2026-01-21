Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold-Alarm aus Kanada: Über 200 Meter Gold
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C7DT | ISIN: US88422P1093 | Ticker-Symbol: GL0
Frankfurt
22.01.26 | 11:42
32,800 Euro
+5,81 % +1,800
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THIRD COAST BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THIRD COAST BANCSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.01.2026 22:15 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Record Annual Net Income of $66.3 million

Record Annual Diluted Earnings Per Share of $3.79

Year Over Year Book Value grew 16.8% and Tangible Book Value(1) grew 17.7%

HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE & NYSE Texas: TCBX) (the "Company," "Third Coast," "we," "us," or "our"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank (the "Bank"), today reported its 2025 fourth quarter and full year financial results.

2025 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Return on average assets of 1.36% annualized for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 1.41% annualized for the third quarter of 2025 and 1.13% annualized for the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Net interest margin remained consistent at 4.10% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2025, compared to 3.71% for the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $17.9 million, or $1.21 and $1.02 per basic and diluted share, respectively, compared to $18.1 million, or $1.22 and $1.03 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the third quarter of 2025 and $13.7 million, or $0.92 and $0.79 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Efficiency ratio of 57.90% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 53.03% for the third quarter of 2025 and 58.80% for the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Gross loans grew to $4.39 billion as of December 31, 2025, from $4.17 billion reported as of September 30, 2025.
  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $33.47 and $32.12, respectively, as of December 31, 2025, compared to $32.25 and $30.91, respectively, as of September 30, 2025 and $28.65 and $27.29, respectively, as of December 31, 2024.

2025 Full Year Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Net income totaled $66.3 million, or $4.45 and $3.79 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $47.7 million, or $3.14 and $2.78 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2024.
  • Total assets increased $398.3 million to $5.34 billion as of December 31, 2025, or 8.1% over the $4.94 billion reported as of December 31, 2024.
  • Gross loans grew $428.3 million to $4.39 billion as of December 31, 2025, 10.8% more than the $3.97 billion reported as of December 31, 2024.
  • Deposits increased $316.4 million to $4.63 billion as of December 31, 2025, or 7.3% over the $4.31 billion reported as of December 31, 2024.
  • Transfer of listing of common stock to the New York Stock Exchange and NYSE Texas.

"We are very pleased with our fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 performance, which delivered exceptional loan growth, materially higher fee income than previously guided, and a stable net interest margin that outperformed expectations," said Bart Caraway, Founder, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of Third Coast. "These strong results reflect record net income of $66.3 million and record annual diluted earnings per share of $3.79. It demonstrates our consistent execution and the transformation of our company into a high-performing institution that is doing exactly what we said we would do."

Operating Results

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net income totaled $17.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $18.1 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $13.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $16.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $16.9 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $12.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter decrease from the third quarter of 2025 was primarily due to merger-related expenses attributing to an increase in legal and professional expenses, and an increase in salaries and employee benefits related to sign on bonuses and severance expenses, partially offset by an increase in net interest income and an increase in non-margin loan fees. Dividends on our Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock") totaled $1.2 million for each of the quarters ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $1.21 per share and $1.02 per share, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $1.22 per share and $1.03 per share, respectively, in the third quarter of 2025 and $0.92 per share and $0.79 per share, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 remained consistent with the third quarter of 2025 at 4.10%, compared to 3.71% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The yield on loans for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 7.52%, compared to 7.79% for the third quarter of 2025 and 7.68% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The cost of interest-bearing deposits for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 3.73%, compared to 3.98% for the third quarter of 2025 and 4.33% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net interest income totaled $52.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 2.7% from $50.8 million for the third quarter of 2025 and an increase of 20.2% from $43.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Interest income totaled $92.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of 0.4% from $92.5 million for the third quarter of 2025 and an increase of 7.7% from $85.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase in net interest income primarily resulted from a decrease in interest expense. Interest expense was $39.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of $1.8 million, or 4.2%, from $41.7 million for the third quarter of 2025 and a decrease of $2.2 million, or 5.2%, from $42.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily resulting from an reduction in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $4.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $2.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in noninterest income was primarily due to an increase in non-margin loan fees during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Noninterest expense increased to $32.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $28.9 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $27.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to merger-related expenses. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company recorded merger-related expenses of $1.0 million in legal and professional expenses. Additionally, the Company recorded $1.5 million in salaries and employee benefits attributable to sign on bonuses and severance expenses during the fourth quarter of 2025. At December 31, 2025, the number of employees was 412, compared to 398 at September 30, 2025.

The efficiency ratio was 57.90% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 53.03% for the third quarter of 2025 and 58.80% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loan Portfolio and Composition

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, gross loans increased to $4.39 billion, an increase of $229.6 million, or 5.5%, from $4.17 billion as of September 30, 2025, and an increase of $428.3 million, or 10.8%, from $3.97 billion as of December 31, 2024. Commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans and municipal and other loans accounted for the majority of the loan growth for the fourth quarter of 2025, with commercial and industrial loans increasing $134.6 million, real estate loans increasing $44.8 million and municipal loans increasing $50.0 million from the third quarter of 2025.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans at December 31, 2025 were $21.5 million, compared to $21.7 million at September 30, 2025 and $27.9 million at December 31, 2024. As of December 31, 2025, the nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 0.49%, compared to 0.52% as of September 30, 2025 and 0.70% as of December 31, 2024.

The provision for credit loss recorded for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $2.2 million, and the allowance for credit losses of $43.9 million represented 1.00% of the $4.39 billion in gross loans outstanding as of December 31, 2025. The provision for credit loss recorded for the third quarter of 2025 was $2.8 million, and the allowance for credit losses of $42.6 million represented 1.02% of the $4.17 billion in gross loans outstanding as of September 30, 2025.

The Company recorded net charge-offs of $844,000 and $879,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. On a full year basis, net charge-offs were $3.6 million and $3.4 million in 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $4.63 billion as of December 31, 2025, an increase of 5.8% from $4.37 billion as of September 30, 2025, and an increase of 7.3% from $4.31 billion as of December 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased from $450.0 million as of September 30, 2025, to $495.0 million as of December 31, 2025 and represented 10.7% and 10.3% of total deposits as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively. As of December 31, 2025, interest-bearing demand deposits increased $235.5 million, or 7.5%, partially offset by a decrease in time deposits of $25.7 million, or 3.3%, and a decrease in savings accounts of $573,000, or 2.6%, respectively, from September 30, 2025.

The average cost of deposits was 3.33% for the fourth quarter of 2025, representing a 23-basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2025 and a 50-basis point decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024. The decreases were primarily due to the reduction in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Earnings Conference Call

Third Coast has scheduled a conference call to discuss its 2025 fourth quarter and fiscal year results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through January 29, 2026, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13752290#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/ for 90 days.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank conducts banking operations through 19 branches encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.thirdcoast.bank for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "looking ahead," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry; our ability to maintain important deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; our ability to pay dividends on our Series A Preferred Stock; credit risk associated with our business; economic conditions affecting the real estate market; prepayment risks associated with commercial real estate loans; liquidity risks in the securitization market; operational risks related to the administration of securitized assets; changes in key management personnel; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive merger agreement providing for the acquisition of Keystone Bancshares, Inc. ("Keystone") by Third Coast; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Third Coast or Keystone; the possibility that the transaction does not close when expected or at all because required regulatory, shareholder or other approvals and other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction); the risk that the benefits from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, including as a result of changes in, or problems arising from, general economic and market conditions, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which Third Coast and Keystone operate; disruption to the parties' businesses as a result of the announcement and pendency of the transaction; the risk that the integration of each party's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate each party's businesses into the other's businesses; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; reputational risk and potential adverse reactions of Third Coast's or Keystone's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; the dilution caused by Third Coast's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in connection with the transaction; a material adverse change in the financial condition of Third Coast or Keystone; the diversion of management's attention and time from ongoing business operations and opportunities on merger-related matters; and other factors that may affect future results of Third Coast and Keystone including changes in asset quality and credit risk, the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth, changes in interest rates and capital markets, inflation, customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices, the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities and other actions of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

____________________________

(1)Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this news release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




2025



2024


(Dollars in thousands)


December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31


















ASSETS
















Cash and cash equivalents:
















Cash and due from banks


$

175,202



$

116,383



$

113,141



$

218,990



$

371,157


Federal funds sold



6,027




6,629




5,815




110,379




50,045


Total cash and cash equivalents



181,229




123,012




118,956




329,369




421,202


















Interest bearing time deposits in other banks



267




265




262




359




356


Investment securities available-for-sale



383,192




376,719




355,753




397,442




384,025


Investment securities held to maturity



192,008




206,037




206,065




-




-


Loans held for investment



4,394,751




4,165,116




4,079,736




3,988,039




3,966,425


Less: allowance for credit losses



(43,949)




(42,563)




(40,035)




(40,456)




(40,304)


Loans held for investment, net



4,350,802




4,122,553




4,039,701




3,947,583




3,926,121


Accrued interest receivable



29,236




29,537




27,736




26,752




25,820


Premises and equipment, net



24,789




24,718




24,908




25,669




26,230


Other real estate owned



8,388




8,388




8,580




8,752




862


Bank-owned life insurance



76,357




75,547




74,761




74,018




68,341


Non-marketable securities, at cost



16,424




26,157




18,761




15,994




15,980


Deferred tax asset, net



4,440




6,989




8,646




9,176




11,445


Derivative assets



2,544




2,803




3,059




3,052




6,479


Right-of-use assets - operating leases



17,066




17,677




18,769




19,370




19,863


Goodwill and other intangible assets



18,680




18,720




18,761




18,801




18,841


Other assets



35,337




22,686




19,053




20,652




16,881


Total assets


$

5,340,759



$

5,061,808



$

4,943,771



$

4,896,989



$

4,942,446


















LIABILITIES
















Deposits:
















Noninterest bearing


$

495,000



$

450,013



$

440,964



$

448,542



$

602,082


Interest bearing



4,131,888




3,922,728




3,839,905




3,800,001




3,708,416


Total deposits



4,626,888




4,372,741




4,280,869




4,248,543




4,310,498


















Accrued interest payable



5,957




7,153




6,691




7,044




6,281


Derivative liabilities



3,142




3,521




3,779




3,527




8,660


Lease liability - operating leases



18,130




18,735




19,835




20,425




20,900


Other liabilities



36,775




32,040




24,745




25,979




23,754


Line of credit - Senior Debt



37,875




32,875




30,875




30,875




30,875


Note payable - Subordinated Debentures, net



80,965




80,913




80,862




80,810




80,759


Total liabilities



4,809,732




4,547,978




4,447,656




4,417,203




4,481,727


















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
















Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock



69




69




69




69




69


Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock



-




-




-




-




-


Common stock



13,970




13,958




13,930




13,904




13,848


Common stock - non-voting



-




-




-




-




-


Additional paid-in capital



323,929




323,491




322,972




322,456




321,696


Retained earnings



183,238




166,537




149,677




134,115




121,697


Accumulated other comprehensive income



10,920




10,874




10,566




10,341




4,508


Treasury stock, at cost



(1,099)




(1,099)




(1,099)




(1,099)




(1,099)


Total shareholders' equity



531,027




513,830




496,115




479,786




460,719


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

5,340,759



$

5,061,808



$

4,943,771



$

4,896,989



$

4,942,446


Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended



Years Ended





2025



2024



2025



2024



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31



December 31



December 31


























INTEREST INCOME:























Loans, including fees


$

81,368



$

82,054



$

79,706



$

73,087



$

76,017



$

316,215



$

295,259



Investment securities available-for-sale



6,464




6,289




5,505




5,693




4,939




23,951




17,055



Investment securities held-to-maturity



2,681




2,882




1,607




-




-




7,170




-



Federal funds sold and other



1,586




1,278




1,844




1,986




4,580




6,694




16,042



Total interest income



92,099




92,503




88,662




80,766




85,536




354,030




328,356


























INTEREST EXPENSE:























Deposit accounts



37,530




39,030




37,535




36,226




40,233




150,321




159,748



FHLB advances and other borrowings



2,372




2,624




1,753




1,743




1,865




8,492




7,850



Total interest expense



39,902




41,654




39,288




37,969




42,098




158,813




167,598


























Net interest income



52,197




50,849




49,374




42,797




43,438




195,217




160,758


























Provision for credit losses



2,245




2,763




2,130




450




1,156




7,588




5,701


























Net interest income after credit loss expense



49,952




48,086




47,244




42,347




42,282




187,629




155,057


























NONINTEREST INCOME:























Service charges and fees



3,518




2,839




2,125




2,277




1,772




10,759




6,935



Earnings on bank-owned life insurance



811




786




743




677




662




3,017




2,480



(Loss) gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale



(272)




-




(110)




(228)




196




(610)




(4)



Gain on sale of SBA loans



-




-




44




30




-




74




30



Other



204




10




(152)




351




243




413




1,180



Total noninterest income



4,261




3,635




2,650




3,107




2,873




13,653




10,621


























NONINTEREST EXPENSE:























Salaries and employee benefits



21,109




19,560




18,179




18,341




17,018




77,189




65,116



Occupancy and equipment expense



2,845




2,861




2,783




2,834




2,856




11,323




11,093



Legal and professional



2,850




1,254




1,927




1,431




1,587




7,462




5,630



Data processing and network expense



1,087




1,203




1,162




1,120




1,182




4,572




5,254



Regulatory assessments



1,172




1,152




1,203




1,306




1,196




4,833




4,430



Advertising and marketing



733




499




503




409




526




2,144




1,707



Software purchases and maintenance



1,067




1,094




1,149




1,259




1,202




4,569




4,884



Loan operations and other real estate owned expense



397




29




439




269




189




1,134




904



Telephone and communications



126




134




115




175




144




550




585



Other



1,305




1,106




1,386




964




1,330




4,761




4,724



Total noninterest expense



32,691




28,892




28,846




28,108




27,230




118,537




104,327


























NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
EXPENSE



21,522




22,829




21,048




17,346




17,925




82,745




61,351


























Income tax expense



3,624




4,772




4,301




3,757




4,192




16,454




13,680


























NET INCOME



17,898




18,057




16,747




13,589




13,733




66,291




47,671


























Preferred stock dividends declared



1,197




1,197




1,185




1,171




1,196




4,750




4,749


























NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON
SHAREHOLDERS


$

16,701



$

16,860



$

15,562



$

12,418



$

12,537



$

61,541



$

42,922


























EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:























Basic earnings per share


$

1.21



$

1.22



$

1.12



$

0.90



$

0.92



$

4.45



$

3.14



Diluted earnings per share


$

1.02



$

1.03



$

0.96



$

0.78



$

0.79



$

3.79



$

2.78



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended



Years Ended





2025



2024



2025



2024



(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)


December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31



December 31



December 31


























Earnings per share, basic


$

1.21



$

1.22



$

1.12



$

0.90



$

0.92



$

4.45



$

3.14



Earnings per share, diluted


$

1.02



$

1.03



$

0.96



$

0.78



$

0.79



$

3.79



$

2.78



Dividends on common stock


$

-



$

-



$

-



$

-



$

-



$

-



$

-



Dividends on Series A Convertible
Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock


$

17.25



$

17.25



$

17.06



$

16.88



$

17.25



$

68.44



$

68.44


























Return on average assets (A)



1.36

%



1.41

%



1.38

%



1.17

%



1.13

%



1.33

%



1.05

%


Return on average common equity (A)



14.42

%



15.14

%



14.70

%



12.41

%



12.66

%



14.21

%



11.48

%


Return on average tangible common
equity (A) (B)



15.03

%



15.81

%



15.38

%



13.01

%



13.29

%



14.85

%



12.09

%


Net interest margin (A) (C)



4.10

%



4.10

%



4.22

%



3.80

%



3.71

%



4.06

%



3.67

%


Efficiency ratio (D)



57.90

%



53.03

%



55.45

%



61.23

%



58.80

%



56.75

%



60.88

%

























Capital Ratios























Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):























Total common equity to total assets



8.70

%



8.84

%



8.70

%



8.45

%



7.98

%



8.70

%



7.98

%


Tangible common equity to tangible
assets (B)



8.38

%



8.51

%



8.35

%



8.09

%



7.63

%



8.38

%



7.63

%


Estimated Common equity tier 1 (to risk
weighted assets)



8.65

%



8.85

%



8.75

%



8.70

%



8.41

%



8.65

%



8.41

%


Estimated Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted
assets)



9.97

%



10.25

%



10.20

%



10.19

%



9.90

%



9.97

%



9.90

%


Estimated Total capital (to risk weighted
assets)



12.48

%



12.90

%



12.87

%



12.97

%



12.68

%



12.48

%



12.68

%


Estimated Tier 1 capital (to average
assets)



9.65

%



9.55

%



9.65

%



9.58

%



9.12

%



9.65

%



9.12

%

























Third Coast Bank:























Estimated Common equity tier 1 (to risk
weighted assets)



12.23

%



12.59

%



12.56

%



12.69

%



12.35

%



12.23

%



12.35

%


Estimated Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted
assets)



12.23

%



12.59

%



12.56

%



12.69

%



12.35

%



12.23

%



12.35

%


Estimated Total capital (to risk weighted
assets)



13.14

%



13.53

%



13.46

%



13.63

%



13.29

%



13.14

%



13.29

%


Estimated Tier 1 capital (to average
assets)



11.84

%



11.75

%



11.89

%



11.93

%



11.37

%



11.84

%



11.37

%

























Other Data























Weighted average shares:























Basic



13,889,497




13,860,149




13,836,830




13,776,998




13,698,010




13,841,230




13,656,859



Diluted



17,552,204




17,524,288




17,391,128




17,440,826




17,394,884




17,477,207




17,133,845



Period end shares outstanding



13,891,055




13,879,099




13,851,581




13,825,286




13,769,780




13,891,055




13,769,780



Book value per share


$

33.47



$

32.25



$

31.04



$

29.92



$

28.65



$

33.47



$

28.65



Tangible book value per share (B)


$

32.12



$

30.91



$

29.69



$

28.56



$

27.29



$

32.12



$

27.29



___________

(A) Interim periods annualized.

(B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this news release.

(C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended




December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025


December 31, 2024


(Dollars in thousands)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid (3)



Average
Yield/
Rate (4)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid (3)



Average
Yield/
Rate (4)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid (3)



Average
Yield/
Rate (4)




























Assets


























Interest-earnings assets:


























Loans, gross


$

4,294,376



$

81,368



7.52 %


$

4,179,027



$

82,054



7.79 %


$

3,937,405



$

76,017



7.68 %


Investment securities available-for-sale



399,694




6,464



6.42 %



410,073




6,289



6.08 %



342,474




4,939



5.74 %


Investment securities held-to-maturity



196,309




2,681



5.42 %



206,055




2,882



5.55 %



-




-




-


Federal funds sold and other interest-earning
assets



164,928




1,586



3.82 %



123,680




1,278



4.10 %



379,836




4,580



4.80 %


Total interest-earning assets



5,055,307




92,099



7.23 %



4,918,835




92,503



7.46 %



4,659,715




85,536



7.30 %


Less: allowance for loan losses



(42,984)









(40,427)









(39,855)








Total interest-earning assets, net of
allowance



5,012,323









4,878,408









4,619,860








Noninterest-earning assets



209,215









213,210









195,143








Total assets


$

5,221,538








$

5,091,618








$

4,815,003


































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


























Interest-bearing liabilities:


























Interest-bearing deposits


$

3,989,201



$

37,530



3.73 %


$

3,892,726



$

39,030



3.98 %


$

3,692,533



$

40,233



4.33 %


Note payable and line of credit



118,807




1,801



6.01 %



113,560




1,754



6.13 %



109,294




1,708



6.22 %


FHLB advances



56,483




571



4.01 %



73,476




870



4.70 %



11,900




157



5.25 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities



4,164,491




39,902



3.80 %



4,079,762




41,654



4.05 %



3,813,727




42,098



4.39 %


Noninterest-bearing deposits



477,198









453,980









484,738








Other liabilities



54,090









49,842









56,369








Total liabilities



4,695,779









4,583,584









4,354,834








Shareholders' equity



525,759









508,034









460,169








Total liabilities and shareholders'
equity


$

5,221,538








$

5,091,618








$

4,815,003








Net interest income





$

52,197








$

50,849








$

43,438





Net interest spread (1)








3.43 %








3.41 %








2.91 %


Net interest margin (2)








4.10 %








4.10 %








3.71 %



































___________

(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts.

(4) Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




Years Ended




December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


(Dollars in thousands)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid (3)



Average
Yield/
Rate


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid (3)



Average
Yield/
Rate




















Assets


















Interest-earnings assets:


















Loans, gross


$

4,119,536



$

316,215



7.68 %


$

3,786,776



$

295,259



7.80 %


Investment securities available-for-sale



397,618




23,951



6.02 %



286,039




17,055



5.96 %


Investment securities held-to-maturity



130,689




7,170



5.49 %



-




-




-


Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets



161,198




6,694



4.15 %



312,590




16,042



5.13 %


Total interest-earning assets



4,809,041




354,030



7.36 %



4,385,405




328,356



7.49 %


Less: allowance for loan losses



(41,164)









(38,500)








Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance



4,767,877









4,346,905








Noninterest-earning assets



207,824









194,775








Total assets


$

4,975,701








$

4,541,680


























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


















Interest-bearing liabilities:


















Interest-bearing deposits


$

3,826,293



$

150,321



3.93 %


$

3,459,151



$

159,748



4.62 %


Note payable and line of credit



113,953




6,987



6.13 %



116,222




7,617



6.55 %


FHLB advances and other



34,113




1,505



4.41 %



4,438




233



5.25 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,974,359




158,813



4.00 %



3,579,811




167,598



4.68 %


Noninterest-bearing deposits



446,692









460,537








Other liabilities



55,335









61,148








Total liabilities



4,476,386









4,101,496








Shareholders' equity



499,315









440,184








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

4,975,701








$

4,541,680








Net interest income





$

195,217








$

160,758





Net interest spread (1)








3.36 %








2.81 %


Net interest margin (2)








4.06 %








3.67 %

























___________

(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended





2025



2024



(Dollars in thousands)


December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31




















Period-end Loan Portfolio:

















Real estate loans:

















Commercial real estate:

















Non-farm non-residential owner occupied


$

434,715



$

408,996



$

423,959



$

420,902



$

448,134



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



710,401




687,924




666,840




633,227




652,119



Residential



333,419




334,583




323,898




335,285




336,736



Construction, development & other



823,353




826,566




784,364




846,166




871,373



Farmland



26,485




25,549




28,013




30,783




30,915



Commercial & industrial



1,906,616




1,772,045




1,724,583




1,605,243




1,497,408



Consumer



1,576




1,291




1,206




1,443




1,859



Municipal and other



158,186




108,162




126,873




114,990




127,881



Total loans


$

4,394,751



$

4,165,116



$

4,079,736



$

3,988,039



$

3,966,425




















Asset Quality:

















Nonaccrual loans


$

10,120



$

10,723



$

13,358



$

17,066



$

26,773



Loans> 90 days and still accruing



11,360




11,016




6,755




1,503




1,173



Total nonperforming loans



21,480




21,739




20,113




18,569




27,946



Other real estate owned



8,388




8,388




8,580




8,752




862



Total nonperforming assets


$

29,868



$

30,127



$

28,693



$

27,321



$

28,808




















QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries)


$

844



$

(17)



$

2,376



$

398



$

879




















Nonaccrual loans:

















Real estate loans:

















Commercial real estate:

















Non-farm non-residential owner occupied


$

1,235



$

1,237



$

2,191



$

3,100



$

10,433



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



99




111




111




-




-



Residential



387




214




637




2,616




2,226



Construction, development & other



-




6




344




358




400



Commercial & industrial



8,399




9,155




10,075




10,992




13,714



Total nonaccrual loans


$

10,120



$

10,723



$

13,358



$

17,066



$

26,773




















Asset Quality Ratios:

















Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.56

%



0.60

%



0.58

%



0.56

%



0.58

%


Nonperforming loans to total loans



0.49

%



0.52

%



0.49

%



0.47

%



0.70

%


Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.00

%



1.02

%



0.98

%



1.01

%



1.02

%


QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
(annualized)



0.08

%



(0.00)

%



0.24

%



0.04

%



0.09

%


Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios, or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Management believes the following non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in understanding the financial condition of the company:

  • Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity.
  • Tangible Book Value Per Share. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share. We believe that the tangible book value per share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.
  • Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.
  • Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for average tangible common equity is average shareholders' equity, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average tangible common equity is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average tangible common equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing average shareholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity.

The calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:



Three Months Ended



Years Ended




2025



2024



2025



2024


(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)


December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31



December 31



December 31
























Tangible Common Equity:






















Total shareholders' equity


$

531,027



$

513,830



$

496,115



$

479,786



$

460,719



$

531,027



$

460,719


Less: Preferred stock including additional
paid in capital



66,160




66,160




66,160




66,160




66,160




66,160




66,160


Total common equity



464,867




447,670




429,955




413,626




394,559




464,867




394,559


Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles,
net



18,680




18,720




18,761




18,801




18,841




18,680




18,841


Tangible common equity


$

446,187



$

428,950



$

411,194



$

394,825



$

375,718



$

446,187



$

375,718
























Common shares outstanding at end of period



13,891,055




13,879,099




13,851,581




13,825,286




13,769,780




13,891,055




13,769,780
























Book Value Per Share


$

33.47



$

32.25



$

31.04



$

29.92



$

28.65



$

33.47



$

28.65


Tangible Book Value Per Share


$

32.12



$

30.91



$

29.69



$

28.56



$

27.29



$

32.12



$

27.29














































Tangible Assets:






















Total assets


$

5,340,759



$

5,061,808



$

4,943,771



$

4,896,989



$

4,942,446



$

5,340,759



$

4,942,446


Adjustments: Goodwill and core deposit
intangibles, net



18,680




18,720




18,761




18,801




18,841




18,680




18,841


Tangible assets


$

5,322,079



$

5,043,088



$

4,925,010



$

4,878,188



$

4,923,605



$

5,322,079



$

4,923,605
























Total Common Equity to Total Assets



8.70

%



8.84

%



8.70

%



8.45

%



7.98

%



8.70

%



7.98

%

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets



8.38

%



8.51

%



8.35

%



8.09

%



7.63

%



8.38

%



7.63

%













































Average Tangible Common Equity:






















Average shareholders' equity


$

525,759



$

508,034



$

490,741



$

472,041



$

460,169



$

499,315



$

440,184


Less: Average preferred stock including
additional paid in capital



66,160




66,160




66,160




66,160




66,121




66,160




66,198


Average common equity



459,599




441,874




424,581




405,881




394,048




433,155




373,986


Less: Average goodwill and core deposit
intangibles, net



18,705




18,746




18,784




18,826




18,865




18,765




18,926


Average tangible common equity


$

440,894



$

423,128



$

405,797



$

387,055



$

375,183



$

414,390



$

355,060
























Net Income


$

17,898



$

18,057



$

16,747



$

13,589



$

13,733



$

66,291



$

47,671


Less: Dividends declared on preferred stock



1,197




1,197




1,185




1,171




1,196




4,750




4,749


Net Income Available to Common Shareholders


$

16,701



$

16,860



$

15,562



$

12,418



$

12,537



$

61,541



$

42,922
























Return on Average Common Equity(A)



14.42

%



15.14

%



14.70

%



12.41

%



12.66

%



14.21

%



11.48

%

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (A)



15.03

%



15.81

%



15.38

%



13.01

%



13.29

%



14.85

%



12.09

%

___________

(A) Interim periods annualized.

Contact:
Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
(713) 529-6600
[email protected]

SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.