Inventus Mining Corp.: Inventus Continues Expanding Flat Surface Gold Mineralization at the Pardo "River of Gold" Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Inventus Mining Corp. (TSXV:IVS) ("Inventus" or the "Company")is pleased to provide recent drilling results at its 100%-owned Pardo "River of Gold" Project, located 65 km northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

Highlights

Phase 2 drilling expands flat surface gold mineralization with highlights of: 6.1 gpt gold over 1.58 m 4.6 gpt gold over 1.50 m 4.4 gpt gold over 1.81 m



Grade-control drilling defines additional bulk sample site with highlights of: 5.6 gpt gold over 1.47 m 4.7 gpt gold over 1.60 m 4.3 gpt gold over 1.72 m



Drilling is ongoing with results pending from 40 holes: 26 holes completed in 2026 14 holes completed at the end of 2025



10,128-tonne Trench 1 bulk sampling processing scheduled to begin January 27th, 2026

10,000-tonne Trench 1 North bulk sample extraction underway

Why this matters for Investors

Drilling and bulk sampling at Pardo are advancing multiple value-creation milestones in parallel. These programs are focused on delivering an initial resource estimate, with drilling confirming continuity of gold mineralization and bulk sampling validating grades, providing a glimpse at mine feasibility, and generating operational cash flow to further de-risk the project. Near-term catalysts include additional drill results, bulk sample processing results, and technical studies including heap-leach processing and ore-sorting.

Drilling Update

Phase 2 drilling continues to expand the flat and shallow gold mineralization to the West and North at depths of 4 to 30 metres with intersections of 6.1 gpt gold over 1.58 metres, 4.6 gpt gold over 1.5 metres and 4.4 gpt gold over 1.81 metres (Figure 1). A total of 68 drill holes are reported for 1,401 metres of drilling with result highlights provided in Table 1 and drill hole details in Table 2. Drilling is now focused on the southeast to continue testing the lateral continuity of gold mineralization (Figure 1).

Phase 2 drilling is conducted at 30- to 60-metre step-outs to identify and confirm gold mineralization within the target layer. Subsequent infill drilling at 15-metre spacing will be used to better define the gold grade, and lastly, grade-control drilling is completed at 7.5-metre centres prior to extraction. This staged drilling approach is directly tied to the ongoing bulk sampling program, and the target range of grade for the unit remains at 2.5 to 3.5 gpt gold.

Bulk Sampling Update

Bulk sample operations at the Trench 1 North pit are underway. Waste material, which is a few metres thick and overlies the gold mineralization, is currently being removed. Once exposed, the mineralized material will be extracted, crushed on site, and hauled to McEwen's Stock mill for processing.

The Trench 1 bulk sample, comprising 10,128 tonnes and currently stockpiled at the mill, is scheduled for processing on January 27, 2026.

In addition, 13 grade-control drill holes were completed on the West side of the Trench 1 bulk sample site to define an additional bulk sample area (Figure 1). These holes returned strong near-surface intercepts within 10 metres of surface, including 5.6 g/t gold over 1.47 metres, 4.7 g/t gold over 1.60 metres, and 4.3 g/t gold over 1.72 metres. Additional details of this bulk sample site and its extraction will be provided when available.

Wesley Whymark, President and Head of Exploration, comments: "Bulk sampling and resource drilling are off to a strong start in 2026, and we are delivering on all fronts. Drilling to expand and define the extents of gold mineralization is progressing steadily in advance of our initial resource estimate and an additional bulk sample is advancing in parallel to validate grade assumptions, provide a glimpse at mine feasibility, and generate operational cash flow. With multiple catalysts unfolding, we look forward to reporting our upcoming results."

For further information visit www.inventusmining.com, or contact:

Mr. Wesley Whymark

President, Head of Exploration and Director

Inventus Mining Corp.

E-mail: wesley@inventusmining.com

Phone: 705-822-3005

Mr. Ed Baer

Investor Relations

Inventus Mining

Phone: 416-804-0512

Social Media Accounts

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Figure 1. Plan map illustrating the gold grade (gpt Au) of the approximately 2-metre-thick gold-bearing reef at the Pardo project with Lidar background. Holes with reported assays illustrated in red and pending results green.

Table 1. Phase 2 and Grade-Control Drilling Assay Highlights.

