

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Government has announced that it took into custody 37 fugitives from Mexico facing a number of serious federal criminal charges around the country.



The charges relate to narcoterrorism, providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization, firearms trafficking, human smuggling, money laundering, and various drug trafficking offenses, including conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine.



Among the fugitives taken into U.S. custody are prolific human smugglers, violent arms traffickers, and alleged members of dangerous drug cartels, including those designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, such as the Sinaloa Cartel, Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación, Cártel del Noreste, Cártel de Golfo, the Gulf Cartel, La Linea, and the former Beltrán-Leyva Organization.



U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi described this as another landmark achievement in the Trump Administration's mission to destroy the cartels.



FBI Director Kash Patel said the governments of U.S. and Mexico will continue to work to put a stop to these drug cartels, arms traffickers, and terrorists from bringing crime, drugs, and firearms to U.S. city streets and neighborhoods.



The U.S. Department of Justice said that the transfer of 37 fugitives from Mexico marks only the third time that Mexico has used its National Security Law to expel fugitives to the United States. It is also the largest such transfer of fugitives. The first transfer, in February, 2025, involved 29 fugitives, and the second one, in August 2025, involved 26 fugitives.



