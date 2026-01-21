Anzeige
WKN: 922244 | ISIN: US3602711000 | Ticker-Symbol: FU5
Frankfurt
22.01.26 | 08:15
16,900 Euro
+4,97 % +0,800
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,00018,10012:06
PR Newswire
21.01.2026 22:30 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fulton Financial Corporation Announces 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

LANCASTER, Pa., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) ("Fulton" or the "Corporation") reported net income available to common shareholders of $96.4 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of $1.5 million in comparison to the third quarter of 2025. Operating net income available to common shareholders for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $99.4 million(1), or $0.55 per diluted share(1), a decrease of $1.9 million in comparison to the third quarter of 2025.

Net income available to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $381.4 million, or $2.08 per diluted share, an increase of $102.9 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in comparison to the year ended December 31, 2024. Operating net income available to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2025, was $396.8 million(1), or $2.16 per diluted share(1), an increase of $68.7 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, in comparison to the year ended December 31, 2024.

"The strength of our strategy and the dedication of our team combined to generate a 17% increase in our operating diluted earnings per share," said Curtis J. Myers, Fulton Chairman, CEO and President. "In 2025, we delivered value to customers, expanded our team and customer base, and generated solid financial performance."

Financial Highlights

Fourth quarter of 2025 operating results of $0.55 per diluted share(1) were impacted by the following items:

  • Solid net interest margin of 3.59%, with a 13 basis point decrease in total cost of funds compared to the prior quarter.
  • Non-interest income decreased $0.4 million to $70.0 million compared to $70.4 million in the prior quarter.
  • Non-interest expense increased $16.4 million to $213.0 million compared to $196.6 million in the prior quarter. Operating non-interest expense increased $12.7 million to $204.1 million(1) compared to $191.4 million in the prior quarter.
  • Provision for credit losses was $2.9 million resulting in an allowance for credit losses attributable to net loans of $364.5 million, or 1.51% of total net loans as of December 31, 2025.
  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(2) increased to approximately 11.8% compared to 11.6% in the prior quarter.
  • During the fourth quarter of 2025, 1,082,678 shares of the Corporation's common stock were repurchased under the 2025 Repurchase Program(3) at a cost of $19.9 million or an average of $18.34 per share. The Corporation repurchased $59.0 million of common stock under the 2025 Repurchase Program as of December 31, 2025.
  • On December 16, 2025, the Corporation announced that its Board of Directors approved the 2026 Repurchase Program(4). Under the 2026 Repurchase Program, the Corporation is authorized to repurchase up to $150 million of shares of its common stock and certain other securities.

The following items highlight notable changes in the components of net income in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2025:

  • Net interest income totaled $266.0 million, an increase of $1.8 million. A $5.9 million decrease in interest expense on deposits, a $3.6 million decrease in interest expense on other borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities and a $1.3 million increase in interest income on other interest-earning assets were partially offset by decreases of $6.4 million in interest income on net loans and $2.4 million in interest income on investments securities. Purchase loan mark accretion from loans acquired in the Acquisition(5) was $10.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $12.7 million in the prior quarter.
  • Non-interest income before investment securities gains (losses) was $70.0 million compared to $70.4 million in the prior quarter. The $0.4 million decrease was primarily due to a decrease of $1.7 million in income from equity method investments and a $1.1 million gain on sale of commercial loans in the prior quarter, both reflected in other non-interest income, which were partially offset by increases of $1.2 million in wealth management revenues, $0.9 million in commercial customer derivative fee income, reflected in capital markets income, and $0.6 million in small business administration income, reflected in other commercial banking income.
  • Non-interest expense was $213.0 million compared to $196.6 million in the prior quarter. The $16.4 million increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to a $10.4 million increase in salaries and employee benefits expense largely due to increases of $7.5 million in incentive compensation expense, $1.0 million in employee healthcare expense and $0.6 million in employee severance expense. Additionally, increases of $1.6 million in net occupancy expense largely due to snow removal and maintenance costs, and $1.2 million in data processing and software expense contributed to the increase in non-interest expense.

Balance Sheet Summary

  • Total net loans totaled $24.1 billion, an increase of $103.4 million, compared to $24.0 billion as of September 30, 2025. The increase was largely due to increases of $73.4 million in consumer loans(6) and $30.0 million in commercial loans.(6)
  • Deposits totaled $26.6 billion, an increase of $256.9 million, compared to $26.3 billion as of September 30, 2025. The increase was primarily due to increases of $145.4 million in brokered deposits, $119.9 million in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and $95.2 million in savings deposits, partially offset by decreases of $65.2 million in interest-bearing demand deposits and $38.3 million in time deposits.

Provision for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

  • The provision for credit losses was $2.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, resulting in a $364.5 million allowance for credit losses attributable to net loans, or 1.51% of total net loans as of December 31, 2025, compared to $376.3 million, or 1.57% of total net loans as of September 30, 2025.
  • Non-performing assets were $185.2 million, or 0.58% of total assets, as of December 31, 2025, in comparison to $201.0 million, or 0.63% of total assets, as of September 30, 2025.
  • Annualized net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2025 were 0.24% of total average loans in comparison to 0.18% in the prior quarter.

Additional information on Fulton is available on the Internet at www.fultonbank.com.

(1)

Financial measure derived by methods other than generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of the press release.



(2)

Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2025, are preliminary estimates and prior periods are actual.