Drill Hole From (Metres) To (Metres) Interval1 (Metres) Gold Grade (gpt) PD-25-91 27.30 29.64 2.34 1.6 PD-25-92 30.90 32.40 1.50 4.6 Including 31.90 32.40 0.50 13.1 PD-25-93 30.04 33.00 2.96 0.4 PD-25-119 11.64 13.22 1.58 6.1 Including 12.02 12.46 0.44 20.0 PD-25-120 9.69 11.23 1.54 2.1 Including 10.74 11.23 0.49 6.1 PD-25-121 6.90 8.45 1.55 2.3 Including 6.90 7.40 0.50 3.6 PD-25-122 6.66 10.41 3.75 0.6 PD-25-124 7.49 9.30 1.81 4.4 Including 8.40 8.75 0.35 21.0 PD-25-127 7.37 9.43 2.06 1.4 Including 8.37 8.75 0.38 3.8 PD-25-128 7.50 9.45 1.95 2.4 Including 8.00 8.50 0.50 4.3 PD-25-130 5.30 6.75 1.45 2.2 Including 6.30 6.75 0.45 6.2 PD-25-133 6.06 7.73 1.67 1.1 PD-25-137 4.15 5.40 1.25 2.1 Including 5.00 5.40 0.40 6.2 PD-25-142 16.47 18.88 2.41 1.0 Including 18.42 18.88 0.46 2.7 PD-25-143 10.12 11.60 1.48 1.2 PD-25-148 10.10 11.68 1.58 1.7 Including 11.10 11.68 0.58 4.4 PD-25-147 15.72 17.22 1.50 1.5 Including 16.72 17.22 0.50 3.0 PD-25-150 15.80 17.51 1.71 1.2 Including 17.17 17.51 0.34 2.9 PD-25-152 8.69 9.91 1.22 2.1 Including 9.45 9.91 0.46 5.1 PD-25-155 10.45 11.98 1.53 2.2 Including 10.95 11.47 0.52 4.2 TR1-25-126 8.00 9.33 1.33 3.0 Including 8.83 9.33 0.50 6.4 TR1-25-127 8.49 10.07 1.58 2.4 Including 9.37 9.75 0.38 9.1 TR1-25-128 8.78 10.75 1.97 1.3 Including 10.21 10.75 0.54 3.4 TR1-25-129 8.53 10.18 1.65 1.1 Including 9.73 10.18 0.45 2.6 TR1-25-130 9.02 10.45 1.43 2.1 Including 9.94 10.45 0.51 3.2 TR1-25-131 8.96 10.43 1.47 5.6 Including 9.83 10.43 0.60 13.4 TR1-25-132 9.45 11.17 1.72 4.3 Including 9.80 10.17 0.37 12.7 TR1-25-133 9.02 10.39 1.37 1.1 Including 9.52 10.03 0.51 2.5 TR1-25-134 9.30 10.72 1.42 2.3 Including 9.80 10.20 0.40 5.6 TR1-25-135 9.47 11.00 1.53 3.8 Including 9.80 10.54 0.74 7.5 Including 10.15 10.54 0.39 11.6 TR1-25-136 9.41 11.01 1.60 4.7 Including 10.06 10.56 0.50 14.1 TR1-25-137 7.90 9.20 1.30 1.0 Including 8.70 9.20 0.50 2.1 TR1-25-138 9.73 11.41 1.68 1.2

1Interval width is approximate true thickness. Mineralization has a flat to 5-degree dip, and all holes were drilled vertically with an inclination of -90 degrees.

Table 2. Details of phase 2 and grade-control drill hole locations reported.

