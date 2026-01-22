Inventus Mining Corp.: Inventus Continues Expanding Flat Surface Gold Mineralization at the Pardo "River of Gold" Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Inventus Mining Corp. (TSXV:IVS) ("Inventus" or the "Company")is pleased to provide recent drilling results at its 100%-owned Pardo "River of Gold" Project, located 65 km northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.
Highlights
Phase 2 drilling expands flat surface gold mineralization with highlights of:
6.1 gpt gold over 1.58 m
4.6 gpt gold over 1.50 m
4.4 gpt gold over 1.81 m
Grade-control drilling defines additional bulk sample site with highlights of:
5.6 gpt gold over 1.47 m
4.7 gpt gold over 1.60 m
4.3 gpt gold over 1.72 m
Drilling is ongoing with results pending from 40 holes:
26 holes completed in 2026
14 holes completed at the end of 2025
10,128-tonne Trench 1 bulk sampling processing scheduled to begin January 27th, 2026
10,000-tonne Trench 1 North bulk sample extraction underway
Why this matters for Investors
Drilling and bulk sampling at Pardo are advancing multiple value-creation milestones in parallel. These programs are focused on delivering an initial resource estimate, with drilling confirming continuity of gold mineralization and bulk sampling validating grades, providing a glimpse at mine feasibility, and generating operational cash flow to further de-risk the project. Near-term catalysts include additional drill results, bulk sample processing results, and technical studies including heap-leach processing and ore-sorting.
Drilling Update
Phase 2 drilling continues to expand the flat and shallow gold mineralization to the West and North at depths of 4 to 30 metres with intersections of 6.1 gpt gold over 1.58 metres, 4.6 gpt gold over 1.5 metres and 4.4 gpt gold over 1.81 metres (Figure 1). A total of 68 drill holes are reported for 1,401 metres of drilling with result highlights provided in Table 1 and drill hole details in Table 2. Drilling is now focused on the southeast to continue testing the lateral continuity of gold mineralization (Figure 1).
Phase 2 drilling is conducted at 30- to 60-metre step-outs to identify and confirm gold mineralization within the target layer. Subsequent infill drilling at 15-metre spacing will be used to better define the gold grade, and lastly, grade-control drilling is completed at 7.5-metre centres prior to extraction. This staged drilling approach is directly tied to the ongoing bulk sampling program, and the target range of grade for the unit remains at 2.5 to 3.5 gpt gold.
Bulk Sampling Update
Bulk sample operations at the Trench 1 North pit are underway. Waste material, which is a few metres thick and overlies the gold mineralization, is currently being removed. Once exposed, the mineralized material will be extracted, crushed on site, and hauled to McEwen's Stock mill for processing.
The Trench 1 bulk sample, comprising 10,128 tonnes and currently stockpiled at the mill, is scheduled for processing on January 27, 2026.
In addition, 13 grade-control drill holes were completed on the West side of the Trench 1 bulk sample site to define an additional bulk sample area (Figure 1). These holes returned strong near-surface intercepts within 10 metres of surface, including 5.6 g/t gold over 1.47 metres, 4.7 g/t gold over 1.60 metres, and 4.3 g/t gold over 1.72 metres. Additional details of this bulk sample site and its extraction will be provided when available.
Wesley Whymark, President and Head of Exploration, comments: "Bulk sampling and resource drilling are off to a strong start in 2026, and we are delivering on all fronts. Drilling to expand and define the extents of gold mineralization is progressing steadily in advance of our initial resource estimate and an additional bulk sample is advancing in parallel to validate grade assumptions, provide a glimpse at mine feasibility, and generate operational cash flow. With multiple catalysts unfolding, we look forward to reporting our upcoming results."
For further information visit www.inventusmining.com, or contact:
Mr. Wesley Whymark
President, Head of Exploration and Director
Inventus Mining Corp.
E-mail: wesley@inventusmining.com
Phone: 705-822-3005
Mr. Ed Baer
Investor Relations
Inventus Mining
Phone: 416-804-0512
Social Media Accounts
X
YouTube
Figure 1. Plan map illustrating the gold grade (gpt Au) of the approximately 2-metre-thick gold-bearing reef at the Pardo project with Lidar background. Holes with reported assays illustrated in red and pending results green.
Table 1. Phase 2 and Grade-Control Drilling Assay Highlights.
