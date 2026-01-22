

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McCormick & Co. (MKC) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $226.6 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $215.2 million, or $0.80 per share, last year.



Excluding items, McCormick & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $230.9 million or $0.86 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to $1.850 billion from $1.798 billion last year.



McCormick & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $226.6 Mln. vs. $215.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.84 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue: $1.850 Bln vs. $1.798 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News