Drill Hole Inclination (Degrees) Length (Metres) Easting (UTM) Northing (UTM) PD-25-91 -90 34.00 555989 5183560 PD-25-92 -90 40.00 556021 5183563 PD-25-93 -90 36.50 556049 5183559 PD-25-94 -90 28.00 555987 5183587 PD-25-95 -90 25.30 556006 5183583 PD-25-96 -90 19.50 555991 5183642 PD-25-97 -90 28.00 556051 5183590 PD-25-98 -90 46.00 555931 5183522 PD-25-99 -90 61.50 555873 5183527 PD-25-100 -90 35.00 555792 5183563 PD-25-101 -90 35.50 555798 5183504 PD-25-102 -90 35.50 555800 5183471 PD-25-103 -90 38.50 555803 5183444 PD-25-104 -90 43.00 555832 5183501 PD-25-105 -90 46.00 555831 5183476 PD-25-106 -90 49.00 555833 5183444 PD-25-107 -90 55.00 555868 5183415 PD-25-108 -90 36.00 555955 5183555 PD-25-109 -90 19.00 556123 5183598 PD-25-110 -90 17.50 556155 5183602 PD-25-111 -90 16.00 556174 5183570 PD-25-112 -90 22.00 556144 5183571 PD-25-113 -90 20.50 556141 5183543 PD-25-114 -90 16.00 556175 5183545 PD-25-115 -90 16.00 556172 5183513 PD-25-116 -90 16.00 556153 5183479 PD-25-117 -90 19.00 556148 5183454 PD-25-118 -90 13.00 556181 5183455 PD-25-119 -90 17.50 556149 5183425 PD-25-120 -90 16.00 556150 5183394 PD-25-121 -90 11.50 556112 5183267 PD-25-122 -90 13.00 556090 5183271 PD-25-123 -90 10.00 556087 5183234 PD-25-124 -90 10.5.0 556117 5183211 PD-25-125 -90 10.00 556089 5183214 PD-25-126 -90 13.00 556065 5183210 PD-25-127 -90 8.50 556066 5183191 PD-25-128 -90 11.50 556115 5183190 PD-25-129 -90 11.50 556110 5183166 PD-25-130 -90 9.30 556088 5183166 PD-25-131 -90 10.00 556047 5183163 PD-25-132 -90 13.00 556049 5183143 PD-25-133 -90 8.60 556086 5183143 PD-25-134 -90 13.66 556134 5183137 PD-25-135 -90 14.50 556136 5183111 PD-25-136 -90 10.00 556109 5183125 PD-25-137 -90 7.00 556076 5183113 PD-25-138 -90 10.00 556053 5183105 PD-25-139 -90 16.00 556025 5183106 PD-25-140 -90 13.00 556018 5183075 PD-25-141 -90 8.55 556049 5183076 PD-25-142 -90 22.00 556243 5183364 PD-25-143 -90 14.50 556295 5183357 PD-25-144 -90 13.00 556320 5183356 PD-25-145 -90 13.00 556288 5183381 PD-25-146 -90 14.50 556311 5183398 PD-25-147 -90 20.50 556253 5183389 PD-25-148 -90 13.00 556300 5183430 PD-25-149 -90 13.00 556277 5183429 PD-25-150 -90 19.00 556250 5183415 PD-25-151 -90 19.00 556244 5183435 PD-25-152 -90 11.50 556277 5183460 PD-25-153 -90 17.50 556311 5183318 PD-25-154 -90 14.50 556315 5183299 PD-25-155 -90 17.50 556290 5183317 PD-25-156 -90 14.50 556293 5183297 PD-25-157 -90 16.00 556294 5183271 PD-25-158 -90 14.50 556264 5183296 TR1-25-126 -90 12.30 556352 5183334 TR1-25-127 -90 11.50 556345 5183337 TR1-25-128 -90 13.00 556344 5183345 TR1-25-129 -90 11.50 556350 5183349 TR1-25-130 -90 13.00 556349 5183361 TR1-25-131 -90 13.00 556344 5183354 TR1-25-132 -90 13.00 556343 5183363 TR1-25-133 -90 13.00 556349 5183368 TR1-25-134 -90 11.50 556343 5183371 TR1-25-135 -90 13.00 556349 5183375 TR1-25-136 -90 14.00 556349 5183382 TR1-25-137 -90 11.50 556356 5183385 TR1-25-138 -90 13.00 556343 5183378

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. We have a 100% interest in our principal assets the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project, located northeast of Sudbury. The Pardo Gold Project is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery in North America. Inventus has approximately 207.8 million common shares outstanding.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this news release is Inventus' President and Head of Exploration, Wesley Whymark, P.Geo., who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of the Company.

Technical Information

Drill core samples collected by Inventus and described in this news release were subject to robust QA/QC protocols. PQ Size drill core was placed in core boxes by the contracted drill crew and then transported by Inventus personnel to a secure processing facility in Sudbury, Ontario. The core was then reviewed with core metreage blocks checked to verify core integrity, recovery and geologically logged with samples marked. Whole core samples were then photographed and inserted into a clean plastic bag with a sample tag. Certified reference materials were inserted into the sample stream at a rate of no less than 10%. Samples were then transported in secure sealed bags with security tags for preparation and assay by MSA Labs in Val d'Or, Quebec. All samples reported were crushed in their entirety to 80% passing 2 mm. A subsample comprising 2 kg was riffle split and pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns (-200 mesh). The 2kg pulverized subsample is then riffle split into one 300- to 500-g jar for gold analysis by PhotonAssay. MSA Labs is an ISO 17025:2017 accredited geochemical testing laboratory.

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "if", "yet", "potential", "undetermined", "objective", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to the failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither TSX venture exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX venture exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Inventus Mining Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/inventus-continues-expanding-flat-surface-gold-mineralization-at-the-pardo-%22river-1129907