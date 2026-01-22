Trip.com Group: Long Weekends Are the New Vacations: How Travellers Are Redefining Time Off in 2026

34% increase in travellers looking to take short vacations

Long weekends are no longer about resting at home, but squeezing in meaningful getaways

SINGAPORE, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Long weekends in 2026 are set to be a time for meaningful getaways, as more travellers look to maximise their public holidays by squeezing in short escapes, whether domestic or abroad. Globally, Trip.com Group is seeing over 34% year-on-year increase in bookings for short trips of four days or less, with growth especially prominent in Europe[1]. Working adults, primarily those aged 25 to 49 years old, are the main drivers of this trend, accounting for more than half of the bookings for short trips of four days or less.

Whether it's over the Good Friday holiday or the Hari Raya break, long weekends are a popular time for quick getaways as holiday-goers can easily make a short trip while only using one to two days of annual leave. In Asia, top-ranked destinations for short trips include major cities like Bangkok, Hong Kong, Seoul and Taipei, while in Europe, travellers are gravitating towards Barcelona, Lisbon, London and Paris for their quick escapes. Domestic travel is preferred especially among travellers from China, Thailand and the Philippines, where cities like Chengdu, Bangkok and Caticlan are the top-booked domestic destinations respectively.

Entertainment tourism continues to thrive, with global audiences flying in and out just to watch their favourite artists live. Kpop concerts such as the Blackpink World Tour 'Deadline' in Hong Kong and SEVENTEEN World Tour in Singapore are among the top attractions booked for short trips by Chinese and Filipino travellers respectively, while the Mayday #5525 Live Tour in Kuala Lumpur is also a top-booked attraction among Singaporean travellers.

Long Weekend Ideas with Trip.Planner

For those looking to book their next long weekend trip with minimal preparation, Trip.Planner, Trip.com Group's one-stop travel planning hub, is able to create a personalised itinerary including flights, hotels and attraction recommendations in less than a minute - down to individual preferences such as solo travel, something adventurous, or a relaxed holiday.

Using Trip.Planner, Trip.com Group has curated three destinations and itineraries - for the fun-loving, the family-friendly, and the quiet - that you can take inspiration for your next long weekend break.

1.For the Fun-Loving: Bangkok, Thailand

It's the trip that finally made it out of the group chat, and the vote goes to Bangkok as your holiday destination this upcoming Hari Raya long weekend in Singapore - for its vibrant nightlife, local cuisine and fun group activities.

Out of ideas? You can get inspiration from Trip.Best, which has top ranking lists for night attractions in Bangkok - down to the best bars and clubs - as well as best things to do in the city.

You can easily add must-visit restaurants or trending events such as concerts that weekend or new openings to your itinerary. Trip Moments also provides first-hand experiences and inspiration from budding creators and the travel community so you don't miss out on travel tips or hidden gems.

2.For the Family-Friendly: Chengdu, China

It's Children's Day in South Korea, and you're thinking of taking your family on a four-day trip to Chengdu to check out the well-loved pandas, while also exploring the sights and sounds of the city.

Planning a family trip may be tricky but Trip.Best makes it easier with data-backed recommendations for top family-friendly attractions to keep your kids entertained, as well as top family-oriented hotels to stay in Chengdu.

You can even get some family travel tips and an estimated budget per person so you can gauge your trip expenses before committing.

Saw something interesting on social media for your upcoming trip? You can easily copy and paste the link into Trip.Planner to add those places into your itinerary!

3.For the Quiet: Nice, France

You're known for spontaneity and booked an impromptu trip to Nice during the Good Friday long weekend in UK to catch a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday demands. It's a solo trip and you're really looking to slow down, recalibrate and appreciate the beauty of nature away from the crowds.

For the serious planners, you can choose to export your itinerary as an excel sheet with full details, or download it as an image to share it with your friends, or simply to save it on your phone for easy reference while on the road.

Where to Travel to the Next Long Weekend?

[1] Based on Trip.com Group's booking data from 1 January to 31 March 2026.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group is on the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

Follow us on: X , Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867307/image_5004521_22482299.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867306/3_day_Bangkok_itinerary.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867305/4_day_Chengdu_itinerary.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867304/3_day_Nice_itinerary.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867207/2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1026638/Trip_com_Group_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/long-weekends-are-the-new-vacations-how-travellers-are-redefining-time-off-in-2026-302667985.html