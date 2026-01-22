Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.01.2026
WKN: A2QEBZ | ISIN: GB00BMWVF760
22.01.2026
Defence Holdings Plc - Defence Holdings Appoints Jim Clover OBE to Advisory Board, Strengthening Defence and National Security Focus

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 22

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

22 January 2026

London, UK

Defence Holdings PLC

("Defence Holdings" or the "Company")

Defence Holdings Appoints Jim Clover OBE to Advisory Board, Strengthening Defence and National Security Focus

Defence Holdings PLC ("Defence Holdings" or the "Company"), the UK-listed sovereign defence software company, today announces the appointment of Jim Clover OBE to its Advisory Board.

The appointment follows Defence Holdings' recent announcement of a new National Security pillar within Defence Technologies and reflects the Company's focus on building defence-led, mission-aligned capability across areas where software, information advantage and national security requirements increasingly converge.

Appointment Overview

Jim Clover OBE is a former UK national security and cyber operations senior leader with over 25 years' experience across cyber operations, open-source intelligence and digital forensics.

He served as Deputy Director of Cyber Operations within HM Government, holding senior responsibility for the design and execution of cyber and digital activity in support of UK Defence and national security objectives, including work with allied partners. He was awarded an OBE for services to UK and overseas national security.

He now works independently with organisations operating in complex, regulated and mission-critical environments, advising senior leaders and technical teams on cybersecurity and technology challenges, with a particular focus on the responsible development and deployment of AI-enabled software.

Strategic Rationale

Jim's appointment strengthens the Advisory Board's depth of experience across Defence, national security and cyber operations, directly supporting Defence Technologies' expanding role in defence-led programmes.

His experience operating at the interface between Defence, government and advanced technology development supports Defence Holdings as it:

· Advances software-defined capabilities aligned to Defence priorities

· Engages on sensitive, mission-critical requirements within Defence and allied environments

· Strengthens execution capability across defence-focused national security work

The appointment further reinforces Defence Holdings' emphasis on defence-grade leadership, governance and advisory depth as the Company progresses from capability development into deployment-aligned delivery.

Alignment with Defence Technologies' National Security Pillar

Defence Holdings recently announced the establishment of a National Security pillar within Defence Technologies, focused on applying sovereign software and AI capabilities to Defence-led national security challenges.

Jim's appointment adds senior-level insight into how such capabilities are shaped, governed and deployed within Defence contexts, reinforcing the Company's emphasis on Defence-first delivery, operational relevance and responsible use of advanced software in national security missions.

Grant of warrants

The Company also announces the grant of 12,500,000 warrants over ordinary shares of £0.001 each ("Ordinary Shares") to Jim Clover, in connection with his appointment to the Company's Advisory Board. The warrants are exercisable at £0.02 per share and will remain valid for five years from the date of grant (the "Warrants"). All Warrants will vest in accordance with the Company's standard vesting schedule.

Management Commentary

Andy McCartney, Chief Technology Officer for Defence Holdings, said:

"Defence and national security are increasingly shaped by software, data and decision advantage. Jim's experience at the heart of UK cyber and national security operations brings valuable perspective as Defence Holdings continues to align sovereign software capability with real operational Defence requirements."

Jim Clover OBE said:

"Defence Holdings is building capability in areas that sit at the intersection of Defence, information advantage and national security. I look forward to supporting the Company as it applies sovereign, responsibly governed software to some of the most demanding Defence and national security challenges."



