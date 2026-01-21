Fulton Financial Corporation Announces 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

LANCASTER, Pa., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) ("Fulton" or the "Corporation") reported net income available to common shareholders of $96.4 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of $1.5 million in comparison to the third quarter of 2025. Operating net income available to common shareholders for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $99.4 million(1), or $0.55 per diluted share(1), a decrease of $1.9 million in comparison to the third quarter of 2025.
Net income available to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $381.4 million, or $2.08 per diluted share, an increase of $102.9 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in comparison to the year ended December 31, 2024. Operating net income available to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2025, was $396.8 million(1), or $2.16 per diluted share(1), an increase of $68.7 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, in comparison to the year ended December 31, 2024.
"The strength of our strategy and the dedication of our team combined to generate a 17% increase in our operating diluted earnings per share," said Curtis J. Myers, Fulton Chairman, CEO and President. "In 2025, we delivered value to customers, expanded our team and customer base, and generated solid financial performance."
Financial Highlights
Fourth quarter of 2025 operating results of $0.55 per diluted share(1) were impacted by the following items:
- Solid net interest margin of 3.59%, with a 13 basis point decrease in total cost of funds compared to the prior quarter.
- Non-interest income decreased $0.4 million to $70.0 million compared to $70.4 million in the prior quarter.
- Non-interest expense increased $16.4 million to $213.0 million compared to $196.6 million in the prior quarter. Operating non-interest expense increased $12.7 million to $204.1 million(1) compared to $191.4 million in the prior quarter.
- Provision for credit losses was $2.9 million resulting in an allowance for credit losses attributable to net loans of $364.5 million, or 1.51% of total net loans as of December 31, 2025.
- Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(2) increased to approximately 11.8% compared to 11.6% in the prior quarter.
- During the fourth quarter of 2025, 1,082,678 shares of the Corporation's common stock were repurchased under the 2025 Repurchase Program(3) at a cost of $19.9 million or an average of $18.34 per share. The Corporation repurchased $59.0 million of common stock under the 2025 Repurchase Program as of December 31, 2025.
- On December 16, 2025, the Corporation announced that its Board of Directors approved the 2026 Repurchase Program(4). Under the 2026 Repurchase Program, the Corporation is authorized to repurchase up to $150 million of shares of its common stock and certain other securities.
The following items highlight notable changes in the components of net income in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2025:
- Net interest income totaled $266.0 million, an increase of $1.8 million. A $5.9 million decrease in interest expense on deposits, a $3.6 million decrease in interest expense on other borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities and a $1.3 million increase in interest income on other interest-earning assets were partially offset by decreases of $6.4 million in interest income on net loans and $2.4 million in interest income on investments securities. Purchase loan mark accretion from loans acquired in the Acquisition(5) was $10.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $12.7 million in the prior quarter.
- Non-interest income before investment securities gains (losses) was $70.0 million compared to $70.4 million in the prior quarter. The $0.4 million decrease was primarily due to a decrease of $1.7 million in income from equity method investments and a $1.1 million gain on sale of commercial loans in the prior quarter, both reflected in other non-interest income, which were partially offset by increases of $1.2 million in wealth management revenues, $0.9 million in commercial customer derivative fee income, reflected in capital markets income, and $0.6 million in small business administration income, reflected in other commercial banking income.
- Non-interest expense was $213.0 million compared to $196.6 million in the prior quarter. The $16.4 million increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to a $10.4 million increase in salaries and employee benefits expense largely due to increases of $7.5 million in incentive compensation expense, $1.0 million in employee healthcare expense and $0.6 million in employee severance expense. Additionally, increases of $1.6 million in net occupancy expense largely due to snow removal and maintenance costs, and $1.2 million in data processing and software expense contributed to the increase in non-interest expense.
Balance Sheet Summary
- Total net loans totaled $24.1 billion, an increase of $103.4 million, compared to $24.0 billion as of September 30, 2025. The increase was largely due to increases of $73.4 million in consumer loans(6) and $30.0 million in commercial loans.(6)
- Deposits totaled $26.6 billion, an increase of $256.9 million, compared to $26.3 billion as of September 30, 2025. The increase was primarily due to increases of $145.4 million in brokered deposits, $119.9 million in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and $95.2 million in savings deposits, partially offset by decreases of $65.2 million in interest-bearing demand deposits and $38.3 million in time deposits.
Provision for Credit Losses and Asset Quality
- The provision for credit losses was $2.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, resulting in a $364.5 million allowance for credit losses attributable to net loans, or 1.51% of total net loans as of December 31, 2025, compared to $376.3 million, or 1.57% of total net loans as of September 30, 2025.
- Non-performing assets were $185.2 million, or 0.58% of total assets, as of December 31, 2025, in comparison to $201.0 million, or 0.63% of total assets, as of September 30, 2025.
- Annualized net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2025 were 0.24% of total average loans in comparison to 0.18% in the prior quarter.
(1)
Financial measure derived by methods other than generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of the press release.
