WKN: A2AJVY | ISIN: CA4612172003 | Ticker-Symbol: 3GIA
Frankfurt
22.01.26 | 08:04
0,193 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INVENTUS MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INVENTUS MINING CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
22.01.2026 13:02 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Inventus Mining Corp.: Inventus Continues Expanding Flat Surface Gold Mineralization at the Pardo "River of Gold" Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Inventus Mining Corp. (TSXV:IVS) ("Inventus" or the "Company")is pleased to provide recent drilling results at its 100%-owned Pardo "River of Gold" Project, located 65 km northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

Highlights

  • Phase 2 drilling expands flat surface gold mineralization with highlights of:

    • 6.1 gpt gold over 1.58 m

    • 4.6 gpt gold over 1.50 m

    • 4.4 gpt gold over 1.81 m

  • Grade-control drilling defines additional bulk sample site with highlights of:

    • 5.6 gpt gold over 1.47 m

    • 4.7 gpt gold over 1.60 m

    • 4.3 gpt gold over 1.72 m

  • Drilling is ongoing with results pending from 40 holes:

    • 26 holes completed in 2026

    • 14 holes completed at the end of 2025

  • 10,128-tonne Trench 1 bulk sampling processing scheduled to begin January 27th, 2026

  • 10,000-tonne Trench 1 North bulk sample extraction underway

Why this matters for Investors

Drilling and bulk sampling at Pardo are advancing multiple value-creation milestones in parallel. These programs are focused on delivering an initial resource estimate, with drilling confirming continuity of gold mineralization and bulk sampling validating grades, providing a glimpse at mine feasibility, and generating operational cash flow to further de-risk the project. Near-term catalysts include additional drill results, bulk sample processing results, and technical studies including heap-leach processing and ore-sorting.

Drilling Update

Phase 2 drilling continues to expand the flat and shallow gold mineralization to the West and North at depths of 4 to 30 metres with intersections of 6.1 gpt gold over 1.58 metres, 4.6 gpt gold over 1.5 metres and 4.4 gpt gold over 1.81 metres (Figure 1). A total of 68 drill holes are reported for 1,401 metres of drilling with result highlights provided in Table 1 and drill hole details in Table 2. Drilling is now focused on the southeast to continue testing the lateral continuity of gold mineralization (Figure 1).

Phase 2 drilling is conducted at 30- to 60-metre step-outs to identify and confirm gold mineralization within the target layer. Subsequent infill drilling at 15-metre spacing will be used to better define the gold grade, and lastly, grade-control drilling is completed at 7.5-metre centres prior to extraction. This staged drilling approach is directly tied to the ongoing bulk sampling program, and the target range of grade for the unit remains at 2.5 to 3.5 gpt gold.

Bulk Sampling Update

Bulk sample operations at the Trench 1 North pit are underway. Waste material, which is a few metres thick and overlies the gold mineralization, is currently being removed. Once exposed, the mineralized material will be extracted, crushed on site, and hauled to McEwen's Stock mill for processing.

The Trench 1 bulk sample, comprising 10,128 tonnes and currently stockpiled at the mill, is scheduled for processing on January 27, 2026.

In addition, 13 grade-control drill holes were completed on the West side of the Trench 1 bulk sample site to define an additional bulk sample area (Figure 1). These holes returned strong near-surface intercepts within 10 metres of surface, including 5.6 g/t gold over 1.47 metres, 4.7 g/t gold over 1.60 metres, and 4.3 g/t gold over 1.72 metres. Additional details of this bulk sample site and its extraction will be provided when available.

Wesley Whymark, President and Head of Exploration, comments: "Bulk sampling and resource drilling are off to a strong start in 2026, and we are delivering on all fronts. Drilling to expand and define the extents of gold mineralization is progressing steadily in advance of our initial resource estimate and an additional bulk sample is advancing in parallel to validate grade assumptions, provide a glimpse at mine feasibility, and generate operational cash flow. With multiple catalysts unfolding, we look forward to reporting our upcoming results."

For further information visit www.inventusmining.com, or contact:

Mr. Wesley Whymark
President, Head of Exploration and Director
Inventus Mining Corp.
E-mail: wesley@inventusmining.com
Phone: 705-822-3005

Mr. Ed Baer
Investor Relations
Inventus Mining
Phone: 416-804-0512

Social Media Accounts

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Figure 1. Plan map illustrating the gold grade (gpt Au) of the approximately 2-metre-thick gold-bearing reef at the Pardo project with Lidar background. Holes with reported assays illustrated in red and pending results green.

Table 1. Phase 2 and Grade-Control Drilling Assay Highlights.

