Inventus Mining Corp.: Inventus Provides Operational Update as Trench 1 Bulk Sample Processing Underway and Drilling Continues at the Pardo "River of Gold" Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Inventus Mining Corp. (TSXV:IVS) ("Inventus" or the "Company")is pleased announce that processing of the Trench 1 bulk sample is underway at its 100%-owned Pardo "River of Gold" Project, located 65 km northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

Highlights

Trench 1bulk sample processing is currently underway at McEwen Inc.'s Stock Mill

An additional seven (7) drill holes have been completed subsequent to the Company's January 22, 2026 news release, for a total of 47 drill holes with assay results pending

Trench 1 Northbulk sample advancing, with waste successfully blasted and removed and extract of the gold mineralization expected to commence shortly

Bulk sampling and drilling continue to advance in parallel, supporting grade validation, metallurgical performance, and near-surface continuity

Bulk Sampling Update

The Company confirms that processing of 5,000 tonnes of the 10,128-tonne Trench 1 bulk sample is currently underway at McEwen Inc.'s Stock Mill. This material was extracted under the Company's 50,000-tonne bulk sample permit, of which only 10,000 tonnes have been processed to date, and represents a key milestone intended to de-risk development assumptions, support grade validation and metallurgical performance, and generate operational cash flow.

In addition, the 10,000-tonneTrench 1 North bulk sample is advancing on time and within budget with waste material now blasted and removed, fully exposing the gold mineralization for extraction and processing. Drilling and blasting of the mineralized material is expected to commence shortly, after which material will be crushed on site, and transported for processing.

Drilling Update

Phase 2 drilling at Pardo continues to expand and define the flat-lying gold mineralization. Since the Company's January 22, 2026 news release, an additional seven (7) drill holes have been completed, further testing continuity in preparation for an initial resource estimate on the property.

Drilling continues to follow a staged approach, beginning with wider-spaced step-out drilling to confirm mineralization, followed by infill drilling for grade estimation and grade-control drilling in advance of future extraction. Assay results from 47 recently completed drill holes are pending and will be reported once received.

Wesley Whymark, President and Head of Exploration, comments:"With Trench 1 processing now underway and Trench 1 North advanced to the extraction phase, we are executing our bulk sampling strategy on time and in budget. At the same time, continued drilling is strengthening our understanding of grade continuity and will support an initial resource estimate for the property. These activities collectively represent an important step in advancing Pardo toward potential development and production."

For further information visit www.inventusmining.com, or contact:

Mr. Wesley Whymark

President, Head of Exploration and Director

Inventus Mining Corp.

E-mail: wesley@inventusmining.com

Phone: 705-822-3005

Mr. Ed Baer

Investor Relations

Inventus Mining

Phone: 416-804-0512

Social Media Accounts

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. We have a 100% interest in our principal assets, the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project, located northeast of Sudbury. The Pardo Gold Project is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery in North America. Inventus has approximately 207.9 million common shares outstanding.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this news release is Inventus' President and Head of Exploration, Wesley Whymark, P.Geo., who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "if", "yet", "potential", "undetermined", "objective", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to the failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither TSX venture exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX venture exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Inventus Mining Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/inventus-provides-operational-update-as-trench-1-bulk-sample-processing-underway-1130966