(2)
Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2025, are preliminary estimates and prior periods are actual.
(3)
The 2025 Repurchase Program represented the authorization, commencing on January 1, 2025 and expiring on December 31, 2025, to repurchase up to $125 million of the Corporation's common stock. Under this authorization, up to $25 million of the $125 million authorization could be used to repurchase the Corporation's preferred stock and outstanding subordinated notes due 2030. As permitted by securities laws and other legal requirements and subject to market conditions and other factors, purchases were made from time to time under the 2025 Repurchase Program in open market or privately negotiated transactions, including without limitation, through accelerated share repurchase transactions.
(4)
The 2026 Repurchase Program represents the authorization, commencing on January 1, 2026 and expiring on January 31, 2027, to repurchase up to $150 million, excluding fees, commissions, excise tax and other ancillary expenses, of the Corporation's common stock. Under this authorization, up to $25 million of the $150 million authorization may be used to repurchase the Corporation's preferred stock, outstanding subordinated notes due 2030 or outstanding subordinated notes due 2035. As permitted by securities laws and other legal requirements and subject to market conditions and other factors, purchases may be made from time to time under the 2026 Repurchase Program in open market or privately negotiated transactions, including without limitation, through accelerated share repurchase transactions. The 2026 Repurchase Program may be discontinued at any time.
(5)
On April 26, 2024, the Corporation announced that its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Fulton Bank, National Association ("Fulton Bank"), acquired substantially all of the assets and assumed substantially all of the deposits and certain liabilities of Republic First Bank, doing business as Republic Bank ("Republic Bank"), from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the "FDIC"), as receiver for Republic Bank (the "Acquisition"), pursuant to the terms of the Purchase and Assumption Agreement - Whole Bank, All Deposits, effective as of April 26, 2024 among the FDIC, as receiver of Republic Bank, the FDIC and Fulton Bank.
(6)
Commercial loans include real estate - commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, leases and other loans and includes a decrease in commercial construction loans of $158.4 million, reflected in real estate - construction. Consumer loans include real estate - residential mortgage, real estate - home equity, consumer and includes a decrease of $6.1 million in residential construction loans, reflected in real estate - construction.
Note: Some numbers contained in this document may not sum due to rounding.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands, except per share and shares data)
Three months ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Ending Balances
Investment securities(1)
$ 4,833,744
$ 5,045,270
$ 5,093,027
$ 5,071,323
$ 4,806,468
Net loans
24,144,884
24,041,489
24,012,539
23,862,574
24,044,919
Total assets
32,118,400
31,995,086
32,040,448
32,132,028
32,071,810
Deposits
26,589,407
26,332,490
26,138,067
26,328,972
26,129,433
Shareholders' equity
3,490,447
3,413,598
3,329,246
3,274,321
3,197,325
Average Balances
Investment securities(1)
4,921,669
5,025,072
5,084,371
4,906,952
4,771,537
Net loans
24,053,089
24,020,322
23,899,743
24,006,863
24,068,784
Total assets
32,013,163
31,924,038
31,901,574
31,971,601
32,098,852
Deposits
26,537,659
26,298,680
26,125,602
26,169,883
26,313,378
Shareholders' equity
3,464,539
3,361,368
3,304,015
3,254,125
3,219,026
Income Statement
Net interest income
266,042
264,198
254,921
251,187
253,659
Provision for credit losses
2,948
10,245
8,607
13,898
16,725
Non-interest income
69,980
70,407
69,148
67,232
65,924
Non-interest expense
212,986
196,574
192,811
189,460
216,615
Income before taxes
120,088
127,786
122,651
115,061
86,243
Net income available to common shareholders
96,408
97,892
96,636
90,425
66,058
Per Share
Net income available to common shareholders (basic)
$0.53
$0.54
$0.53
$0.50
$0.36
Net income available to common shareholders (diluted)
$0.53
$0.53
$0.53
$0.49
$0.36
Operating net income available to common shareholders(2)
$0.55
$0.55
$0.55
$0.52
$0.48
Cash dividends
$0.19
$0.18
$0.18
$0.18
$0.18
Common shareholders' equity
$18.33
$17.81
$17.20
$16.91
$16.50
Common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2)
$14.92
$14.39
$13.78
$13.46
$13.01
Weighted average shares (basic)
180,405
181,658
182,261
182,179
182,032
Weighted average shares (diluted)
182,197
183,349
183,813
184,077
183,867
(1) Includes related unrealized holding gains (losses) for available for sale ("AFS") securities.
(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release.