Drill Hole

From (Metres)

To (Metres)

Interval1

(Metres)

Gold Grade (gpt)

PD-25-91

27.30

29.64

2.34

1.6

PD-25-92

30.90

32.40

1.50

4.6

Including

31.90

32.40

0.50

13.1

PD-25-93

30.04

33.00

2.96

0.4

PD-25-119

11.64

13.22

1.58

6.1

Including

12.02

12.46

0.44

20.0

PD-25-120

9.69

11.23

1.54

2.1

Including

10.74

11.23

0.49

6.1

PD-25-121

6.90

8.45

1.55

2.3

Including

6.90

7.40

0.50

3.6

PD-25-122

6.66

10.41

3.75

0.6

PD-25-124

7.49

9.30

1.81

4.4

Including

8.40

8.75

0.35

21.0

PD-25-127

7.37

9.43

2.06

1.4

Including

8.37

8.75

0.38

3.8

PD-25-128

7.50

9.45

1.95

2.4

Including

8.00

8.50

0.50

4.3

PD-25-130

5.30

6.75

1.45

2.2

Including

6.30

6.75

0.45

6.2

PD-25-133

6.06

7.73

1.67

1.1

PD-25-137

4.15

5.40

1.25

2.1

Including

5.00

5.40

0.40

6.2

PD-25-142

16.47

18.88

2.41

1.0

Including

18.42

18.88

0.46

2.7

PD-25-143

10.12

11.60

1.48

1.2

PD-25-148

10.10

11.68

1.58

1.7

Including

11.10

11.68

0.58

4.4

PD-25-147

15.72

17.22

1.50

1.5

Including

16.72

17.22

0.50

3.0

PD-25-150

15.80

17.51

1.71

1.2

Including

17.17

17.51

0.34

2.9

PD-25-152

8.69

9.91

1.22

2.1

Including

9.45

9.91

0.46

5.1

PD-25-155

10.45

11.98

1.53

2.2

Including

10.95

11.47

0.52

4.2

TR1-25-126

8.00

9.33

1.33

3.0

Including

8.83

9.33

0.50

6.4

TR1-25-127

8.49

10.07

1.58

2.4

Including

9.37

9.75

0.38

9.1

TR1-25-128

8.78

10.75

1.97

1.3

Including

10.21

10.75

0.54

3.4

TR1-25-129

8.53

10.18

1.65

1.1

Including

9.73

10.18

0.45

2.6

TR1-25-130

9.02

10.45

1.43

2.1

Including

9.94

10.45

0.51

3.2

TR1-25-131

8.96

10.43

1.47

5.6

Including

9.83

10.43

0.60

13.4

TR1-25-132

9.45

11.17

1.72

4.3

Including

9.80

10.17

0.37

12.7

TR1-25-133

9.02

10.39

1.37

1.1

Including

9.52

10.03

0.51

2.5

TR1-25-134

9.30

10.72

1.42

2.3

Including

9.80

10.20

0.40

5.6

TR1-25-135

9.47

11.00

1.53

3.8

Including

9.80

10.54

0.74

7.5

Including

10.15

10.54

0.39

11.6

TR1-25-136

9.41

11.01

1.60

4.7

Including

10.06

10.56

0.50

14.1

TR1-25-137

7.90

9.20

1.30

1.0

Including

8.70

9.20

0.50

2.1

TR1-25-138

9.73

11.41

1.68

1.2

1Interval width is approximate true thickness. Mineralization has a flat to 5-degree dip, and all holes were drilled vertically with an inclination of -90 degrees.

Table 2. Details of phase 2 and grade-control drill hole locations reported.

Drill Hole

Inclination (Degrees)

Length (Metres)

Easting (UTM)

Northing (UTM)

