

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, McCormick & Co., Inc. (MKC) initiated its adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026.



The company said the outlook reflects meaningful contributions from the acquisition of a controlling interest in McCormick de Mexico, which closed on January 2, 2026.



For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.05 to $3.13 per share on net sales growth of 13 to 17 percent, with organic constant currency sales growth of 1 to 3 percent.



On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $3.20 per share on net sales growth of 14.63 percent to $7.84 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The Company expects foreign currency rates to favorably impact net sales by 1%, and adjusted earnings per share by 1%.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News