Three months ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Asset Quality
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.24 %
0.18 %
0.20 %
0.21 %
0.22 %
Non-performing loans to total net loans
0.76 %
0.83 %
0.89 %
0.82 %
0.92 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.58 %
0.63 %
0.67 %
0.62 %
0.69 %
ACL - loans(1) to total loans
1.51 %
1.57 %
1.57 %
1.59 %
1.58 %
ACL - loans(1) to non-performing loans
198 %
189 %
177 %
193 %
172 %
Profitability
Return on average assets
1.23 %
1.25 %
1.25 %
1.18 %
0.85 %
Operating return on average assets(2)
1.27 %
1.29 %
1.30 %
1.25 %
1.14 %
Return on average common shareholders' equity
11.69 %
12.26 %
12.46 %
11.98 %
8.68 %
Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2)
14.86 %
15.79 %
16.26 %
15.95 %
14.83 %
Net interest margin
3.59 %
3.57 %
3.47 %
3.43 %
3.41 %
Efficiency ratio(2)
60.0 %
56.5 %
57.1 %
56.7 %
58.4 %
Non-interest expense to total average assets
2.64 %
2.44 %
2.42 %
2.40 %
2.68 %
Operating non-interest expense to total average assets(2)
2.53 %
2.38 %
2.36 %
2.32 %
2.36 %
Capital Ratios(3)
Tangible common equity ratio ("TCE")(2)
8.5 %
8.3 %
8.0 %
7.8 %
7.5 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.7 %
9.6 %
9.4 %
9.2 %
9.0 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
11.8 %
11.6 %
11.3 %
11.1 %
10.8 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.6 %
12.4 %
12.1 %
11.9 %
11.5 %
Total risk-based capital ratio
15.2 %
15.0 %
14.7 %
14.5 %
14.3 %
(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to off-balance-sheet
("OBS") credit exposures.
(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release.
(3) Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2025 are preliminary estimates and prior periods are actual.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED ENDING BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 271,463
$ 307,267
$ 362,280
$ 388,503
$ 279,041
Other interest-earning assets
911,155
643,111
583,899
778,117
924,404
Loans held for sale
16,316
19,875
23,281
15,965
25,618
Investment securities
4,833,744
5,045,270
5,093,027
5,071,323
4,806,468
Net loans
24,144,884
24,041,489
24,012,539
23,862,574
24,044,919
Less: ACL - loans(1)
(364,462)
(376,258)
(377,337)
(379,677)
(379,156)
Loans, net
23,780,422
23,665,231
23,635,202
23,482,897
23,665,763
Net premises and equipment
175,240
178,644
184,290
186,873
195,527
Accrued interest receivable
113,698
114,003
117,130
116,215
117,029
Goodwill and intangible assets
612,996
618,361
623,729
629,189
635,458
Other assets
1,403,366
1,403,324
1,417,610
1,462,946
1,422,502
Total Assets
$ 32,118,400
$ 31,995,086
$ 32,040,448
$ 32,132,028
$ 32,071,810
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
$ 26,589,407
$ 26,332,490
$ 26,138,067
$ 26,328,972
$ 26,129,433
Borrowings
1,297,375
1,471,961
1,773,900
1,657,200
1,782,048
Other liabilities
741,171
777,037
799,235
871,535
963,004
Total Liabilities
28,627,953
28,581,488
28,711,202
28,857,707
28,874,485
Shareholders' equity
3,490,447
3,413,598
3,329,246
3,274,321
3,197,325
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 32,118,400
$ 31,995,086
$ 32,040,448
$ 32,132,028
$ 32,071,810
LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL:
Loans, by type:
Real estate - commercial mortgage
$ 9,820,944
$ 9,734,156
$ 9,678,038
$ 9,676,517
$ 9,601,858
Commercial and industrial
4,539,060
4,437,905
4,541,765
4,531,266
4,605,589
Real estate - residential mortgage
6,669,993
6,617,017
6,511,687
6,409,657
6,349,643
Real estate - home equity
1,242,831
1,214,399
1,193,410
1,170,470
1,160,616
Real estate - construction
970,298
1,134,748
1,155,099
1,175,445
1,394,899
Consumer
564,349
566,291
583,949
597,305
616,856
Leases and other loans(2)
337,409
336,973
348,591
301,914
315,458
Total Net Loans
$ 24,144,884
$ 24,041,489
$ 24,012,539
$ 23,862,574
$ 24,044,919
Deposits, by type:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 5,256,096
$ 5,136,210
$ 5,337,771
$ 5,435,934
$ 5,499,760
Interest-bearing demand
7,970,188
8,035,393
7,593,083
7,804,388
7,843,604
Savings
8,512,829
8,417,678
8,271,925
8,208,526
7,792,114
Total demand and savings
21,739,113
21,589,281
21,202,779
21,448,848
21,135,478
Brokered
855,042
709,667
817,398
738,458
843,857
Time
3,995,252
4,033,542
4,117,890
4,141,666
4,150,098
Total Deposits
$ 26,589,407
$ 26,332,490
$ 26,138,067
$ 26,328,972
$ 26,129,433
Borrowings, by type:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
$ 250,000
$ 450,000
$ 800,000
$ 750,000
$ 850,000
Senior debt and subordinated debt
367,637
367,557
367,476
367,396
367,316
Other borrowings
679,738
654,404
606,424
539,804
564,732
Total Borrowings
$ 1,297,375
$ 1,471,961
$ 1,773,900
$ 1,657,200
$ 1,782,048
(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures.