(3)

The 2025 Repurchase Program represented the authorization, commencing on January 1, 2025 and expiring on December 31, 2025, to repurchase up to $125 million of the Corporation's common stock. Under this authorization, up to $25 million of the $125 million authorization could be used to repurchase the Corporation's preferred stock and outstanding subordinated notes due 2030. As permitted by securities laws and other legal requirements and subject to market conditions and other factors, purchases were made from time to time under the 2025 Repurchase Program in open market or privately negotiated transactions, including without limitation, through accelerated share repurchase transactions.



(4)

The 2026 Repurchase Program represents the authorization, commencing on January 1, 2026 and expiring on January 31, 2027, to repurchase up to $150 million, excluding fees, commissions, excise tax and other ancillary expenses, of the Corporation's common stock. Under this authorization, up to $25 million of the $150 million authorization may be used to repurchase the Corporation's preferred stock, outstanding subordinated notes due 2030 or outstanding subordinated notes due 2035. As permitted by securities laws and other legal requirements and subject to market conditions and other factors, purchases may be made from time to time under the 2026 Repurchase Program in open market or privately negotiated transactions, including without limitation, through accelerated share repurchase transactions. The 2026 Repurchase Program may be discontinued at any time.



(5)

On April 26, 2024, the Corporation announced that its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Fulton Bank, National Association ("Fulton Bank"), acquired substantially all of the assets and assumed substantially all of the deposits and certain liabilities of Republic First Bank, doing business as Republic Bank ("Republic Bank"), from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the "FDIC"), as receiver for Republic Bank (the "Acquisition"), pursuant to the terms of the Purchase and Assumption Agreement - Whole Bank, All Deposits, effective as of April 26, 2024 among the FDIC, as receiver of Republic Bank, the FDIC and Fulton Bank.



(6)

Commercial loans include real estate - commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, leases and other loans and includes a decrease in commercial construction loans of $158.4 million, reflected in real estate - construction. Consumer loans include real estate - residential mortgage, real estate - home equity, consumer and includes a decrease of $6.1 million in residential construction loans, reflected in real estate - construction.


Note: Some numbers contained in this document may not sum due to rounding.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Corporation's financial condition, results of operations and business. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "will," "could," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "future," "intends," "projects," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may include projections of, or guidance on, the Corporation's future financial performance, expected levels of future expenses, including future credit losses, anticipated growth strategies, descriptions of new business initiatives and anticipated trends in the Corporation's business or financial results.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts, nor assurance of future performance. Instead, the statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Corporation's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Corporation's control, and actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not unduly rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date when made. The Corporation undertakes no obligation, other than as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A discussion of certain risks and uncertainties affecting the Corporation, and some of the factors that could cause the Corporation's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, can be found in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025, September 30, 2025 and other current and periodic reports, which have been, or will be, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are, or will be, available in the Investor Relations section of the Corporation's website (www.fultonbank.com) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov), including, without limitation, the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements set forth in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Corporation on November 25, 2025.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Corporation uses certain financial measures in this press release that have been derived from methods other than GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures in tables at the end of this press release.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION








SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)








(dollars in thousands, except per share and shares data)









Three months ended



Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31



2025


2025


2025


2025


2024


Ending Balances











Investment securities(1)

$ 4,833,744


$ 5,045,270


$ 5,093,027


$ 5,071,323


$ 4,806,468


Net loans

24,144,884


24,041,489


24,012,539


23,862,574


24,044,919


Total assets

32,118,400


31,995,086


32,040,448


32,132,028


32,071,810


Deposits

26,589,407


26,332,490


26,138,067


26,328,972


26,129,433


Shareholders' equity

3,490,447


3,413,598


3,329,246


3,274,321


3,197,325













Average Balances











Investment securities(1)

4,921,669


5,025,072


5,084,371


4,906,952


4,771,537


Net loans

24,053,089


24,020,322


23,899,743


24,006,863


24,068,784


Total assets

32,013,163


31,924,038


31,901,574


31,971,601


32,098,852


Deposits

26,537,659


26,298,680


26,125,602


26,169,883


26,313,378


Shareholders' equity

3,464,539


3,361,368


3,304,015


3,254,125


3,219,026













Income Statement











Net interest income

266,042


264,198


254,921


251,187


253,659


Provision for credit losses

2,948


10,245


8,607


13,898


16,725


Non-interest income

69,980


70,407


69,148


67,232


65,924


Non-interest expense

212,986


196,574


192,811


189,460


216,615


Income before taxes

120,088


127,786


122,651


115,061


86,243


Net income available to common shareholders

96,408


97,892


96,636


90,425


66,058













Per Share











Net income available to common shareholders (basic)

$0.53


$0.54


$0.53


$0.50


$0.36


Net income available to common shareholders (diluted)

$0.53


$0.53


$0.53


$0.49


$0.36


Operating net income available to common shareholders(2)

$0.55


$0.55


$0.55


$0.52


$0.48


Cash dividends

$0.19


$0.18


$0.18


$0.18


$0.18


Common shareholders' equity

$18.33


$17.81


$17.20


$16.91


$16.50


Common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2)

$14.92


$14.39


$13.78


$13.46


$13.01


Weighted average shares (basic)

180,405


181,658


182,261


182,179


182,032


Weighted average shares (diluted)

182,197


183,349


183,813


184,077


183,867


(1) Includes related unrealized holding gains (losses) for available for sale ("AFS") securities.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release.

























