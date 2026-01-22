

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a Request for Information regarding labeling and preventing cross-contact of gluten in packaged food.



FDA said it is taking this action as a first step to improve transparency in disclosures of ingredients that impact certain health conditions, such as gluten for those with celiac disease, and other established food allergens.



'Today, we advance the MAHA Strategy's directive by demanding radical transparency in packaged food ingredients that affect health conditions and diet-related allergies,' Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. said. 'Americans deserve clear, reliable information about what's in their food and how it's made. Public input calling for honest labeling will protect consumers, prevent harm, and Make America Healthy Again.'



The agency is seeking information on adverse reactions due to 'ingredients of interest' and on labeling issues or concerns with identifying these on packaged food products in the U.S.



Ingredients of interest are non-wheat gluten containing grains, which are rye, barley and oats.



'People with celiac disease or gluten sensitives have had to tiptoe around food, and are often forced to guess about their food options,' said FDA Commissioner Marty Makary. 'We encourage all stakeholders to share their experiences and data to help us develop policies that will better protect Americans and support healthy food choices.'



FDA said it has received a citizen petition on this matter and has reviewed available data and reports including the most recent reports by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations expert consultation.



The FDA's review of this information indicates that there are several serious data gaps limiting the agency's ability to fully evaluate the public health importance of these ingredients which includes limited U.S. data on adverse reactions to ingredients such as rye, barley and oats.