(2) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)
Three months ended
Year ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Dec 31
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net Interest Income:
Interest income
$ 403,416
$ 411,006
$ 402,761
$ 399,692
$ 414,368
$ 1,616,874
$ 1,582,196
Interest expense
137,374
146,808
147,840
148,505
160,709
580,527
621,871
Net Interest Income
266,042
264,198
254,921
251,187
253,659
1,036,347
960,325
Provision for credit losses
2,948
10,245
8,607
13,898
16,725
35,698
71,636
Net Interest Income after Provision
263,094
253,953
246,314
237,289
236,934
1,000,649
888,689
Non-Interest Income:
Wealth management
23,879
22,639
22,281
21,785
22,002
90,584
84,743
Commercial banking:
Merchant and card
6,847
7,327
7,376
6,591
7,082
28,141
29,186
Cash management
8,374
8,335
8,376
7,799
7,633
32,884
28,106
Capital markets
3,730
2,908
2,945
2,411
2,797
11,995
11,033
Other commercial banking
5,162
4,595
4,734
4,528
4,942
19,018
16,657
Total commercial banking
24,113
23,165
23,431
21,329
22,454
92,038
84,982
Consumer banking:
Card
8,366
8,246
7,958
7,544
8,064
32,114
30,914
Overdraft
4,109
4,153
3,817
3,295
3,644
15,373
13,764
Other consumer banking
2,967
2,775
2,753
2,229
2,601
10,725
10,826
Total consumer banking
15,442
15,174
14,528
13,068
14,309
58,212
55,504
Mortgage banking
3,636
3,711
3,991
3,138
3,759
14,477
13,943
Gain on acquisition, net of tax
-
-
-
-
(2,689)
-
36,996
Other
2,910
5,718
4,917
7,914
6,089
21,457
19,846
Non-interest income before investment securities
69,980
70,407
69,148
67,234
65,924
276,768
296,014
Investment securities (losses) gains, net
-
-
-
(2)
-
(2)
(20,283)
Total Non-Interest Income
69,980
70,407
69,148
67,232
65,924
276,766
275,731
Non-Interest Expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
121,632
111,265
107,123
103,526
107,886
443,546
432,821
Data processing and software
19,695
18,535
18,262
18,599
19,550
75,091
77,882
Net occupancy
17,554
15,954
16,410
18,207
16,417
68,125
69,359
Other outside services
13,105
12,951
12,009
11,837
14,531
49,902
60,586
Intangible amortization
5,365
5,368
5,460
6,269
6,282
22,462
17,830
FDIC insurance
4,540
5,089
4,951
5,597
5,921
20,178
23,829
Equipment
4,001
3,926
4,100
4,150
4,388
16,176
17,850
Professional fees
2,088
2,320
2,163
(1,078)
3,387
5,493
10,857
Marketing
1,694
2,470
2,604
2,521
2,695
9,288
8,958
Acquisition-related expenses
802
-
-
380
9,637
1,182
37,635
Other
22,510
18,696
19,729
19,452
25,921
80,386
62,184
Total Non-Interest Expense
212,986
196,574
192,811
189,460
216,615
791,829
819,791
Income Before Income Taxes
120,088
127,786
122,651
115,061
86,243
485,586
344,629
Income tax expense
21,118
27,332
23,453
22,074
17,623
93,977
55,886
Net Income
98,970
100,454
99,198
92,987
68,620
391,609
288,743
Preferred stock dividends
(2,562)
(2,562)
(2,562)
(2,562)
(2,562)
(10,248)
(10,248)
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$ 96,408
$ 97,892
$ 96,636
$ 90,425
$ 66,058
$ 381,361
$ 278,495
Three months ended
Year ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Dec 31
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
PER SHARE:
Net income available to common shareholders (basic)
$0.53
$0.54
$0.53
$0.50
$0.36
$2.10
$1.59
Net income available to common shareholders (diluted)
$0.53
$0.53
$0.53
$0.49
$0.36
$2.08
$1.57
Cash dividends
$0.19
$0.18
$0.18
$0.18
$0.18
$0.73
$0.69
Weighted average shares (basic)
180,405
181,658
182,261
182,179
182,032
181,621
175,523
Weighted average shares (diluted)
182,197
183,349
183,813
184,077
183,867
183,289
177,223
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest (1)
Rate
Balance
Interest (1)
Rate
Balance
Interest (1)
Rate
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Net loans(2)
$ 24,053,089
$ 352,014
5.82 %
$ 24,020,322
$ 358,443
5.93 %
$ 24,068,784
$ 360,642
5.97 %
Investment securities(3)
5,159,396
47,007
3.64 %
5,330,905
49,442
3.70 %
5,033,765
44,616
3.54 %
Other interest-earning assets
820,025
8,811
4.27 %
622,832
7,557
4.83 %
1,086,536
13,453
4.93 %
Total Interest-Earning Assets
30,032,510
407,832
5.40 %
29,974,059
415,442
5.51 %
30,189,085
418,711
5.53 %
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
284,768
312,578
288,867
Premises and equipment
178,194
181,116
183,801
Other assets
1,898,152
1,837,179
1,816,421
Less: ACL - loans(4)
(380,461)
(380,894)
(379,322)
Total Assets
$ 32,013,163
$ 31,924,038
$ 32,098,852
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$ 7,984,980
$ 33,831
1.68 %
$ 7,876,227
$ 36,369
1.83 %
$ 7,838,590
$ 37,952
1.93 %
Savings deposits
8,519,075
47,219
2.20 %
8,391,379
48,237
2.28 %
7,806,303
47,280
2.41 %
Brokered deposits
803,755
8,325
4.11 %
694,486
7,689
4.39 %
877,526
10,619
4.81 %
Time deposits
3,986,459
34,996
3.48 %
4,097,195
37,942
3.67 %
4,232,849
46,023
4.33 %
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
21,294,269
124,371
2.32 %
21,059,287
130,237
2.45 %
20,755,268
141,874
2.72 %
Borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities
1,345,837
13,003