Three months ended



Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31



2025


2025


2025


2025


2024


Asset Quality











Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.24 %


0.18 %


0.20 %


0.21 %


0.22 %


Non-performing loans to total net loans

0.76 %


0.83 %


0.89 %


0.82 %


0.92 %


Non-performing assets to total assets

0.58 %


0.63 %


0.67 %


0.62 %


0.69 %


ACL - loans(1) to total loans

1.51 %


1.57 %


1.57 %


1.59 %


1.58 %


ACL - loans(1) to non-performing loans

198 %


189 %


177 %


193 %


172 %













Profitability











Return on average assets

1.23 %


1.25 %


1.25 %


1.18 %


0.85 %


Operating return on average assets(2)

1.27 %


1.29 %


1.30 %


1.25 %


1.14 %


Return on average common shareholders' equity

11.69 %


12.26 %


12.46 %


11.98 %


8.68 %


Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2)

14.86 %


15.79 %


16.26 %


15.95 %


14.83 %


Net interest margin

3.59 %


3.57 %


3.47 %


3.43 %


3.41 %


Efficiency ratio(2)

60.0 %


56.5 %


57.1 %


56.7 %


58.4 %


Non-interest expense to total average assets

2.64 %


2.44 %


2.42 %


2.40 %


2.68 %


Operating non-interest expense to total average assets(2)

2.53 %


2.38 %


2.36 %


2.32 %


2.36 %













Capital Ratios(3)











Tangible common equity ratio ("TCE")(2)

8.5 %


8.3 %


8.0 %


7.8 %


7.5 %


Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.7 %


9.6 %


9.4 %


9.2 %


9.0 %


Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

11.8 %


11.6 %


11.3 %


11.1 %


10.8 %


Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.6 %


12.4 %


12.1 %


11.9 %


11.5 %


Total risk-based capital ratio

15.2 %


15.0 %


14.7 %


14.5 %


14.3 %













(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to off-balance-sheet

("OBS") credit exposures.


(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release.


(3) Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2025 are preliminary estimates and prior periods are actual.


FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED ENDING BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



(dollars in thousands)
















Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31



2025


2025


2025


2025


2024

ASSETS










Cash and due from banks

$ 271,463


$ 307,267


$ 362,280


$ 388,503


$ 279,041


Other interest-earning assets

911,155


643,111


583,899


778,117


924,404


Loans held for sale

16,316


19,875


23,281


15,965


25,618


Investment securities

4,833,744


5,045,270


5,093,027


5,071,323


4,806,468


Net loans

24,144,884


24,041,489


24,012,539


23,862,574


24,044,919


Less: ACL - loans(1)

(364,462)


(376,258)


(377,337)


(379,677)


(379,156)


Loans, net

23,780,422


23,665,231


23,635,202


23,482,897


23,665,763


Net premises and equipment

175,240


178,644


184,290


186,873


195,527


Accrued interest receivable

113,698


114,003


117,130


116,215


117,029


Goodwill and intangible assets

612,996


618,361


623,729


629,189


635,458


Other assets

1,403,366


1,403,324


1,417,610


1,462,946


1,422,502


Total Assets

$ 32,118,400


$ 31,995,086


$ 32,040,448


$ 32,132,028


$ 32,071,810

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY










Deposits

$ 26,589,407


$ 26,332,490


$ 26,138,067


$ 26,328,972


$ 26,129,433


Borrowings

1,297,375


1,471,961


1,773,900


1,657,200


1,782,048


Other liabilities

741,171


777,037


799,235


871,535


963,004


Total Liabilities

28,627,953


28,581,488


28,711,202


28,857,707


28,874,485


Shareholders' equity

3,490,447


3,413,598


3,329,246


3,274,321


3,197,325


Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 32,118,400


$ 31,995,086


$ 32,040,448


$ 32,132,028


$ 32,071,810












LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL:







Loans, by type:










Real estate - commercial mortgage

$ 9,820,944


$ 9,734,156


$ 9,678,038


$ 9,676,517


$ 9,601,858


Commercial and industrial

4,539,060


4,437,905


4,541,765


4,531,266


4,605,589


Real estate - residential mortgage

6,669,993


6,617,017


6,511,687


6,409,657


6,349,643


Real estate - home equity

1,242,831


1,214,399


1,193,410


1,170,470


1,160,616


Real estate - construction

970,298


1,134,748


1,155,099


1,175,445


1,394,899


Consumer

564,349


566,291


583,949


597,305


616,856


Leases and other loans(2)

337,409


336,973


348,591


301,914


315,458


Total Net Loans

$ 24,144,884


$ 24,041,489


$ 24,012,539


$ 23,862,574


$ 24,044,919

Deposits, by type:










Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 5,256,096


$ 5,136,210


$ 5,337,771


$ 5,435,934


$ 5,499,760


Interest-bearing demand

7,970,188


8,035,393


7,593,083


7,804,388


7,843,604


Savings

8,512,829


8,417,678


8,271,925


8,208,526


7,792,114


Total demand and savings

21,739,113


21,589,281


21,202,779


21,448,848


21,135,478


Brokered

855,042


709,667


817,398


738,458


843,857


Time

3,995,252


4,033,542


4,117,890


4,141,666


4,150,098


Total Deposits

$ 26,589,407


$ 26,332,490


$ 26,138,067


$ 26,328,972


$ 26,129,433

Borrowings, by type:










Federal Home Loan Bank advances

$ 250,000


$ 450,000


$ 800,000


$ 750,000


$ 850,000


Senior debt and subordinated debt

367,637


367,557


367,476


367,396


367,316


Other borrowings

679,738


654,404


606,424


539,804


564,732


Total Borrowings

$ 1,297,375


$ 1,471,961


$ 1,773,900


$ 1,657,200


$ 1,782,048












(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures.

