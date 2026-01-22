Tilray Brands, Inc.: Tilray Medical Strengthens Italian Market Presence with the Launch of Tilray Medical Italia and Expanded Medical Cannabis Portfolio

NEW YORK and SAVONA, Italy, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Medical, a division of Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY) and a global leader in medical cannabis, empowering the therapeutic alliance between patients and healthcare practitioners to make informed individualized health decisions, today announced a strategic update to its medical cannabis operations in Italy with the launch of Tilray Medical Italia, the new name of the entity previously known as FL Group.

The transition to Tilray Medical Italia reflects the Company's continued commitment to building a unified, scalable medical cannabis platform across Europe, while strengthening its presence in one of the region's most important regulated medical markets.

Tilray Medical Italia is expanding its footprint in Italy through a growing portfolio of medical cannabis products authorized by the Italian Ministry of Health and supported by a partnership with Molteni Farmaceutici, one of Italy's leading pharmaceutical companies with deep experience serving hospitals, physicians, and pharmacies across the country.

Rajnish Ohri, President International at Tilray Brands, stated, "Italy remains a strategically important market for Tilray Medical as we continue to build a leading, regulated medical cannabis platform across Europe. The launch of Tilray Medical Italia strengthens our local presence, aligns our operations under a single global medical brand, and reinforces our long-term commitment to supporting patients, physicians, and healthcare systems with high-quality, authorized medical cannabis products."

Strengthening a Regulated Medical Cannabis Platform in Italy

Tilray Medical Italia operates within Italy's established medical cannabis framework, supplying products authorized by the Ministry of Health and distributed through hospital and pharmacy channels in accordance with national regulations. The Company's Italian operations are supported by Tilray's broader European medical infrastructure, including pharmaceutical-grade cultivation, manufacturing, quality assurance, and regulatory expertise developed across multiple federally legal medical cannabis markets.

Through its partnership with Molteni, Tilray Medical Italia continues to support physician education, responsible prescribing, and patient access, while maintaining rigorous standards for product quality, safety, and compliance.

Mr. Ohri continued, "Our collaboration with Molteni enables us to effectively serve the Italian medical community while maintaining the highest standards expected in a regulated pharmaceutical environment. As demand for medical cannabis continues to evolve, Tilray Medical Italia is well positioned to responsibly support the market's development."

Tilray Medical Italia supplies pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis to pharmacies throughout Italy. Products are available by prescription in accordance with Italian Ministry of Health regulations.

To date, Tilray Medical Italia's product portfolio includes:

Medical Cannabis Flower:

Cannabis Flowers THC 25%

Cannabis Flowers THC 18%

Cannabis Flowers THC 9% / CBD 9%



Medical Cannabis Oil:

THC10:CBD10 (25ml)

THC10:CBD10 (100ml)

THC25:CBD25 (25ml)

THC5:CBD20 (25ml)

THC20:CBD6 (25ml)

THC25 (25ml)



These offerings deliver a comprehensive selection of EU-GMP certified therapies designed to meet diverse patient needs.

Part of Tilray Medical's Broader European Strategy

The launch of Tilray Medical Italia follows Tilray's broader strategy to unify its medical cannabis operations under a single global medical business / brand, leveraging shared expertise across Europe and other international markets. Tilray Medical has served over 20 countries with established medical cannabis programs, working closely with regulators, healthcare professionals, and research partners to advance evidence-based cannabinoid therapies.

Tilray Brands remains focused on disciplined, compliant growth in regulated medical markets, with patient safety, scientific integrity, and long-term sustainability at the core of its approach.

About Tilray Medical

Tilray Medical is dedicated to transforming lives and fostering dignity for patients in need through safe and reliable access to a global portfolio of medical cannabis brands, including Tilray, Aphria, Broken Coast, Symbios and Navcora. Tilray grew from being one of the first companies to become an approved licensed producer of medical cannabis in Canada to building the first GMP-certified cannabis production facilities in Europe, first in Portugal and later in Germany. Today, Tilray Medical is one of the largest suppliers of medical cannabis to patients, physicians, hospitals, pharmacies, researchers, and governments, in 20 countries and across five continents.

For more information on Tilray Medical, visit Tilray Medical Europe, Tilray Medical Canada, and Tilray Medical Australia-New Zealand.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

About Molteni Farmaceutici

Molteni Farmaceutici is an Italian pharmaceutical company, a specialty pharma leader in therapeutics solutions for pain management and drug addiction. Founded in 1892 and headquartered in Florence, Italy. With its own Manufacturing, R&D, Regulatory, Supply Chain and Commercial capabilities it is able to serve a broad distribution reach in Europe and across the globe, with operations in over 40 countries.