3.83 %
1,564,996
16,571
4.20 %
1,847,431
18,835
4.06 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
22,640,106
137,374
2.41 %
22,624,283
146,808
2.57 %
22,602,699
160,709
2.83 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
5,243,390
5,239,393
5,558,110
Other liabilities
665,128
698,994
719,017
Total Liabilities
28,548,624
28,562,670
28,879,826
Total Deposits
26,537,659
1.86 %
26,298,680
1.96 %
26,313,378
2.14 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest
27,883,496
1.96 %
27,863,676
2.09 %
28,160,809
2.27 %
Shareholders' equity
3,464,539
3,361,368
3,219,026
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 32,013,163
$ 31,924,038
$ 32,098,852
Net interest income/net interest margin
270,458
3.59 %
268,634
3.57 %
258,002
3.41 %
Tax equivalent adjustment
(4,416)
(4,436)
(4,343)
Net Interest Income
$ 266,042
$ 264,198
$ 253,659
(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.
(2) Average balances include non-performing loans.
(3) Average balances include amortized historical cost for AFS securities; the related unrealized holding gains (losses) are included in other assets.
(4) ACL - loans relates to the ACL for net loans and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures, which is included in other liabilities.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Loans, by type:
Real estate - commercial mortgage
$ 9,785,717
$ 9,721,395
$ 9,652,320
$ 9,655,283
$ 9,595,996
Commercial and industrial
4,473,522
4,494,662
4,530,085
4,608,401
4,730,101
Real estate - residential mortgage
6,646,318
6,560,413
6,448,443
6,367,978
6,319,205
Real estate - home equity
1,223,293
1,191,465
1,179,109
1,160,713
1,116,665
Real estate - construction
1,014,343
1,125,130
1,172,138
1,296,090
1,312,245
Consumer
577,136
590,658
599,505
615,741
665,261
Leases and other loans(1)
332,760
336,599
318,142
302,657
329,311
Total Net Loans
$ 24,053,089
$ 24,020,322
$ 23,899,742
$ 24,006,863
$ 24,068,784
Deposits, by type:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 5,243,390
$ 5,239,393
$ 5,303,997
$ 5,412,063
$ 5,558,110
Interest-bearing demand
7,984,980
7,876,227
7,800,881
7,753,586
7,838,590
Savings
8,519,075
8,391,379
8,219,637
7,971,728
7,806,303
Total demand and savings
21,747,445
21,506,999
21,324,515
21,137,377
21,203,003
Brokered
803,755
694,486
688,957
904,722
877,526
Time
3,986,459
4,097,195
4,112,130
4,127,784
4,232,849
Total Deposits
$ 26,537,659
$ 26,298,680
$ 26,125,602
$ 26,169,883
$ 26,313,378
Borrowings, by type:
Federal funds purchased
$ 54
$ -
$ 1,099
$ -
$ 54
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
237,880
484,022
712,198
709,367
727,957
Senior debt and subordinated debt
367,598
367,517
367,438
367,357
449,795
Other borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities
740,305
713,456
675,511
678,176
669,625
Total Borrowings
$ 1,345,837
$ 1,564,995
$ 1,756,246
$ 1,754,900
$ 1,847,431
(1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Year ended December 31,
2025
2024
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest (1)
Rate
Balance
Interest (1)
Rate
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Net loans(2)
$ 23,995,200
$ 1,407,669
5.87 %
$ 23,145,114
$ 1,406,216
6.08 %
Investment securities(3)
5,270,122
193,154
3.66 %
4,486,726
143,317
3.19 %
Other interest-earning assets
729,300
33,731
4.63 %
962,971
50,578
5.25 %
Total Interest-Earning Assets
29,994,622
1,634,554
5.45 %
28,594,811
1,600,111
5.60 %
Noninterest-Earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
294,284
295,156
Premises and equipment
184,342
197,823
Other assets
1,862,326
1,761,083
Less: ACL - loans(4)
(382,941)
(375,743)
Total Assets
$ 31,952,633
$ 30,473,130
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-Bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$ 7,854,613
$ 139,134
1.77 %
$ 7,049,915
$ 128,969
1.83 %
Savings deposits
8,277,276
188,019
2.27 %
7,364,106
180,455
2.45 %
Brokered deposits
772,488
33,547
4.34 %
981,060
51,691
5.27 %
Time deposits
4,080,550
153,993
3.77 %
3,747,029
160,744
4.29 %
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
20,984,927
514,693
2.45 %
19,142,110
521,859
2.73 %
Borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities
1,604,263
65,834
4.10 %
2,280,382
100,012
4.39 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
22,589,190
580,527
2.57 %
21,422,492
621,871
2.90 %
Noninterest-Bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
5,299,084
5,394,518
Other liabilities
717,729
630,478
Total Liabilities
28,606,003
27,447,488
Total Deposits
26,284,011
1.96 %
24,536,628
2.13 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest
27,888,274
2.08 %
26,817,010
2.32 %
Shareholders' equity
3,346,630
3,025,642
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 31,952,633
$ 30,473,130
Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)
1,054,027
3.51 %
978,240
3.42 %
Tax equivalent adjustment
(17,680)
(17,915)
Net Interest Income
$ 1,036,347
$ 960,325
(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.