(2) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)





(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)








Three months ended


Year ended




Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Dec 31




2025


2025


2025


2025


2024


2025


2024

Net Interest Income:
















Interest income


$ 403,416


$ 411,006


$ 402,761


$ 399,692


$ 414,368


$ 1,616,874


$ 1,582,196


Interest expense


137,374


146,808


147,840


148,505


160,709


580,527


621,871


Net Interest Income


266,042


264,198


254,921


251,187


253,659


1,036,347


960,325


Provision for credit losses


2,948


10,245


8,607


13,898


16,725


35,698


71,636


Net Interest Income after Provision


263,094


253,953


246,314


237,289


236,934


1,000,649


888,689

Non-Interest Income:
















Wealth management


23,879


22,639


22,281


21,785


22,002


90,584


84,743


Commercial banking:
















Merchant and card


6,847


7,327


7,376


6,591


7,082


28,141


29,186


Cash management


8,374


8,335


8,376


7,799


7,633


32,884


28,106


Capital markets


3,730


2,908


2,945


2,411


2,797


11,995


11,033


Other commercial banking


5,162


4,595


4,734


4,528


4,942


19,018


16,657


Total commercial banking


24,113


23,165


23,431


21,329


22,454


92,038


84,982


Consumer banking:
















Card


8,366


8,246


7,958


7,544


8,064


32,114


30,914


Overdraft


4,109


4,153


3,817


3,295


3,644


15,373


13,764


Other consumer banking


2,967


2,775


2,753


2,229


2,601


10,725


10,826


Total consumer banking


15,442


15,174


14,528


13,068


14,309


58,212


55,504


Mortgage banking


3,636


3,711


3,991


3,138


3,759


14,477


13,943


Gain on acquisition, net of tax


-


-


-


-


(2,689)


-


36,996


Other


2,910


5,718


4,917


7,914


6,089


21,457


19,846


Non-interest income before investment securities
(losses) gains


69,980


70,407


69,148


67,234


65,924


276,768


296,014


Investment securities (losses) gains, net


-


-


-


(2)


-


(2)


(20,283)


Total Non-Interest Income


69,980


70,407


69,148


67,232


65,924


276,766


275,731

Non-Interest Expense:
















Salaries and employee benefits


121,632


111,265


107,123


103,526


107,886


443,546


432,821


Data processing and software


19,695


18,535


18,262


18,599


19,550


75,091


77,882


Net occupancy


17,554


15,954


16,410


18,207


16,417


68,125


69,359


Other outside services


13,105


12,951


12,009


11,837


14,531


49,902


60,586


Intangible amortization


5,365


5,368


5,460


6,269


6,282


22,462


17,830


FDIC insurance


4,540


5,089


4,951


5,597


5,921


20,178


23,829


Equipment


4,001


3,926


4,100


4,150


4,388


16,176


17,850


Professional fees


2,088


2,320


2,163


(1,078)


3,387


5,493


10,857


Marketing


1,694


2,470


2,604


2,521


2,695


9,288


8,958


Acquisition-related expenses


802


-


-


380


9,637


1,182


37,635


Other


22,510


18,696


19,729


19,452


25,921


80,386


62,184


Total Non-Interest Expense


212,986


196,574


192,811


189,460


216,615


791,829


819,791


Income Before Income Taxes


120,088


127,786


122,651


115,061


86,243


485,586


344,629


Income tax expense


21,118


27,332


23,453


22,074


17,623


93,977


55,886


Net Income


98,970


100,454


99,198


92,987


68,620


391,609


288,743


Preferred stock dividends


(2,562)


(2,562)


(2,562)


(2,562)


(2,562)


(10,248)


(10,248)


Net Income Available to Common Shareholders


$ 96,408


$ 97,892


$ 96,636


$ 90,425


$ 66,058


$ 381,361


$ 278,495




















Three months ended


Year ended




Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Dec 31




2025


2025


2025


2025


2024


2025


2024

PER SHARE:
















Net income available to common shareholders (basic)


$0.53


$0.54


$0.53


$0.50


$0.36


$2.10


$1.59


Net income available to common shareholders (diluted)


$0.53


$0.53


$0.53


$0.49


$0.36


$2.08


$1.57


Cash dividends


$0.19


$0.18


$0.18


$0.18


$0.18


$0.73


$0.69


















Weighted average shares (basic)


180,405


181,658


182,261


182,179


182,032


181,621


175,523


Weighted average shares (diluted)


182,197


183,349


183,813


184,077


183,867


183,289


177,223

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)






(dollars in thousands)









Three months ended



December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025


December 31, 2024



Average




Yield/


Average




Yield/


Average




Yield/



Balance


Interest (1)


Rate


Balance


Interest (1)


Rate


Balance


Interest (1)


Rate

ASSETS





































Interest-earning assets:


















Net loans(2)

$ 24,053,089


$ 352,014


5.82 %


$ 24,020,322


$ 358,443


5.93 %


$ 24,068,784


$ 360,642


5.97 %


Investment securities(3)

