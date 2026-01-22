

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies closely followed global trade-related tensions and rebounded after President Trump toned down his aggressive trade tariff rhetoric at the World Economic Forum speech at Davos. Markets had anticipated escalation in trade tensions between the U.S. and Europe related to Greenland, which had lifted gold to fresh peaks.



Cryptocurrencies had also registered heavy losses in the anxiety ahead of the Davos speech.



However, rebound in markets following the unexpected twist in President Trump's tone was limited, as focus shifted to the PCE-based inflation readings for October and November due from the U.S. on Thursday morning. Markets expect both the headline and core year-on-year PCE price inflation to record 2.8 percent in November, unchanged from the level recorded in September. Likewise, markets expect both the headline and core month-on-month PCE price inflation to record 0.2 percent in November. In September, the headline reading had recorded 0.3 percent whereas the core component had registered 0.2 percent.



Interest rate expectations from the Fed overwhelmingly point to a pause on January 28. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the likelihood of a Fed rate cut in the forthcoming review is just 5 percent. It was 4.4 percent a day ago.



Overall crypto market capitalization is currently at $3.04 trillion, increasing 0.9 percent overnight. 58 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent. At the same time, 6 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent.



The inverse correlation of cryptocurrencies with gold continued on Thursday as well. While Bitcoin gained 1 percent overnight, gold futures declined around a quarter percent in the day's trading.



Gold Futures for February settlement are currently trading at $4,827.41 per troy ounce, slipping 0.21 percent in the past 24 hours. Prices had touched an all-time high of $4,890.35 on Wednesday.



The mild improvement in the sentiment prevailing in the cryptocurrency market was reflected in the CMC Fear and Greed Index as well. The index, a proprietary tool developed by CoinMarketCap to measure the prevailing sentiment in the cryptocurrency market edged up within the 'fear' territory, to 34 from 32 a day earlier.



Crypto liquidations also dropped from the levels a day earlier. Data from Coinglass showed crypto liquidations - forced closure of a trader's leveraged position by an exchange or lending protocol for insufficient funds (margin or collateral) to cover potential losses - of $587 million versus $862 million a day earlier.



Crypto markets witnessed massive outflows from Bitcoin and Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. on Wednesday as well.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed a jump in outflows to $709 million from $480 million on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped with outflows of $357 million followed by Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) that witnessed outflows of $288 million.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $287 million on Wednesday versus $230 million on Tuesday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with net outflows of $250 million.



Bitcoin has rallied almost 1 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $89,961.09. The current price is around 29 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has slipped 6.9 percent in the past week but is holding on to year-to-date gains of 2.8 percent. The 24-hour trading ranged between $90,430.41 and $87,231.57.



Ethereum has gained 0.82 percent overnight to trade at $2,982.97. The leading alternate coin is now trading 40 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $3,064.39 and $2,867.26.



Bitcoin currently dominates 59.13 percent of the overall crypto market. Ethereum's share of the crypto market is currently at 11.86 percent.



4th ranked BNB added 2.2 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $892.31. BNB is trading 35 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



5th ranked XRP gained 2.4 percent overnight to trade at $1.94, around 49 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana increased 1.9 percent overnight to $129.84. SOL's current price is around 56 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON ranked 8th overall gained 1.2 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2994. The trading price is 32 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin rallied 1.4 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.1258. DOGE is now trading 83 percent below the previous peak of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Cardano also added 1.9 percent overnight to trade at $0.3637. ADA is currently trading 88 percent below the record high of $3.10 touched on September 2, 2021.



20th ranked Canton (CC) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a gain of 10.5 percent. 49th ranked Sky (SKY) followed with overnight gains of 8.4 percent.



72nd ranked Dash (DASH) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of 5.6 percent. 66th ranked Midnight (NIGHT) followed with overnight losses of 4.8 percent.



For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News