(2) Average balances include non-performing loans.
(3) Average balances include amortized historical cost for AFS; the related unrealized holding gains (losses) are included in other assets.
(4) ACL - loans relates to the ACL for net loans and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures, which is included in other liabilities.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Year ended December 31,
2025
2024
Loans, by type:
Real estate - commercial mortgage
$ 9,704,084
$ 9,052,738
Commercial and industrial
4,526,210
4,779,254
Real estate - residential mortgage
6,506,700
5,925,708
Real estate - home equity
1,188,824
1,060,520
Real estate - construction
1,151,081
1,275,562
Consumer
595,640
725,308
Leases and other loans(1)
322,661
326,024
Total Net Loans
$ 23,995,200
$ 23,145,114
Deposits, by type:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 5,299,084
$ 5,394,518
Interest-bearing demand
7,854,613
7,049,915
Savings
8,277,276
7,364,106
Total demand and savings
21,430,973
19,808,539
Brokered
772,488
981,060
Time
4,080,550
3,747,029
Total Deposits
$ 26,284,011
$ 24,536,628
Borrowings, by type:
Federal funds purchased
$ 288
$ 51,306
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
534,433
804,328
Senior debt and subordinated debt
367,478
514,073
Other borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities
702,064
910,675
Total Borrowings
$ 1,604,263
$ 2,280,382
(1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
Year ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Dec 31
Dec 31
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Allowance for credit losses related to net loans:
Balance at beginning of period
$ 376,258
$ 377,337
$ 379,677
$ 379,156
$ 375,961
$ 379,156
$ 293,404
CECL day 1 provision expense(1)
-
-
-
-
-
-
23,444
Initial purchased credit deteriorated allowance for credit losses
-
-
-
-
(136)
-
54,631
Loans charged off:
Real estate - commercial mortgage
(14,104)
(3,906)
(6,402)
(12,106)
(2,844)
(36,518)
(13,186)
Commercial and industrial
(5,295)
(5,847)
(5,780)
(3,865)
(9,480)
(20,787)
(26,585)
Real estate - residential mortgage
(58)
(394)
(258)
(343)
(55)
(1,053)
(1,472)
Consumer and home equity
(2,212)
(2,527)
(1,885)
(2,193)
(2,179)
(8,817)
(8,490)
Real estate - construction
-
(5,286)
(100)
-
-
(5,386)
-
Leases and other loans(2)
(1,140)
(1,479)
(1,491)
(1,527)
(1,768)
(5,637)
(4,696)
Total loans charged off
(22,809)
(19,439)
(15,916)
(20,034)
(16,326)
(78,198)
(54,429)
Recoveries of loans previously charged off:
Real estate - commercial mortgage
633
4,307
133
374
199
5,447
603
Commercial and industrial
6,592
3,205
2,628
5,952
1,387
18,377
4,440
Real estate - residential mortgage
230
33
203
174
104
640
472
Consumer and home equity
861
726
899
660
974
3,146
3,357
Real estate - construction
-
47
99
82
47
227
382
Leases and other loans(2)
146
192
240
201
194
780
730
Total recoveries of loans previously charged off
8,462
8,510
4,202
7,443
2,905
28,617
9,984
Net loans charged off
(14,347)
(10,929)
(11,714)
(12,591)
(13,421)
(49,581)
(44,445)
Provision for credit losses(1)
2,551
9,850
9,374
13,112
16,752
34,887
52,122
Balance at end of period
$ 364,462
$ 376,258
$ 377,337
$ 379,677
$ 379,156
$ 364,462
$ 379,156
Net charge-offs to average loans(3)
0.24 %
0.18 %
0.20 %
0.21 %
0.22 %
0.21 %
0.19 %
Provision for credit losses related to OBS Credit Exposures
Provision for credit losses(1)
$ 397
$ 395
$ (767)
$ 786
$ (27)
$ 811
$ (3,930)
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS:
Non-accrual loans
$ 153,872
$ 150,137
$ 182,942
$ 162,426
$ 189,293
Loans 90 days past due and accruing
29,924
48,597
29,949
34,367
30,781
Total non-performing loans
183,796
198,734
212,891
196,793
220,074
Other real estate owned
1,365
2,305
2,706
2,193
2,621
Total non-performing assets
$ 185,161
$ 201,039
$ 215,597
$ 198,986
$ 222,695
NON-PERFORMING LOANS, BY TYPE:
Commercial and industrial
$ 47,756
$ 48,817
$ 45,565
$ 42,913
$ 43,677
Real estate - commercial mortgage
74,981
87,789
90,852
88,081
102,359
Real estate - residential mortgage
45,569
44,689
37,703
46,878
45,901
Consumer and home equity
11,875
12,658
11,109
12,682
14,374
Real estate - construction
2,267
3,461
25,602
3,666
1,746
Leases and other loans(2)
1,348
1,320
2,060
2,573
12,017
Total non-performing loans
$ 183,796
$ 198,734
$ 212,891
$ 196,793
$ 220,074
(1) The sum of these amounts are reflected in the provision for credit losses in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
(2) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.