5,159,396


47,007


3.64 %


5,330,905


49,442


3.70 %


5,033,765


44,616


3.54 %


Other interest-earning assets

820,025


8,811


4.27 %


622,832


7,557


4.83 %


1,086,536


13,453


4.93 %


Total Interest-Earning Assets

30,032,510


407,832


5.40 %


29,974,059


415,442


5.51 %


30,189,085


418,711


5.53 %




















Noninterest-earning assets:


















Cash and due from banks

284,768






312,578






288,867






Premises and equipment

178,194






181,116






183,801






Other assets

1,898,152






1,837,179






1,816,421






Less: ACL - loans(4)

(380,461)






(380,894)






(379,322)






Total Assets

$ 32,013,163






$ 31,924,038






$ 32,098,852
























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




































Interest-bearing liabilities:


















Demand deposits

$ 7,984,980


$ 33,831


1.68 %


$ 7,876,227


$ 36,369


1.83 %


$ 7,838,590


$ 37,952


1.93 %


Savings deposits

8,519,075


47,219


2.20 %


8,391,379


48,237


2.28 %


7,806,303


47,280


2.41 %


Brokered deposits

803,755


8,325


4.11 %


694,486


7,689


4.39 %


877,526


10,619


4.81 %


Time deposits

3,986,459


34,996


3.48 %


4,097,195


37,942


3.67 %


4,232,849


46,023


4.33 %


Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

21,294,269


124,371


2.32 %


21,059,287


130,237


2.45 %


20,755,268


141,874


2.72 %





















Borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities

1,345,837


13,003


3.83 %


1,564,996


16,571


4.20 %


1,847,431


18,835


4.06 %


Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

22,640,106


137,374


2.41 %


22,624,283


146,808


2.57 %


22,602,699


160,709


2.83 %




















Noninterest-bearing liabilities:


















Demand deposits

5,243,390






5,239,393






5,558,110






Other liabilities

665,128






698,994






719,017






Total Liabilities

28,548,624






28,562,670






28,879,826






Total Deposits

26,537,659




1.86 %


26,298,680




1.96 %


26,313,378




2.14 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest
bearing deposits (cost of funds)

27,883,496




1.96 %


27,863,676




2.09 %


28,160,809




2.27 %





















Shareholders' equity

3,464,539






3,361,368






3,219,026






Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 32,013,163






$ 31,924,038






$ 32,098,852

























Net interest income/net interest margin
(fully taxable equivalent)



270,458


3.59 %




268,634


3.57 %




258,002


3.41 %


Tax equivalent adjustment



(4,416)






(4,436)






(4,343)




Net Interest Income



$ 266,042






$ 264,198






$ 253,659























(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.









(2) Average balances include non-performing loans.


(3) Average balances include amortized historical cost for AFS securities; the related unrealized holding gains (losses) are included in other assets.


(4) ACL - loans relates to the ACL for net loans and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures, which is included in other liabilities.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)



Three months ended




Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31




2025


2025


2025


2025


2024


Loans, by type:












Real estate - commercial mortgage

$ 9,785,717


$ 9,721,395


$ 9,652,320


$ 9,655,283


$ 9,595,996



Commercial and industrial

4,473,522


4,494,662


4,530,085


4,608,401


4,730,101



Real estate - residential mortgage

6,646,318


6,560,413


6,448,443


6,367,978


6,319,205



Real estate - home equity

1,223,293


1,191,465


1,179,109


1,160,713


1,116,665



Real estate - construction

1,014,343


1,125,130


1,172,138


1,296,090


1,312,245



Consumer

577,136


590,658


599,505


615,741


665,261



Leases and other loans(1)

332,760


336,599


318,142


302,657


329,311



Total Net Loans

$ 24,053,089


$ 24,020,322


$ 23,899,742


$ 24,006,863


$ 24,068,784














Deposits, by type:












Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 5,243,390


$ 5,239,393


$ 5,303,997


$ 5,412,063


$ 5,558,110



Interest-bearing demand

7,984,980


7,876,227


7,800,881


7,753,586


7,838,590



Savings

8,519,075


8,391,379


8,219,637


7,971,728


7,806,303



Total demand and savings

21,747,445


21,506,999


21,324,515


21,137,377


21,203,003



Brokered

803,755


694,486


688,957


904,722


877,526



Time

3,986,459


4,097,195


4,112,130


4,127,784


4,232,849



Total Deposits

$ 26,537,659


$ 26,298,680


$ 26,125,602


$ 26,169,883


$ 26,313,378














Borrowings, by type:












Federal funds purchased

$ 54


$ -


$ 1,099


$ -


$ 54



Federal Home Loan Bank advances

237,880


484,022


712,198


709,367


727,957



Senior debt and subordinated debt

367,598


367,517


367,438


367,357


449,795



Other borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities

740,305


713,456


675,511


678,176


669,625



Total Borrowings

$ 1,345,837


$ 1,564,995


$ 1,756,246


$ 1,754,900


$ 1,847,431













(1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.


FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)







(dollars in thousands)










Year ended December 31,




2025


2024




Average




Yield/


Average




Yield/




Balance


Interest (1)


Rate


Balance


Interest (1)


Rate

ASSETS



























Interest-earning assets:














Net loans(2)


$ 23,995,200


$ 1,407,669


5.87 %


$ 23,145,114


$ 1,406,216


6.08 %


Investment securities(3)


5,270,122


193,154


3.66 %


4,486,726


143,317


3.19 %


Other interest-earning assets


729,300


33,731


4.63 %


962,971


50,578


5.25 %


Total Interest-Earning Assets


29,994,622


1,634,554


5.45 %


28,594,811


1,600,111


5.60 %















Noninterest-Earning assets:














Cash and due from banks


294,284






295,156






Premises and equipment


184,342






197,823






Other assets


1,862,326






1,761,083






Less: ACL - loans(4)


(382,941)






(375,743)






Total Assets


$ 31,952,633






$ 30,473,130



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Interest-Bearing liabilities:














Demand deposits


$ 7,854,613


$ 139,134


1.77 %


$ 7,049,915


$ 128,969


1.83 %


Savings deposits


8,277,276


188,019


2.27 %


7,364,106


180,455


2.45 %


Brokered deposits


772,488


33,547


4.34 %


981,060


51,691


5.27 %


Time deposits


4,080,550


153,993


3.77 %


3,747,029


160,744


4.29 %


Total Interest-Bearing Deposits


20,984,927


514,693


2.45 %


19,142,110


521,859


2.73 %
















Borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities


1,604,263


65,834


4.10 %


2,280,382


100,012


4.39 %


Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities


22,589,190


580,527


2.57 %


21,422,492


621,871


2.90 %















Noninterest-Bearing liabilities:














Demand deposits


5,299,084






5,394,518






Other liabilities


717,729






630,478






Total Liabilities


28,606,003






27,447,488






Total Deposits


26,284,011




1.96 %


24,536,628




2.13 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest
bearing deposits (cost of funds)


27,888,274




2.08 %


26,817,010




2.32 %
















Shareholders' equity


3,346,630






3,025,642






Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$ 31,952,633






$ 30,473,130




















Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)




1,054,027


3.51 %




978,240


3.42 %


Tax equivalent adjustment




(17,680)






(17,915)




Net Interest Income




$ 1,036,347






$ 960,325


















(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.





(2) Average balances include non-performing loans.












(3) Average balances include amortized historical cost for AFS; the related unrealized holding gains (losses) are included in other assets.


(4) ACL - loans relates to the ACL for net loans and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures, which is included in other liabilities.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION




AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)











Year ended December 31,





2025


2024


Loans, by type:







Real estate - commercial mortgage


$ 9,704,084


$ 9,052,738



Commercial and industrial


4,526,210


4,779,254



Real estate - residential mortgage


6,506,700


5,925,708



Real estate - home equity


1,188,824


1,060,520



Real estate - construction


1,151,081


1,275,562



Consumer


595,640


725,308



Leases and other loans(1)


322,661


326,024



Total Net Loans


$ 23,995,200


$ 23,145,114









Deposits, by type:







Noninterest-bearing demand


$ 5,299,084


$ 5,394,518



Interest-bearing demand


7,854,613


7,049,915



Savings


8,277,276


7,364,106



Total demand and savings


21,430,973


19,808,539



Brokered


772,488


981,060



Time


4,080,550


3,747,029



Total Deposits


$ 26,284,011


$ 24,536,628









Borrowings, by type:







Federal funds purchased


$ 288


$ 51,306



Federal Home Loan Bank advances


534,433


804,328



Senior debt and subordinated debt


367,478


514,073



Other borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities


702,064


910,675



Total Borrowings


$ 1,604,263


$ 2,280,382









(1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION










ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)










(dollars in thousands)












Three months ended


Year ended




Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Dec 31


Dec 31




2025


2025


2025


2025


2024


2025


2024


Allowance for credit losses related to net loans:














Balance at beginning of period

$ 376,258


$ 377,337


$ 379,677


$ 379,156


$ 375,961


$ 379,156


$ 293,404



















CECL day 1 provision expense(1)

-


-


-


-


-


-


23,444



Initial purchased credit deteriorated allowance for credit losses

-


-


-


-


(136)


-


54,631



Loans charged off:
















Real estate - commercial mortgage

(14,104)


(3,906)


(6,402)


(12,106)


(2,844)


(36,518)


(13,186)



Commercial and industrial

(5,295)


(5,847)


(5,780)


(3,865)


(9,480)


(20,787)


(26,585)



Real estate - residential mortgage

(58)


(394)


(258)


(343)


(55)


(1,053)


(1,472)



Consumer and home equity

(2,212)


(2,527)


(1,885)


(2,193)


(2,179)


(8,817)


(8,490)



Real estate - construction

-


(5,286)


(100)


-


-


(5,386)


-



Leases and other loans(2)

(1,140)


(1,479)


(1,491)


(1,527)


(1,768)


(5,637)


(4,696)



Total loans charged off

(22,809)


(19,439)


(15,916)


(20,034)


(16,326)


(78,198)


(54,429)


Recoveries of loans previously charged off:
















Real estate - commercial mortgage

633


4,307


133


374


199


5,447


603



Commercial and industrial

6,592


3,205


2,628


5,952


1,387


18,377


4,440



Real estate - residential mortgage

230


33


203


174


104


640


472



Consumer and home equity

861


726


899


660


974


3,146


3,357



Real estate - construction

-


47


99


82


47


227


382



Leases and other loans(2)

146


192


240


201


194


780


730



Total recoveries of loans previously charged off

8,462


8,510


4,202


7,443


2,905


28,617


9,984


Net loans charged off

(14,347)


(10,929)


(11,714)


(12,591)