Drill Hole
From (Metres)
To (Metres)
Interval1
(Metres)
Gold Grade (gpt)
PD-25-91
27.30
29.64
2.34
1.6
PD-25-92
30.90
32.40
1.50
4.6
Including
31.90
32.40
0.50
13.1
PD-25-93
30.04
33.00
2.96
0.4
PD-25-119
11.64
13.22
1.58
6.1
Including
12.02
12.46
0.44
20.0
PD-25-120
9.69
11.23
1.54
2.1
Including
10.74
11.23
0.49
6.1
PD-25-121
6.90
8.45
1.55
2.3
Including
6.90
7.40
0.50
3.6
PD-25-122
6.66
10.41
3.75
0.6
PD-25-124
7.49
9.30
1.81
4.4
Including
8.40
8.75
0.35
21.0
PD-25-127
7.37
9.43
2.06
1.4
Including
8.37
8.75
0.38
3.8
PD-25-128
7.50
9.45
1.95
2.4
Including
8.00
8.50
0.50
4.3
PD-25-130
5.30
6.75
1.45
2.2
Including
6.30
6.75
0.45
6.2
PD-25-133
6.06
7.73
1.67
1.1
PD-25-137
4.15
5.40
1.25
2.1
Including
5.00
5.40
0.40
6.2
PD-25-142
16.47
18.88
2.41
1.0
Including
18.42
18.88
0.46
2.7
PD-25-143
10.12
11.60
1.48
1.2
PD-25-148
10.10
11.68
1.58
1.7
Including
11.10
11.68
0.58
4.4
PD-25-147
15.72
17.22
1.50
1.5
Including
16.72
17.22
0.50
3.0
PD-25-150
15.80
17.51
1.71
1.2
Including
17.17
17.51
0.34
2.9
PD-25-152
8.69
9.91
1.22
2.1
Including
9.45
9.91
0.46
5.1
PD-25-155
10.45
11.98
1.53
2.2
Including
10.95
11.47
0.52
4.2
TR1-25-126
8.00
9.33
1.33
3.0
Including
8.83
9.33
0.50
6.4
TR1-25-127
8.49
10.07
1.58
2.4
Including
9.37
9.75
0.38
9.1
TR1-25-128
8.78
10.75
1.97
1.3
Including
10.21
10.75
0.54
3.4
TR1-25-129
8.53
10.18
1.65
1.1
Including
9.73
10.18
0.45
2.6
TR1-25-130
9.02
10.45
1.43
2.1
Including
9.94
10.45
0.51
3.2
TR1-25-131
8.96
10.43
1.47
5.6
Including
9.83
10.43
0.60
13.4
TR1-25-132
9.45
11.17
1.72
4.3
Including
9.80
10.17
0.37
12.7
TR1-25-133
9.02
10.39
1.37
1.1
Including
9.52
10.03
0.51
2.5
TR1-25-134
9.30
10.72
1.42
2.3
Including
9.80
10.20
0.40
5.6
TR1-25-135
9.47
11.00
1.53
3.8
Including
9.80
10.54
0.74
7.5
Including
10.15
10.54
0.39
11.6
TR1-25-136
9.41
11.01
1.60
4.7
Including
10.06
10.56
0.50
14.1
TR1-25-137
7.90
9.20
1.30
1.0
Including
8.70
9.20
0.50
2.1
TR1-25-138
9.73
11.41
1.68
1.2
1Interval width is approximate true thickness. Mineralization has a flat to 5-degree dip, and all holes were drilled vertically with an inclination of -90 degrees.
Table 2. Details of phase 2 and grade-control drill hole locations reported.