(3) Quarterly results are annualized.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)
Explanatory note:
This press release contains supplemental financial information, as detailed below, that has been derived by methods other than GAAP. The Corporation has presented these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Corporation evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation's industry. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP measures, are also useful to investors to evaluate the Corporation's results. Investors should recognize that the Corporation's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure follow:
Three months ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Operating net income available to common shareholders
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 96,408
$ 97,892
$ 96,636
$ 90,425
$ 66,058
Less: Other (1)
(4,989)
(738)
(9)
(122)
(269)
Plus: Gain on acquisition, net of tax
-
-
-
2,689
Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization
5,255
5,255
5,346
6,155
6,155
Plus: Acquisition-related expense
802
-
-
380
9,637
Plus: FDIC special assessment
(95)
-
-
-
-
Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals
2,795
(207)
(270)
(47)
10,001
Less: Tax impact of adjustments
(791)
(905)
(1,064)
(1,337)
(5,360)
Operating net income available to common shareholders (numerator)
$ 99,385
$ 101,297
$ 100,639
$ 95,454
$ 88,911
Weighted average shares (diluted) (denominator)
182,197
183,349
183,813
184,077
183,867
Operating net income available to common shareholders, per share (diluted)
$ 0.55
$ 0.55
$ 0.55
$ 0.52
$ 0.48
Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share
Shareholders' equity
$ 3,490,447
$ 3,413,598
$ 3,329,246
$ 3,274,321
$ 3,197,325
Less: Preferred stock
(192,878)
(192,878)
(192,878)
(192,878)
(192,878)
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
(612,996)
(618,361)
(623,729)
(629,189)
(635,458)
Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)
$ 2,684,573
$ 2,602,359
$ 2,512,639
$ 2,452,254
$ 2,368,989
Shares outstanding, end of period (denominator)
179,895
180,865
182,379
182,204
182,089
Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share
$ 14.92
$ 14.39
$ 13.78
$ 13.46
$ 13.01
(1) Includes loan recovery adjustments of $5.0 million and $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2025, respectively, reflected in the provision for credit losses related to a loan acquired in the Acquisition.
Three months ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Operating return on average assets
Net income
$ 98,970
$ 100,454
$ 99,198
$ 92,987
$ 68,620
Less: Other (1)
(4,989)
(738)
(9)
(122)
(269)
Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax
-
-
-
-
2,689
Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization
5,255
5,255
5,346
6,155
6,155
Plus: Acquisition-related expense
802
-
-
380
9,637
Plus: FDIC special assessment
(95)
-
-
-
-
Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals
2,795
(207)
(270)
(47)
10,001
Less: Tax impact of adjustments
(791)
(905)
(1,064)
(1,337)
(5,360)
Operating net income (numerator)
$ 101,947
$ 103,859
$ 103,201
$ 98,016
$ 91,473
Total average assets
$ 32,013,163
$ 31,924,038
$ 31,901,574
$ 31,971,601
$ 32,098,852
Less: Average net core deposit intangible
(60,726)
(65,999)
(71,282)
(77,039)
(83,173)
Total operating average assets (denominator)
$ 31,952,437
$ 31,858,039
$ 31,830,292
$ 31,894,562
$ 32,015,679
Operating return on average assets(2)
1.27 %
1.29 %
1.30 %
1.25 %
1.14 %
Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 96,408
$ 97,892
$ 96,636
$ 90,425
$ 66,058
Less: Other (1)
(4,989)
(738)
(9)
(122)
(269)
Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax
-
-
-
-
2,689
Plus: Intangible amortization
5,365
5,368
5,460
6,269
6,282
Plus: Acquisition-related expense
802
-
-
380
9,637
Plus: FDIC special assessment
(95)
-
-
-
Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals
2,795
(207)
(270)
(47)
10,001
Less: Tax impact of adjustments
(814)
(929)
(1,088)
(1,361)
(5,387)
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (numerator)
$ 99,472
$ 101,386
$ 100,729
$ 95,544
$ 89,011
Average shareholders' equity
$ 3,464,539
$ 3,361,368
$ 3,304,015