PD-25-91

-90

34.00

555989

5183560

PD-25-92

-90

40.00

556021

5183563

PD-25-93

-90

36.50

556049

5183559

PD-25-94

-90

28.00

555987

5183587

PD-25-95

-90

25.30

556006

5183583

PD-25-96

-90

19.50

555991

5183642

PD-25-97

-90

28.00

556051

5183590

PD-25-98

-90

46.00

555931

5183522

PD-25-99

-90

61.50

555873

5183527

PD-25-100

-90

35.00

555792

5183563

PD-25-101

-90

35.50

555798

5183504

PD-25-102

-90

35.50

555800

5183471

PD-25-103

-90

38.50

555803

5183444

PD-25-104

-90

43.00

555832

5183501

PD-25-105

-90

46.00

555831

5183476

PD-25-106

-90

49.00

555833

5183444

PD-25-107

-90

55.00

555868

5183415

PD-25-108

-90

36.00

555955

5183555

PD-25-109

-90

19.00

556123

5183598

PD-25-110

-90

17.50

556155

5183602

PD-25-111

-90

16.00

556174

5183570

PD-25-112

-90

22.00

556144

5183571

PD-25-113

-90

20.50

556141

5183543

PD-25-114

-90

16.00

556175

5183545

PD-25-115

-90

16.00

556172

5183513

PD-25-116

-90

16.00

556153

5183479

PD-25-117

-90

19.00

556148

5183454

PD-25-118

-90

13.00

556181

5183455

PD-25-119

-90

17.50

556149

5183425

PD-25-120

-90

16.00

556150

5183394

PD-25-121

-90

11.50

556112

5183267

PD-25-122

-90

13.00

556090

5183271

PD-25-123

-90

10.00

556087

5183234

PD-25-124

-90

10.5.0

556117

5183211

PD-25-125

-90

10.00

556089

5183214

PD-25-126

-90

13.00

556065

5183210

PD-25-127

-90

8.50

556066

5183191

PD-25-128

-90

11.50

556115

5183190

PD-25-129

-90

11.50

556110

5183166

PD-25-130

-90

9.30

556088

5183166

PD-25-131

-90

10.00

556047

5183163

PD-25-132

-90

13.00

556049

5183143

PD-25-133

-90

8.60

556086

5183143

PD-25-134

-90

13.66

556134

5183137

PD-25-135

-90

14.50

556136

5183111

PD-25-136

-90

10.00

556109

5183125

PD-25-137

-90

7.00

556076

5183113

PD-25-138

-90

10.00

556053

5183105

PD-25-139

-90

16.00

556025

5183106

PD-25-140

-90

13.00

556018

5183075

PD-25-141

-90

8.55

556049

5183076

PD-25-142

-90

22.00

556243

5183364

PD-25-143

-90

14.50

556295

5183357

PD-25-144

-90

13.00

556320

5183356

PD-25-145

-90

13.00

556288

5183381

PD-25-146

-90

14.50

556311

5183398

PD-25-147

-90

20.50

556253

5183389

PD-25-148

-90

13.00

556300

5183430

PD-25-149

-90

13.00

556277

5183429

PD-25-150

-90

19.00

556250

5183415

PD-25-151

-90

19.00

556244

5183435

PD-25-152

-90

11.50

556277

5183460

PD-25-153

-90

17.50

556311

5183318

PD-25-154

-90

14.50

556315

5183299

PD-25-155

-90

17.50

556290

5183317

PD-25-156

-90

14.50

556293

5183297

PD-25-157

-90

16.00

556294

5183271

PD-25-158

-90

14.50

556264

5183296

TR1-25-126

-90

12.30

556352

5183334

TR1-25-127

-90

11.50

556345

5183337

TR1-25-128

-90

13.00

556344

5183345

TR1-25-129

-90

11.50

556350

5183349

TR1-25-130

-90

13.00

556349

5183361

TR1-25-131

-90

13.00

556344

5183354

TR1-25-132

-90

13.00

556343

5183363

TR1-25-133

-90

13.00

556349

5183368

TR1-25-134

-90

11.50

556343

5183371

TR1-25-135

-90

13.00

556349

5183375

TR1-25-136

-90

14.00

556349

5183382

TR1-25-137

-90

11.50

556356

5183385

TR1-25-138

-90

13.00

556343

5183378

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. We have a 100% interest in our principal assets the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project, located northeast of Sudbury. The Pardo Gold Project is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery in North America. Inventus has approximately 207.8 million common shares outstanding.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this news release is Inventus' President and Head of Exploration, Wesley Whymark, P.Geo., who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of the Company.

Technical Information

Drill core samples collected by Inventus and described in this news release were subject to robust QA/QC protocols. PQ Size drill core was placed in core boxes by the contracted drill crew and then transported by Inventus personnel to a secure processing facility in Sudbury, Ontario. The core was then reviewed with core metreage blocks checked to verify core integrity, recovery and geologically logged with samples marked. Whole core samples were then photographed and inserted into a clean plastic bag with a sample tag. Certified reference materials were inserted into the sample stream at a rate of no less than 10%. Samples were then transported in secure sealed bags with security tags for preparation and assay by MSA Labs in Val d'Or, Quebec. All samples reported were crushed in their entirety to 80% passing 2 mm. A subsample comprising 2 kg was riffle split and pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns (-200 mesh). The 2kg pulverized subsample is then riffle split into one 300- to 500-g jar for gold analysis by PhotonAssay. MSA Labs is an ISO 17025:2017 accredited geochemical testing laboratory.

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "if", "yet", "potential", "undetermined", "objective", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to the failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither TSX venture exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX venture exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Inventus Mining Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/inventus-continues-expanding-flat-surface-gold-mineralization-at-the-pardo-%22river-1129907

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