Drill Hole
Inclination (Degrees)
Length (Metres)
Easting (UTM)
Northing (UTM)
PD-25-91
-90
34.00
555989
5183560
PD-25-92
-90
40.00
556021
5183563
PD-25-93
-90
36.50
556049
5183559
PD-25-94
-90
28.00
555987
5183587
PD-25-95
-90
25.30
556006
5183583
PD-25-96
-90
19.50
555991
5183642
PD-25-97
-90
28.00
556051
5183590
PD-25-98
-90
46.00
555931
5183522
PD-25-99
-90
61.50
555873
5183527
PD-25-100
-90
35.00
555792
5183563
PD-25-101
-90
35.50
555798
5183504
PD-25-102
-90
35.50
555800
5183471
PD-25-103
-90
38.50
555803
5183444
PD-25-104
-90
43.00
555832
5183501
PD-25-105
-90
46.00
555831
5183476
PD-25-106
-90
49.00
555833
5183444
PD-25-107
-90
55.00
555868
5183415
PD-25-108
-90
36.00
555955
5183555
PD-25-109
-90
19.00
556123
5183598
PD-25-110
-90
17.50
556155
5183602
PD-25-111
-90
16.00
556174
5183570
PD-25-112
-90
22.00
556144
5183571
PD-25-113
-90
20.50
556141
5183543
PD-25-114
-90
16.00
556175
5183545
PD-25-115
-90
16.00
556172
5183513
PD-25-116
-90
16.00
556153
5183479
PD-25-117
-90
19.00
556148
5183454
PD-25-118
-90
13.00
556181
5183455
PD-25-119
-90
17.50
556149
5183425
PD-25-120
-90
16.00
556150
5183394
PD-25-121
-90
11.50
556112
5183267
PD-25-122
-90
13.00
556090
5183271
PD-25-123
-90
10.00
556087
5183234
PD-25-124
-90
10.5.0
556117
5183211
PD-25-125
-90
10.00
556089
5183214
PD-25-126
-90
13.00
556065
5183210
PD-25-127
-90
8.50
556066
5183191
PD-25-128
-90
11.50
556115
5183190
PD-25-129
-90
11.50
556110
5183166
PD-25-130
-90
9.30
556088
5183166
PD-25-131
-90
10.00
556047
5183163
PD-25-132
-90
13.00
556049
5183143
PD-25-133
-90
8.60
556086
5183143
PD-25-134
-90
13.66
556134
5183137
PD-25-135
-90
14.50
556136
5183111
PD-25-136
-90
10.00
556109
5183125
PD-25-137
-90
7.00
556076
5183113
PD-25-138
-90
10.00
556053
5183105
PD-25-139
-90
16.00
556025
5183106
PD-25-140
-90
13.00
556018
5183075
PD-25-141
-90
8.55
556049
5183076
PD-25-142
-90
22.00
556243
5183364
PD-25-143
-90
14.50
556295
5183357
PD-25-144
-90
13.00
556320
5183356
PD-25-145
-90
13.00
556288
5183381
PD-25-146
-90
14.50
556311
5183398
PD-25-147
-90
20.50
556253
5183389
PD-25-148
-90
13.00
556300
5183430
PD-25-149
-90
13.00
556277
5183429
PD-25-150
-90
19.00
556250
5183415
PD-25-151
-90
19.00
556244
5183435
PD-25-152
-90
11.50
556277
5183460
PD-25-153
-90
17.50
556311
5183318
PD-25-154
-90
14.50
556315
5183299
PD-25-155
-90
17.50
556290
5183317
PD-25-156
-90
14.50
556293
5183297
PD-25-157
-90
16.00
556294
5183271
PD-25-158
-90
14.50
556264
5183296
TR1-25-126
-90
12.30
556352
5183334
TR1-25-127
-90
11.50
556345
5183337
TR1-25-128
-90
13.00
556344
5183345
TR1-25-129
-90
11.50
556350
5183349
TR1-25-130
-90
13.00
556349
5183361
TR1-25-131
-90
13.00
556344
5183354
TR1-25-132
-90
13.00
556343
5183363
TR1-25-133
-90
13.00
556349
5183368
TR1-25-134
-90
11.50
556343
5183371
TR1-25-135
-90
13.00
556349
5183375
TR1-25-136
-90
14.00
556349
5183382
TR1-25-137
-90
11.50
556356
5183385
TR1-25-138
-90
13.00
556343
5183378
About Inventus Mining Corp.
Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. We have a 100% interest in our principal assets the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project, located northeast of Sudbury. The Pardo Gold Project is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery in North America. Inventus has approximately 207.8 million common shares outstanding.
Qualified Person
The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this news release is Inventus' President and Head of Exploration, Wesley Whymark, P.Geo., who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of the Company.
Technical Information
Drill core samples collected by Inventus and described in this news release were subject to robust QA/QC protocols. PQ Size drill core was placed in core boxes by the contracted drill crew and then transported by Inventus personnel to a secure processing facility in Sudbury, Ontario. The core was then reviewed with core metreage blocks checked to verify core integrity, recovery and geologically logged with samples marked. Whole core samples were then photographed and inserted into a clean plastic bag with a sample tag. Certified reference materials were inserted into the sample stream at a rate of no less than 10%. Samples were then transported in secure sealed bags with security tags for preparation and assay by MSA Labs in Val d'Or, Quebec. All samples reported were crushed in their entirety to 80% passing 2 mm. A subsample comprising 2 kg was riffle split and pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns (-200 mesh). The 2kg pulverized subsample is then riffle split into one 300- to 500-g jar for gold analysis by PhotonAssay. MSA Labs is an ISO 17025:2017 accredited geochemical testing laboratory.
Forward-Looking Statements
This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "if", "yet", "potential", "undetermined", "objective", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to the failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
Neither TSX venture exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX venture exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE: Inventus Mining Corp.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/inventus-continues-expanding-flat-surface-gold-mineralization-at-the-pardo-%22river-1129907