$ 3,254,125
$ 3,219,026
Less: Average preferred stock
(192,878)
(192,878)
(192,878)
(192,878)
(192,878)
Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets
(615,600)
(620,986)
(626,383)
(632,254)
(638,507)
Average tangible common shareholders' equity (denominator)
$ 2,656,061
$ 2,547,504
$ 2,484,754
$ 2,428,993
$ 2,387,641
Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2)
14.86 %
15.79 %
16.26 %
15.95 %
14.83 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE Ratio)
Shareholders' equity
$ 3,490,447
$ 3,413,598
$ 3,329,246
$ 3,274,321
$ 3,197,325
Less: Preferred stock
(192,878)
(192,878)
(192,878)
(192,878)
(192,878)
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
(612,996)
(618,361)
(623,729)
(629,189)
(635,458)
Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)
$ 2,684,573
$ 2,602,359
$ 2,512,639
$ 2,452,254
$ 2,368,989
Total assets
$ 32,118,400
$ 31,995,086
$ 32,040,448
$ 32,132,028
$ 32,071,810
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
(612,996)
(618,361)
(623,729)
(629,189)
(635,458)
Total tangible assets (denominator)
$ 31,505,404
$ 31,376,725
$ 31,416,719
$ 31,502,839
$ 31,436,352
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.52 %
8.29 %
8.00 %
7.78 %
7.54 %
(1) Results are annualized.
(2) Includes loan recovery adjustments of $5.0 million and $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2025, respectively, reflected in the provision for credit losses related to a loan acquired in the Acquisition.
Three months ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Efficiency ratio
Non-interest expense
$ 212,986
$ 196,574
$ 192,811
$ 189,460
$ 216,615
Less: Acquisition-related expense
(802)
-
-
(380)
(9,637)
Less: FDIC special assessment
95
-
-
-
-
Less: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals
(2,795)
207
270
47
(10,001)
Less: Intangible amortization
(5,365)
(5,368)
(5,460)
(6,269)
(6,282)
Operating non-interest expense (numerator)
$ 204,119
$ 191,413
$ 187,621
$ 182,858
$ 190,695
Net interest income
$ 266,042
$ 264,198
$ 254,921
$ 251,187
$ 253,659
Tax equivalent adjustment
4,416
|
4,436
4,389
4,340
4,343
Plus: Total non-interest income
69,980
70,407
69,148
67,232
65,924
Less: Other revenue
11
(138)
(9)
(122)
(269)
Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax
-
-
-
-
2,689
Plus: Investment securities (gains) losses, net
-
-
-
2
-
Total revenue (denominator)
$ 340,449
$ 338,903
$ 328,449
$ 322,639
$ 326,346
Efficiency ratio
60.0 %
56.5 %
57.1 %
56.7 %
58.4 %
Operating non-interest expense to total average assets
Non-interest expense
$ 212,986
$ 196,574
$ 192,811
$ 189,460
$ 216,615
Less: Intangible amortization
(5,365)
(5,368)
(5,460)
(6,269)
(6,282)
Less: Acquisition-related expense
(802)
-
-
(380)
(9,637)
Less: FDIC special assessment
95
-
-
-
-
Less: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals
(2,795)
207
270
47
(10,001)
Operating non-interest expense (numerator)
$ 204,119
$ 191,413
$ 187,621
$ 182,858
$ 190,695
Total average assets (denominator)
$ 32,013,163
$ 31,924,038
$ 31,901,574
$ 31,971,601
$ 32,098,852
Operating non-interest expenses to total average assets(1)
2.53 %
2.38 %
2.36 %
2.32 %
2.36 %
(1) Results are annualized.
Year Ended
Dec 31
Dec 31
2025
2024
Operating net income available to common shareholders
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 381,361
$ 278,495
Less: Other (1)
(5,858)
(1,805)
Plus Gain on acquisition, net of tax
-
(36,996)
Plus: Loss on securities restructuring
-
20,282
Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization
22,010
17,307
Plus: Acquisition-related expense
1,182
37,635
Plus: CECL Day 1 Provision
-
23,444
Less: Gain on sale-leaseback
-
(20,266)
Plus: FDIC special assessment
(95)
940
Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals
2,271
32,038
Less: Tax impact of adjustments
(4,097)
(23,011)
Operating net income available to common shareholders (numerator)
$ 396,774
$ 328,063
Weighted average shares (diluted) (denominator)
183,289
177,223
Operating net income available to common shareholders, per share (diluted)
$ 2.16
$ 1.85
(1) Includes a loan recovery adjustment of $5.6 million in 2025, reflected in the provision for credit losses related to a loan acquired in the Acquisition.