(13,421)


(49,581)


(44,445)


Provision for credit losses(1)

2,551


9,850


9,374


13,112


16,752


34,887


52,122


Balance at end of period

$ 364,462


$ 376,258


$ 377,337


$ 379,677


$ 379,156


$ 364,462


$ 379,156


Net charge-offs to average loans(3)

0.24 %


0.18 %


0.20 %


0.21 %


0.22 %


0.21 %


0.19 %


















Provision for credit losses related to OBS Credit Exposures












Provision for credit losses(1)

$ 397


$ 395


$ (767)


$ 786


$ (27)


$ 811


$ (3,930)


















NON-PERFORMING ASSETS:















Non-accrual loans

$ 153,872


$ 150,137


$ 182,942


$ 162,426


$ 189,293







Loans 90 days past due and accruing

29,924


48,597


29,949


34,367


30,781







Total non-performing loans

183,796


198,734


212,891


196,793


220,074







Other real estate owned

1,365


2,305


2,706


2,193


2,621







Total non-performing assets

$ 185,161


$ 201,039


$ 215,597


$ 198,986


$ 222,695






















NON-PERFORMING LOANS, BY TYPE:















Commercial and industrial

$ 47,756


$ 48,817


$ 45,565


$ 42,913


$ 43,677







Real estate - commercial mortgage

74,981


87,789


90,852


88,081


102,359







Real estate - residential mortgage

45,569


44,689


37,703


46,878


45,901







Consumer and home equity

11,875


12,658


11,109


12,682


14,374







Real estate - construction

2,267


3,461


25,602


3,666


1,746







Leases and other loans(2)

1,348


1,320


2,060


2,573


12,017







Total non-performing loans

$ 183,796


$ 198,734


$ 212,891


$ 196,793


$ 220,074








(1) The sum of these amounts are reflected in the provision for credit losses in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.


(2) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.


(3) Quarterly results are annualized.













FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)
















Explanatory note:

This press release contains supplemental financial information, as detailed below, that has been derived by methods other than GAAP. The Corporation has presented these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Corporation evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation's industry. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP measures, are also useful to investors to evaluate the Corporation's results. Investors should recognize that the Corporation's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure follow:






















Three months ended







Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31







2025


2025


2025


2025


2024

Operating net income available to common shareholders











Net income available to common shareholders


$ 96,408


$ 97,892


$ 96,636


$ 90,425


$ 66,058

Less: Other (1)


(4,989)


(738)


(9)


(122)


(269)

Plus: Gain on acquisition, net of tax


-


-


-




2,689

Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization


5,255


5,255


5,346


6,155


6,155

Plus: Acquisition-related expense


802


-


-


380


9,637

Plus: FDIC special assessment


(95)


-


-


-


-

Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals


2,795


(207)


(270)


(47)


10,001

Less: Tax impact of adjustments


(791)


(905)


(1,064)


(1,337)


(5,360)

Operating net income available to common shareholders (numerator)


$ 99,385


$ 101,297


$ 100,639


$ 95,454


$ 88,911
















Weighted average shares (diluted) (denominator)


182,197


183,349


183,813


184,077


183,867
















Operating net income available to common shareholders, per share (diluted)


$ 0.55


$ 0.55


$ 0.55


$ 0.52


$ 0.48
















Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share











Shareholders' equity


$ 3,490,447


$ 3,413,598


$ 3,329,246


$ 3,274,321


$ 3,197,325

Less: Preferred stock


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets


(612,996)


(618,361)


(623,729)


(629,189)


(635,458)

Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)


$ 2,684,573


$ 2,602,359


$ 2,512,639


$ 2,452,254


$ 2,368,989












Shares outstanding, end of period (denominator)


179,895


180,865


182,379


182,204


182,089












Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share


$ 14.92


$ 14.39


$ 13.78


$ 13.46


$ 13.01
















(1) Includes loan recovery adjustments of $5.0 million and $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2025, respectively, reflected in the provision for credit losses related to a loan acquired in the Acquisition.





































Three months ended







Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31







2025


2025


2025


2025


2024

Operating return on average assets











Net income


$ 98,970


$ 100,454


$ 99,198


$ 92,987


$ 68,620

Less: Other (1)


(4,989)


(738)


(9)


(122)


(269)

Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax


-


-


-


-


2,689

Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization


5,255


5,255


5,346


6,155


6,155

Plus: Acquisition-related expense


802


-


-


380


9,637

Plus: FDIC special assessment


(95)


-


-


-


-

Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals


2,795


(207)


(270)


(47)


10,001

Less: Tax impact of adjustments


(791)


(905)


(1,064)


(1,337)


(5,360)

Operating net income (numerator)


$ 101,947


$ 103,859


$ 103,201


$ 98,016


$ 91,473
















Total average assets


$ 32,013,163


$ 31,924,038


$ 31,901,574


$ 31,971,601


$ 32,098,852

Less: Average net core deposit intangible


(60,726)


(65,999)


(71,282)


(77,039)


(83,173)

Total operating average assets (denominator)


$ 31,952,437


$ 31,858,039


$ 31,830,292


$ 31,894,562


$ 32,015,679
















Operating return on average assets(2)


1.27 %


1.29 %


1.30 %


1.25 %


1.14 %
















Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)







Net income available to common shareholders


$ 96,408


$ 97,892


$ 96,636


$ 90,425


$ 66,058

Less: Other (1)


(4,989)


(738)


(9)


