Orbit consolidation adds a recurring-revenue Software-as-Service business model as NUBURU advances toward its dual-use strategy through the integration of laser systems, drone platforms, and electronic-warfare technologies.

NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU), a global pioneer in high-performance blue laser technology, today announced that it has secured operating control of Orbit S.r.l. ("Orbit"), a revenue-generating Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") company focused on operational resilience, risk intelligence, and mission-critical decision support. The transaction strengthens NUBURU's security offering capabilities and advances the Company's multi-vertical growth strategy through the addition of a scalable, software-driven operating business.

The control position was achieved through the closing of a previously announced $2.0 million capital increase in Orbit, subscribed by NUBURU's wholly owned subsidiary, Nuburu Defense LLC ("Nuburu Defense"), pursuant to the Sale, Purchase and Investment Agreement previously announced on October 7, 2025. As a result of the completion of both the first and second tranches of the investment, NUBURU now holds approximately 22% of Orbit's issued and outstanding equity, together with enhanced governance and reserved-matter rights that confer control. Following the closing, Orbit is fully consolidated within NUBURU's financial statements under U.S. GAAP, formally adding a recurring-revenue SaaS platform to the Company's operating structure.

As previously disclosed, NUBURU intends to acquire the remaining equity interests of Orbit, subject to the receipt of NUBURU stockholder approval, in accordance with the framework described in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on October 7, 2025.

Orbit Governance Update

Pursuant to the governance rights effective upon closing, the Board of Directors of Orbit has been reconstituted and is now composed of:

Alessandro Zamboni, Chairman and Executive Director;

Dario Barisoni, Director;

Anthony D. Sinnott, Director.

This governance structure reflects NUBURU's control position and ensures strategic and operational alignment between Orbit and the broader NUBURU group.

Orbit: Operating SaaS Business with Recurring Revenue Profile

Orbit operates a SaaS platform focused on operational resilience, risk intelligence, and mission-critical decision support. The business is characterized by recurring, subscription-based revenues, typically structured under multi-annual contracts and supported by professional services ancillary to the core platform.

Management views Orbit as a scalable, capital-light SaaS business that enhances revenue visibility and complements NUBURU's broader technology portfolio with a software-driven operating model.

Strategic and Financial Impact

With the closing of this capital increase, NUBURU has formally added a revenue-generating SaaS operating company to its group, expanding its footprint beyond hardware-centric technologies.

Orbit's platform strengthens NUBURU's positioning in operational resilience and security-driven software, addressing growing needs across civilian critical infrastructure, regulated enterprise environments, and defense-adjacent applications. The Company believes Orbit's analytics-driven capabilities are highly synergistic with NUBURU's dual-use mission, enabling integrated solutions that combine software intelligence with advanced defense technologies.

Integration Within NUBURU's Defense Dual-Use Strategy

The consolidation of Orbit reinforces NUBURU's evolving Defense Security Hub, complementing the Company's initiatives in photonics, laser-based technologies, special vehicles, electronic warfare systems, and drone technology platforms. Orbit's software layer is expected to support tighter integration between physical defense assets and digital operational intelligence, enhancing situational awareness, operational continuity, and mission readiness for institutional and allied customers.

This milestone builds on the strategic progress outlined in NUBURU's recent year-end update and follows the Company's previously announced strategy to expand into mission-critical, defense-adjacent software platforms.

Management Commentary

Alessandro Zamboni, Executive Chairman and Co-CEO of NUBURU, commented:

"With the closing of this capital increase, NUBURU has now taken control of Orbit and brought a recurring-revenue SaaS business into the Group. Orbit adds a software layer that is highly complementary to our defense and dual-use technologies, strengthening our ability to deliver integrated, mission-critical solutions while enhancing the quality and visibility of our revenue base

Dario Barisoni, Co-CEO of NUBURU and CEO of Nuburu Defense, added:

"Orbit's integration represents a concrete operational milestone for NUBURU's defense strategy. The combination of software-based operational resilience with our targeted defense-focused technologies, including laser systems, drones, special vehicles, and advanced electronic-warfare platforms, enhances our capability to support governmental, institutional, and allied customers with data-driven, end-to-end solutions.

About NUBURU

Founded in 2015, NUBURU, Inc. has developed and previously manufactured industrial blue laser technology. Under a renewed strategic vision led by Executive Chairman and Co-CEO Alessandro Zamboni, the Company is expanding into complementary sectors including defense-tech, security, and critical infrastructure resilience. NUBURU is leveraging a combination of internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to build out its Defense Security Hub, targeting long-term, sustainable growth across high-value government and enterprise markets.

For more information, visit www.nuburu.net.

About Nuburu Defense LLC

A subsidiary of NUBURU, Inc., Nuburu Defense LLC delivers advanced solutions for defense, security, and critical-infrastructure applications, supporting NUBURU's Defense Security Hub strategy.

About Orbit S.r.l.

Orbit is an Italian software company that operates in the software sector providing a platform named "Orbit Open Platform" focused on digitalizing the operational resilience processes of mission critical corporations.

For more information, visit also www.orbitopenplatform.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements, identified by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "seek," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast," or their negatives or variations. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: (1) satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the private placement, (2) anticipated net proceeds and use of proceeds, (3) the ability to meet applicable securities exchange listing standards; (4) the impact of the loss of the Company's patent portfolio through foreclosure; (5) failure to achieve expectations regarding business development and acquisition strategies; (6) inability to access sufficient capital; (7) inability to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions; (8) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (9) adverse economic, business, or competitive factors; (10) financial market volatility due to geopolitical and economic factors; and (11) other risks detailed in the Company's SEC filings, including its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These filings address additional risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. NUBURU undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