(122)


(269)

Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax


-


-


-


-


2,689

Plus: Intangible amortization



5,365


5,368


5,460


6,269


6,282

Plus: Acquisition-related expense



802


-


-


380


9,637

Plus: FDIC special assessment


(95)


-


-


-



Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals


2,795


(207)


(270)


(47)


10,001

Less: Tax impact of adjustments



(814)


(929)


(1,088)


(1,361)


(5,387)

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (numerator)


$ 99,472


$ 101,386


$ 100,729


$ 95,544


$ 89,011












Average shareholders' equity


$ 3,464,539


$ 3,361,368


$ 3,304,015


$ 3,254,125


$ 3,219,026

Less: Average preferred stock


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)

Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets


(615,600)


(620,986)


(626,383)


(632,254)


(638,507)

Average tangible common shareholders' equity (denominator)


$ 2,656,061


$ 2,547,504


$ 2,484,754


$ 2,428,993


$ 2,387,641












Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2)


14.86 %


15.79 %


16.26 %


15.95 %


14.83 %
















Tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE Ratio)











Shareholders' equity


$ 3,490,447


$ 3,413,598


$ 3,329,246


$ 3,274,321


$ 3,197,325

Less: Preferred stock


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets


(612,996)


(618,361)


(623,729)


(629,189)


(635,458)

Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)


$ 2,684,573


$ 2,602,359


$ 2,512,639


$ 2,452,254


$ 2,368,989
















Total assets


$ 32,118,400


$ 31,995,086


$ 32,040,448


$ 32,132,028


$ 32,071,810

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets


(612,996)


(618,361)


(623,729)


(629,189)


(635,458)

Total tangible assets (denominator)


$ 31,505,404


$ 31,376,725


$ 31,416,719


$ 31,502,839


$ 31,436,352
















Tangible common equity to tangible assets


8.52 %


8.29 %


8.00 %


7.78 %


7.54 %
















(1) Results are annualized.











(2) Includes loan recovery adjustments of $5.0 million and $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2025, respectively, reflected in the provision for credit losses related to a loan acquired in the Acquisition.














Three months ended







Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31







2025


2025


2025


2025


2024

Efficiency ratio













Non-interest expense


$ 212,986


$ 196,574


$ 192,811


$ 189,460


$ 216,615

Less: Acquisition-related expense


(802)


-


-


(380)


(9,637)

Less: FDIC special assessment


95


-


-


-


-

Less: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals


(2,795)


207


270


47


(10,001)

Less: Intangible amortization


(5,365)


(5,368)


(5,460)


(6,269)


(6,282)

Operating non-interest expense (numerator)


$ 204,119


$ 191,413


$ 187,621


$ 182,858


$ 190,695












Net interest income


$ 266,042


$ 264,198


$ 254,921


$ 251,187


$ 253,659

Tax equivalent adjustment


4,416


4,436


4,389


4,340


4,343

Plus: Total non-interest income


69,980


70,407


69,148


67,232


65,924

Less: Other revenue


11


(138)


(9)


(122)


(269)

Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax


-


-


-


-


2,689

Plus: Investment securities (gains) losses, net


-


-


-


2


-

Total revenue (denominator)


$ 340,449


$ 338,903


$ 328,449


$ 322,639


$ 326,346












Efficiency ratio


60.0 %


56.5 %


57.1 %


56.7 %


58.4 %
















Operating non-interest expense to total average assets











Non-interest expense


$ 212,986


$ 196,574


$ 192,811


$ 189,460


$ 216,615

Less: Intangible amortization


(5,365)


(5,368)


(5,460)


(6,269)


(6,282)

Less: Acquisition-related expense


(802)


-


-


(380)


(9,637)

Less: FDIC special assessment


95


-


-


-


-

Less: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals


(2,795)


207


270


47


(10,001)

Operating non-interest expense (numerator)


$ 204,119


$ 191,413


$ 187,621


$ 182,858


$ 190,695
















Total average assets (denominator)


$ 32,013,163


$ 31,924,038


$ 31,901,574


$ 31,971,601


$ 32,098,852
















Operating non-interest expenses to total average assets(1)


2.53 %


2.38 %


2.36 %


2.32 %


2.36 %

(1) Results are annualized.

































Year Ended













Dec 31


Dec 31













2025


2024







Operating net income available to common shareholders











Net income available to common shareholders


$ 381,361


$ 278,495







Less: Other (1)


(5,858)


(1,805)







Plus Gain on acquisition, net of tax


-


(36,996)







Plus: Loss on securities restructuring


-


20,282







Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization


22,010


17,307







Plus: Acquisition-related expense


1,182


37,635







Plus: CECL Day 1 Provision


-


23,444







Less: Gain on sale-leaseback


-


(20,266)







Plus: FDIC special assessment


(95)


940







Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals


2,271


32,038







Less: Tax impact of adjustments


(4,097)


(23,011)







Operating net income available to common shareholders (numerator)


$ 396,774


$ 328,063






















Weighted average shares (diluted) (denominator)


183,289


177,223






















Operating net income available to common shareholders, per share (diluted)


$ 2.16


$ 1.85






















(1) Includes a loan recovery adjustment of $5.6 million in 2025, reflected in the provision for credit losses related to a loan acquired in the Acquisition.

Media Contact: Lacey Dean (717) 735-8688
Investor Contact: Rick Kraemer (717) 327-2567

SOURCE Fulton Financial Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
